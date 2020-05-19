Log in
PARAMOUNT CORPORATION

(PARAMON)
Fed's Rosengren Warns Premature Reopening of Economy Carries Risk--Update

05/19/2020 | 02:33pm EDT

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren cast a cautious eye at attempts to restart the economy amid the unresolved coronavirus crisis, while also reaffirming the central bank's desire to do what it takes to offset the pandemic's impact.

"We will do whatever we can to support a return to full employment and stable prices" and will pursue financial stability, Mr. Rosengren said in the text of a speech to be given by video Tuesday.

In his remarks, Mr. Rosengren, who is not currently a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, said the U.S. economy had suffered massive damage from the necessarily public health response to the crisis. But he warned that trying to jump start activity is very risky before coronavirus risks are contained.

"Simply allowing businesses to reopen is not a panacea," Mr. Rosengren said.

"Unfortunately, in the United States we have so far not been able to fully halt community spread of the virus, and many states are now relaxing restrictions even while infections and deaths remain a major concern," he said. "While allowing employers to reopen will enable some people to return to work, it is not a panacea for our economic challenges, which again are rooted in public health concerns."

As other Fed officials have done, Mr. Rosengren said that for the economy to truly recover, the public must be confident they can go out in public without negative effect. And that comes down to a real solution to the crisis.

"Public health solutions are paramount -- without them, it will be virtually impossible to return to full employment," Mr. Rosengren said. "It is vital that the design and timing of reductions in business restrictions not result in worse health outcomes and higher unemployment over a longer period of time," he said.

Mr. Rosengren said that the outlook for the economy is very uncertain right now, while adding upcoming indicators are likely to be quite bad.

"I expect that the unemployment rate will likely peak at close to 20%," Mr. Rosengren said. "Unfortunately, even by the end of the year, I expect the unemployment rate to remain at double digit levels."

In this environment, "now is the time for both monetary and fiscal policy to act boldly to minimize the economic pain from the pandemic," Mr. Rosengren said, adding the central bank "will continue to vigilantly pursue ways to help the economy return to full employment."

Mr. Rosegren also described the Fed's efforts to help restart the financial system, noting that the central bank has gone far in restoring activity. He also said a Fed facility to help extend credit to small and medium-size businesses, done in conjunction with private banks, would start operating within the next few weeks.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 445 M
Chart PARAMOUNT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Paramount Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAMOUNT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,44 MYR
Last Close Price 0,73 MYR
Spread / Highest target 98,6%
Spread / Average Target 98,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 98,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sun Teong Chew Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chiang Quan Teo Chairman
Poh Seng Foong Chief Financial Officer
Keng Siew Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Rohana Mahmood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAMOUNT CORPORATION0.69%103
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.10%36 224
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED1.44%34 912
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.33%27 874
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.85%27 103
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-1.72%27 088
