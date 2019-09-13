Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Paramount Gold Nevada Corp    PZG

PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA CORP

(PZG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. to Present at the Explorer and Developer Forum in Denver, Colorado

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) ("Paramount”) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Glen Van Treek will be presenting at the Explorer and Developer Forum on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM Local Time in Centennial Hall ‘C’ of the Hyatt Regency Denver.

The presentation will be made available on Paramount’s website at www.paramountnevada.com. The Explorer and Developer Forum is an invitation only investment conference put on by the Denver Gold Group. The presentation will be webcast and available on Thursday, September 19, 2019 on the Denver Gold website.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount’s strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering into joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Paramount owns 100% of the Grassy Mountain Gold Project which consists of approximately 11,000 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. The Grassy Mountain Gold Project contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive preliminary feasibility study, or PFS, have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished (see press release dated May 24, 2018). Additionally, Paramount owns a 100% interest in the Sleeper Gold Project located in northern Nevada. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,322 unpatented mining claims (approximately 60 square miles or 15,500 hectares).

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
Christos Theodossiou, Director of Corporate Communications
866-481-2233
Twitter: @ParamountNV

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA CORP
05:31pParamount Gold Nevada Corp. to Present at the Explorer and Developer Forum in..
GL
04:02pPARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creati..
AQ
09/10Paramount Gold Nevada Completes a $5.34 Million Private Placement of Converti..
GL
07/09PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : The Phony Wealth Effect and Gold
PU
06/27PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA CORP. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation..
AQ
06/25Paramount Gold Enters Into An Agreement With Ausenco To Complete A Bankable F..
GL
06/18Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. to Present at John Tumazos Very Independent Resea..
GL
06/12PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : Geophysical Survey Confirms High Priority Exploration Ta..
AQ
06/11PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : Geophysical survey confirms high priority exploration ta..
PU
06/11Paramount Gold Geophysical Survey Confirms High Priority Exploration Targets ..
GL
More news
Chart PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA CORP
Duration : Period :
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Glen Alex van Treek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Seaberg Executive Chairman
Carlo A. Buffone CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
David S. Smith Independent Director
Christopher Justin Reynolds Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA CORP-2.41%21
FRANCO NEVADA CORP26.75%17 223
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.6.29%10 762
EVOLUTION MINING LTD27.37%5 497
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED48.78%4 215
SIBANYE GOLD LTD76.52%3 302
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group