Parallax Health Management Announces Immediate Availability of its Good Health Outcomes Remote Patient Monitoring Mobile Application for Doctors and Their Patients Within the United States

$8.3 Billion in Federal Emergency Funding from U.S. Congress Combined with Private Insurance Reimbursement Commitments Gives Boost to Telehealth Programs Addressing the COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK, NY, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PRLX) (''Parallax'' or the ''Company''), an outcome-driven connected healthcare company, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary Parallax Health Management, Inc. focused on Remote Patient Monitoring (“RPM”) has the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (“HIPAA”) compliant, proprietary and patented Good Health Outcomes™ platform now available for doctors and their patients within the United States. The scalable remote patient monitoring platform, available now from the Apple IOS and Google Play mobile application stores, is supported by Amazon’s AWS Secure Healthcare hosting centers and enables real-time secure audio and video conferencing, data capture, transmission and biometric monitoring data including temperature and respiratory monitoring devices. The scalable platform has been provisioned to accommodate the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) and can be used securely by authorized care providers to provide approved telehealth services.

Nathaniel Bradley, President of Parallax Health Management, stated, “At a news conference on Monday, March 9th, Seema Verma, the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMMS”) praised the Government’s efforts to expand the use of Telemedicine under Medicare, which is the Federal Program for people 65 years and older.” Mr. Bradley, who also serves as Chief Technology Officer of Parallax Health Sciences, went on to say, “The addition of private payers and their commitment to reimburse for approved telehealth services will allow patients to be monitored and to receive secure and robust telemedicine services supported through our Good Health Outcomes™ platform.”

Good Health Outcomes™ enables a unique offering that includes proprietary Fotodigm® data capture technology that enables the secure capture of data from any FDA approved monitoring device. It also features encrypted data management systems and seamless systems integration with any secure electronic medical record (“EMR”) and medical billing platforms. Our Good Health Outcomes™ is the only mobile application system to feature patented data-driven outcomes technology known as reliable evidenced based outcomes optimization technology, (“R.E.B.O.O.T.”) that allows for automated interventions and mobile alerts.

From what is understood by infectious disease experts, the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) is different due to the unknown factors surrounding transmission and its effects on patients,” stated Paul Arena, Chief Executive Officer for Parallax Health Science. Mr. Arena continued, “the coronavirus is still being figured out and there have been a significant number of deaths, given the high level of uncertainty surrounding this pandemic it is scary to both patients and the general public. Our healthcare solutions and ability to remotely diagnose and monitor patients provides healthcare providers with tools to become less challenged and to make accurate recommendations even when there are still many unknowns facing the mass population. Yesterday we announced our strategic initiative for the creation of a rapid screening test on our VT-1000 diagnostics device for the Covid-19 that when available soon will produce results within 15 minutes. Our integrated remote patient monitoring and diagnostic platform can be useful to assess and comfort patients in alternative settings such as their home, and also for determining which patients need to be seen in the hospital or if urgent care is appropriate. Our Good Health Outcomes™ platform can enable healthcare providers to treat isolated patients and help to prevent the spread of what is becoming an extremely contagious virus.”

Any Doctor, Critical Access Hospital, Hospital or nursing operation can download and register for free immediately at the Parallax website:

https://goodhealthoutcomes.com/good-health-outcomes

About Parallax Health Sciences

Parallax Health Sciences is a leading-edge technology, outcome-driven telehealth company that allows for cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients through proprietary platforms of integrated products and services. The Company's interoperable novel applications provide patients point-of-care testing and monitoring with information communicated via internet-based mobile phone applications that are agnostic as to operating system and are built on highly sophisticated data analytics. Information is retrieved in real-time by physicians who are monitoring patients with chronic diseases or through biometric feedback for health-related behavior modification, and is automated for integration into electronic health records. The Company's products and offerings capitalize on the digital transformation in healthcare for improved patient compliance, diagnosis and treatment, and support healthcare system cost savings and efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.parallaxhealthsciences.com or www.parallaxcare.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

