Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Paramount Gold Nevada Corp    PZG

PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA CORP (PZG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : TO PRESENT AT THE DENVER GOLD FORUM IN COLORADO SPRINGS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 11:49pm CEST

Winnemucca, Nevada - September 24, 2018 - Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) ('Paramount') announced today that its Executive Chairman, John Seaberg will be presenting at the Denver Gold Forum on Tuesday September 25, 2018 at 11:30 AM Local Time in Hall 'F' of the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The presentation will be made available on Paramount's website at www.paramountnevada.com. The Denver Gold Forum is an invitation only investment conference. The presentation will be webcast and available on Thursday, September 26, 2018 on the Denver Gold website.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Paramount Gold Nevada is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount's strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering into joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Paramount owns 100% of the Grassy Mountain Gold Project which consists of approximately 9,300 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. The Grassy Mountain project contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive PFS have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished (see press release dated May 24, 2018). Additionally, Paramount owns a 100% interest in the Sleeper Gold Project located in Northern Nevada. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,322 unpatented mining claims (approximately 60 square miles or 15,500 hectares).

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
Christos Theodossiou, Director of Corporate Communications
866-481-2233

Twitter: @ParamountNV

Disclaimer

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 21:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA CORP
09/24PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : To present at the denver gold forum in colorado springs
PU
09/20PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : Why the Next Market Crash Will Not Take Gold Down
PU
09/11PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
09/11PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : For Gold, It’s All About the Dollar
PU
08/03PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : Receives seven (7) additional approvals from oregon stat..
AQ
07/31Paramount Gold Nevada Receives Seven (7) Additional Approvals From Oregon Sta..
GL
07/26PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : To present results of the grassy mountain pre-feasibilit..
AQ
07/25PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : to Present Results of the Grassy Mountain Pre-Feasibilit..
AQ
07/24Paramount Gold Nevada to Present Results of the Grassy Mountain Pre-Feasibili..
GL
07/20PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : Receives Approval From Oregon State Regulators for Fifth..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/15Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/12/18 
06/26Paramount Gold Nevada announces $3M private placement 
04/20Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) Presents At European Gold Forum - Slideshow 
01/31Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) Presents At Noble Financial Capital Markets 14th .. 
01/25Inflation Concerns To Push Up Gold In 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -4,83 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 27,5 M
Chart PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA CORP
Duration : Period :
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,05 $
Spread / Average Target 182%
Managers
NameTitle
Glen Alex van Treek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Seaberg Executive Chairman
Carlo A. Buffone CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
David S. Smith Independent Director
Christopher Justin Reynolds Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA CORP-16.92%26
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-17.85%12 040
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-21.35%11 001
GOLDCORP INC.-14.72%9 366
RANDGOLD RESOURCES-33.56%6 166
EVOLUTION MINING LTD7.92%3 526
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.