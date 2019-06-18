Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Paramount Gold Nevada Corp    PZG

PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA CORP

(PZG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. to Present at John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC. Metals Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) ("Paramount”) will be presenting at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC. Metals Conference in Holmdel, New Jersey on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at approximately 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

In addition to the PDF of the presentation, which will be available on the Company’s website www.paramountnevada.com, the presentation will be live webcast (audio only) at http://wsw.com/webcast/vir18/. The JTVIR Conference is an invitation-only investment conference.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
Paramount Gold Nevada is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount’s strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering into joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Paramount owns 100% of the Grassy Mountain Gold Project which consists of approximately 11,000 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. The Grassy Mountain Gold Project contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive PFS have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished (see press release dated May 24, 2018). Additionally, Paramount owns a 100% interest in the Sleeper Gold Project located in Northern Nevada.

The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,322 unpatented mining claims (approximately 60 square miles or 15,500 hectares).

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
Christos Theodossiou, Director of Corporate Communications
866-481-2233
Twitter: @ParamountNV

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA CORP
05:01pParamount Gold Nevada Corp. to Present at John Tumazos Very Independent Resea..
GL
06/12PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : Geophysical Survey Confirms High Priority Exploration Ta..
AQ
06/11PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : Geophysical survey confirms high priority exploration ta..
PU
06/11Paramount Gold Geophysical Survey Confirms High Priority Exploration Targets ..
GL
06/04PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : Receives permit from malheur county for its proposed gra..
PU
06/04Paramount Gold Receives Permit From Malheur County for its Proposed Grassy Mo..
GL
05/11PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : Malheur County approves zoning, sage grouse permits for ..
AQ
05/10PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
05/06PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : Reports Continued Progress With Oregon State Regulators ..
AQ
04/19PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : Closes Royalty Agreement With Franco-Nevada Corporation ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 0,28 M
EBIT 2019 -4,80 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 71,6x
Capi. / Sales 2020 107x
Capitalization 19,8 M
Chart PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA CORP
Duration : Period :
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,30 $
Spread / Average Target 209%
Managers
NameTitle
Glen Alex van Treek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Seaberg Executive Chairman
Carlo A. Buffone CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
David S. Smith Independent Director
Christopher Justin Reynolds Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA CORP-8.13%20
FRANCO NEVADA CORP10.40%14 621
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.2.69%10 419
EVOLUTION MINING LTD10.03%4 751
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED56.38%3 868
SIBANYE GOLD LTD46.28%2 343
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About