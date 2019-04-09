Log in
Paramount Gold Nevada : Corporate Presentation, April 2019

04/09/2019

April 2019

Corporate Presentation

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation only may include "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") pursuant to applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. Paramount's future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although these words may not be present in all forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this news release include, without limitation, statements with respect to: production estimates and assumptions, including production rate and grade per tonne; revenue, cash flow and cost estimates and assumptions; statements with respect to future events or future performance; anticipated exploration, development, permitting and other activities on the Grassy Mountain project; the economics of the Grassy Mountain project, including the potential for improving project economics and finding more ore to extend mine life; and mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the conclusions made in the PFS; the quantity and grade of resources included in resource estimates; the accuracy and achievability of projections included in the PFS; Paramount's ability to carry on exploration and development activities, including construction; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits; the price of silver, gold and other metals; prices for key mining supplies, including labor costs and consumables, remaining consistent with current expectations; work meeting expectations and being consistent with estimates and plant, equipment and processes operating as anticipated. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: uncertainties involving interpretation of drilling results; environmental matters; the ability to obtain required permitting; equipment breakdown or disruptions; additional financing requirements; the completion of a definitive feasibility study for the Grassy Mountain project; discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, between actual and estimated development and operating costs and between estimated and actual production; and the other factors described in Paramount's disclosures as filed with the SEC and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions.

Except as required by applicable law, Paramount disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Concerning Estimates of Indicated, Inferred Resources and Reserves

This presentation uses the terms "measured and indicated resources", "inferred resources" and "proven and probable reserves". We advise U.S. investors that while these terms are defined in, and permitted by, Canadian NI 43-101 regulations, these terms are not defined terms under SEC Industry Guide 7 and not normally permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. "Inferred resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of a feasibility study or prefeasibility studies, except in rare cases. The SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute SEC Industry Guide 7 compliant "reserves", as in-place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral deposits in this category will ever be converted into reserves. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of an inferred resource exists or is economically or legally minable. Under SEC Industry Guide 7 standards, a "final" or "bankable" feasibility study is required to report reserves, the three-year historical average price is used in any reserve or cash flow analysis to designate reserves and the primary environmental analysis or report must be filed with the appropriate governmental authority.

Paramount Overview - A Solid Foundation

US only, advanced stage assets

Grassy Mountain, Eastern Oregon

Flagship asset

PFS completed May 2018

Permitting process well underway

Sleeper, Northern Nevada

Pipeline asset - PEA completed 2015

~4M ounce gold resource

Large land package in gold rich district

Experienced Management Team

Supportive, Aligned Shareholders

3

Experienced Team

John Seaberg

Executive Chairman

Management

Glen Van Treek

Nancy Wolverson

President & CEO, Director

Carlo Buffone

CFO

Project Coordinator

Christos Theodossiou

Director - Corporate Communications

Directors

Rudi Fronk

Chairman & CEO of Seabridge Gold

Christopher Reynolds

CFO of Seabridge Gold

Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien

Professional Geologist

John Carden

Professional Geologist

Pierre Pelletier

Environmental Engineer

4

Simple Capital Structure

NYSE AMERICAN: PZG

Strategic Shareholders ~30%

Shares Outstanding: 26,519,954

Options: 1,568,995

Warrants: 1,200,000

FCMI Financial Corp. ~20%

No Debt

Seabridge Gold Inc. ~10%

Market Cap = ~$27 M

5

Disclaimer

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 07:17:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -4,83 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 22,8 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,53 $
Spread / Average Target 195%
Managers
NameTitle
Glen Alex van Treek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Seaberg Executive Chairman
Carlo A. Buffone CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
David S. Smith Independent Director
Christopher Justin Reynolds Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA CORP2.41%23
FRANCO NEVADA CORP5.73%14 088
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.11.68%12 160
GOLDCORP INC.17.05%10 164
EVOLUTION MINING LTD-1.90%4 365
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED11.17%3 126
