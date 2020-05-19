Fed's Rosengren Warns Premature Reopening of Economy Carries Risk--Update

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren cast a cautious eye at attempts to restart the economy amid the unresolved coronavirus crisis, while also reaffirming the central bank's desire to do what it takes to offset the pandemic's impact.

"We will do whatever we can to support a return to full employment and stable prices" and will pursue financial stability, Mr. Rosengren said in the text of a speech to be given by video Tuesday.

In his remarks, Mr. Rosengren, who is not currently a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, said the U.S. economy had suffered massive damage from the necessarily public health response to the crisis. But he warned that trying to jump start activity is very risky before coronavirus risks are contained.

"Simply allowing businesses to reopen is not a panacea," Mr. Rosengren said.

"Unfortunately, in the United States we have so far not been able to fully halt community spread of the virus, and many states are now relaxing restrictions even while infections and deaths remain a major concern," he said. "While allowing employers to reopen will enable some people to return to work, it is not a panacea for our economic challenges, which again are rooted in public health concerns."

As other Fed officials have done, Mr. Rosengren said that for the economy to truly recover, the public must be confident they can go out in public without negative effect. And that comes down to a real solution to the crisis.

"Public health solutions are paramount -- without them, it will be virtually impossible to return to full employment," Mr. Rosengren said. "It is vital that the design and timing of reductions in business restrictions not result in worse health outcomes and higher unemployment over a longer period of time," he said.

Mr. Rosengren said that the outlook for the economy is very uncertain right now, while adding upcoming indicators are likely to be quite bad.

"I expect that the unemployment rate will likely peak at close to 20%," Mr. Rosengren said. "Unfortunately, even by the end of the year, I expect the unemployment rate to remain at double digit levels."

In this environment, "now is the time for both monetary and fiscal policy to act boldly to minimize the economic pain from the pandemic," Mr. Rosengren said, adding the central bank "will continue to vigilantly pursue ways to help the economy return to full employment."

Mr. Rosegren also described the Fed's efforts to help restart the financial system, noting that the central bank has gone far in restoring activity. He also said a Fed facility to help extend credit to small and medium-size businesses, done in conjunction with private banks, would start operating within the next few weeks.

