Paragon Id Sa : Paragon ID becomes an IATA Strategic Partner and joins the "RFID" working group

07/01/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

Paragon ID (Euronext Paris - FR0013318813 - PID), Paragon ID (Euronext Paris - FR0011980077 - PID), the European provider of identification solutions for Transport, e-ID, Traceability, Brand Protection & Payment is pleased to announce that it has joined International Air Transport Association (IATA)'s Strategic Partnerships Program and will be actively involved in the RFID
sub-working group within the Baggage Working Group.

The Baggage Working Group was established by the Joint Passenger Services Conference (JPSC) to review and develop recommended practices and resolutions for baggage operations. The RFID sub-working group has been introduced to work on the implementation of RAIN RFID baggage tracking, as recommended by the IATA AGM Resolution passed this June, and in conjunction with resolution 753 which aims to improve passenger experience and airline efficiency.

Andrew Price, global head of baggage services for IATA, says:
" We are very happy to welcome Paragon ID as our latest RFID strategic partner. RFID is a key topic in baggage at the moment.”

Well positioned to meet the aviation industry's requirement for 100% quality, Paragon ID brings over 25 years of experience in the aviation industry and a unique end-to-end competence from RFID inlay design and manufacturing to the conversion into tags. Their specifically designed baggage tag and optimized RAIN RFID inlay have already been selected for their superior performance and quality by the first two large scale European deployments.

A leading provider of ticketing solutions for transport for over 100 years, Paragon ID has shown its capacity to accompany its customers in technological evolutions from paper to magnetic stripe to RFID and now mobile ticketing.

Konstantinos Lagios, Chief Commercial Officer at Paragon ID, says:
We are very proud to become an IATA strategic partner and to be able to share our expertise. We look forward to collaborate more closely with the other members of the RFID sub-group to provide recommendations, guidance and training to member airlines. "

 

About Paragon ID
Paragon ID is a leader in identification solutions, in particular in the e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities and Traceability & Brand Protection sectors. It has recently entered the area of Payment through its acquisition of Amatech Group.
Paragon ID employs more than 600 staff, with manufacturing sites in US and Europe, close to its customers.
Paragon ID is listed on Euronext Paris with a majority of its shares being held by Paragon Group, a leading provider of Identification and Customer Communications services. Paragon Group has a turnover in excess of €800 million (2018 fiscal year) and over 6,000 employees. For further information about Paragon Group, visit www.paragon-europe.com.
Euronext Paris - Share identification: Paragon ID - ISIN Code: FR0011980077 - Mnemonic code: PID.
For further information about Paragon ID, visit : Paragon-id.com.

Contacts

Paragon ID
Clem Garvey
CEO
Tél. : +33 2 48816100
clem.garvey@paragon-id.com		 ACTUS finance & communication
Investors Relations
Mathieu Omnes
Tél. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
momnes@actus.fr		 ACTUS finance & communication
Press Relation
Alexandra Prisa
Tél. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 90
aprisa@actus.fr

Regulated information
Inside Information:
- Operations of the issuer (acquisitions, salesâ€¦)
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-59099-paragon-id_pr_iata_20190701_en.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
