Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Paragon GmbH & Co KgaA    PGN   DE0005558696

PARAGON GMBH & CO KGAA

(PGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

paragon GmbH : resolves to issue a bond in the minimum amount of CHF 30 million with the possibility to increase the total amount up to CHF 40 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA resolves to issue a bond in the minimum amount of CHF 30 million with the possibility to increase the total amount up to CHF 40 million

01-Apr-2019 / 19:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA resolves to issue a bond in the minimum amount of CHF 30 million with the possibility to increase the total amount up to CHF 40 million

Delbrück, April 1, 2019 - The general partner of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Issuer") decided today together with the supervisory board to issue a 5-year bond. The bond under Swiss law has a principal amount of at least CHF 30 million and can be increased to a total principal amount of CHF 40 million. It will be offered to the public exclusively in Switzerland.

The interest rate of the bond is indicative between 3? and 4? % p.a. The issue date is expected to be April 23, 2019. The provisional listing of the bonds on the SIX Swiss Exchange will also be applied for as of April 23, 2019.

The net proceeds of the bond will be used for growth financing in the automotive area, the financing of construction work in Delbrück in order to consolidate and expand the currently dispersed locations in Delbrück, refinancing of existing financial obligations, and general funding purposes.

Helvetische Bank AG is acting as Lead Manager and has firmly underwritten the bond.

The final terms (issue amount and coupon) are expected to be fixed and communicated on April 5, 2019 based on demand in the book building and on general market conditions. The Lead Manager reserves the right of early allocation in case of early closing of the book building.

Important Note:

This publication is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities. A public offering of securities in Germany will not take place and is not planned. There is no possibility to subscribe for notes in Germany.

LEGAL NOTE

THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IT IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN COUNTRIES WHERE THE PUBLIC DISSEMINATION OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN MAY BE RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED BY LAW. IN PARTICULAR, THIS INFORMATION IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO U.S. PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES. SECURITIES OF PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA ("COMPANY") ARE NOT BEING PUBLICLY OFFERED OUTSIDE OF SWITZERLAND. IN PARTICULAR, THE SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT THE REGISTRATION UNDER OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE U.S. SECURITIES LAWS. THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A PROSPECTUS ACCORDING TO ART. 652A OR ART. 1156 OF THE SWISS CODE OF OBLIGATIONS OR ART. 27 ET SEQ. OF THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE LISTING RULES.

About paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), which is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, develops, produces and distributes forward-looking solutions in the field of automotive electronics, body kinematics and e-mobility. As a market-leading direct supplier of the automotive industry, the company's portfolio includes the Electronics operating segment's innovative air-quality management, state-of-the-art display systems, connectivity solutions, high-end acoustic systems and digital assistant systems. In the Mechanics operating segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. With Voltabox AG, a subsidiary that is also listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the Group is also active in the rapidly growing Electromobility operating segment with its cutting-edge lithium-ion battery systems developed in-house.

In addition to the company headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries operate sites in Suhl (Thuringia, Germany), Neu-Ulm, Nuremberg and Landsberg am Lech (Bavaria, Germany), Korntal-Münchingen and St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), Bexbach and Limbach (Saarland, Germany), Aachen (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany) as well as in Kunshan (China) and Cedar Park (Austin, Texas, USA).
Additional information about paragon can be found at https://www.paragon.ag/.

Financial Press & Investor Relations Contact paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Dr. Kai Holtmann
Artegastraße 1
D-33129 Delbrück
Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-140
Fax: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-63
Email: investor@paragon.ag

01-Apr-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Artegastraße 1
33129 Delbrück
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5250 97 62 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)5250 97 62 - 60
E-mail: investor@paragon.ag
Internet: www.paragon.ag
ISIN: DE0005558696, DE000A2GSB86,
WKN: 555869, A2GSB8,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 794377

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

794377  01-Apr-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=794377&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARAGON GMBH & CO KGAA
01:25pPARAGON GMBH : resolves to issue a bond in the minimum amount of CHF 30 million ..
EQ
02:52aPARAGON GMBH : Confirms Preliminary Results for 2018 and an Optimistic Outlook f..
PU
01:05aPARAGON GMBH : Confirms Preliminary Results for 2018 and an Optimistic Outlook f..
EQ
03/27PARAGON GMBH & CO KGAA : annual earnings release
03/07PARAGON GMBH : Benefits in 2018 from Technological Upheaval in the Automotive Se..
EQ
02/13PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarter..
EQ
02/13PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financi..
EQ
01/31A SUCCESSFUL START TO THE 2019 TRADE : paragon Innovations Make the Car of Tomor..
EQ
2018PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
2018PARAGON GMBH : premiere at the CES - a world first in the area of AI and 'perfec..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 183 M
EBIT 2018 14,4 M
Net income 2018 5,50 M
Debt 2018 36,4 M
Yield 2018 0,75%
P/E ratio 2018 45,86
P/E ratio 2019 20,22
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
Capitalization 163 M
Chart PARAGON GMBH & CO KGAA
Duration : Period :
paragon GmbH & Co KgaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON GMBH & CO KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 55,8 €
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Dieter Frers Chief Executive Officer
Lutz Eckstein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Johannsen Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Schwehr Chief Technology Officer
Hermann Börnemeier Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAGON GMBH & CO KGAA105.95%183
DENSO CORP-9.17%30 675
CONTINENTAL11.14%30 107
APTIV29.11%20 500
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%17 881
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.5.00%15 861
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About