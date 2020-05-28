Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Paramount Corporation    PARAMON   MYL1724OO003

PARAMOUNT CORPORATION

(PARAMON)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China will strive for positive economic growth this year - Premier Li

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 05:20am EDT

China will strive for positive economic growth to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic this year, despite not setting a growth target, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday, promising more support if the economy faced further disruption.

"We have reserved policy room. Be it fiscal, finance, or social security," Li said during his once-a-year news conference following the close of the annual meeting of parliament.

China does not need a massive stimulus but growth remains important, and liquidity will be increased because "exceptional situations call for exceptional measures", he said in response to a question from Reuters.

Investors have been expecting Beijing to roll out a large stimulus measures to pull the world's second-largest economy out of an unprecedented downturn, and some were disappointed at the unusual decision not to set a growth target.

Li stressed the focus of policymaking had shifted towards ensuring stability in employment, financial operations, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment, and market expectations.

"We can introduce new policies in a timely manner, and we will not hesitate to maintain the stable operation of the Chinese economy, which is paramount," the premier said.

The government has pledged more government spending and an fiscal deficit target of at least 3.6% of GDP. Based on fiscal measures announced so far, the stimulus the government plans to roll out is equivalent to about 4.1% of China's GDP, according to Reuters calculations.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Kevin Yao; Writing by Stella Qiu and Yawen Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PARAMOUNT CORPORATION
05/27Apple Lands Martin Scorsese Movie Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNir..
DJ
05/27Apple Lands Martin Scorsese Movie Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNir..
DJ
05/27Apple Lands Martin Scorsese Movie Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNir..
DJ
05/27New York State Lawmakers Pass Coronavirus Relief Bills
DJ
05/24UK looks at impact of U.S. sanctions on Huawei cooperation
RE
05/19Fed's Rosengren Warns Premature Reopening of Economy Carries Risk--Update
DJ
2016SUMNER REDSTONE : Redstone Firm Pulls Support for Merger of Viacom and CBS
DJ
2016SUMNER REDSTONE : Redstone Family's Next Generation Takes On Bigger Roles
DJ
2016PARAMOUNT BHD : Viacom's Outgoing Chairman Offers Options for Paramount Stake Sa..
DJ
2016Paramount Pictures Chief Gets Vote of Confidence From Viacom
DJ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 467 M
Chart PARAMOUNT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Paramount Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAMOUNT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,44 MYR
Last Close Price 0,76 MYR
Spread / Highest target 89,5%
Spread / Average Target 89,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 89,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sun Teong Chew Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chiang Quan Teo Chairman
Poh Seng Foong Chief Financial Officer
Keng Siew Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Rohana Mahmood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAMOUNT CORPORATION-37.70%107
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-22.21%34 610
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-20.10%34 481
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-22.81%27 869
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-23.88%26 721
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.44%26 634
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group