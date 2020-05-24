Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Paramount Corporation    PARAMON   MYL1724OO003

PARAMOUNT CORPORATION

(PARAMON)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK looks at impact of U.S. sanctions on Huawei cooperation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 09:07am EDT
People wearing face masks walk past a?Huawei?store at a shopping mall, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing

The United Kingdom is looking carefully at any impact the United States' new sanctions on Huawei might have on British networks, a government spokesman said.

"Following the U.S. announcement of additional sanctions against Huawei, the National Cyber Security Centre is looking carefully at any impact they could have to the UK's networks," a British government spokesman said.

"The security and resilience of our networks is of paramount importance," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Jack Stubbs; editing by Kate Holton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PARAMOUNT CORPORATION
05/19Fed's Rosengren Warns Premature Reopening of Economy Carries Risk--Update
DJ
2016SUMNER REDSTONE : Redstone Firm Pulls Support for Merger of Viacom and CBS
DJ
2016SUMNER REDSTONE : Redstone Family's Next Generation Takes On Bigger Roles
DJ
2016PARAMOUNT BHD : Viacom's Outgoing Chairman Offers Options for Paramount Stake Sa..
DJ
2016Paramount Pictures Chief Gets Vote of Confidence From Viacom
DJ
2016Viacom May Tighten Reins on Paramount
DJ
2016Viacom Detente Yields Promotion for New Interim CEO
DJ
2016Viacom, Redstone Near Settlement Ousting CEO Dauman
DJ
2016Viacom Chief Optimistic About Resolution to Legal Dispute
DJ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,59x
Capitalization 458 M
Chart PARAMOUNT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Paramount Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAMOUNT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,44 MYR
Last Close Price 0,75 MYR
Spread / Highest target 93,3%
Spread / Average Target 93,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 93,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sun Teong Chew Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chiang Quan Teo Chairman
Poh Seng Foong Chief Financial Officer
Keng Siew Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Rohana Mahmood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAMOUNT CORPORATION-38.93%105
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-23.93%33 905
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-22.08%33 408
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-25.90%26 433
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.22%25 889
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-26.28%25 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group