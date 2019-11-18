Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Paramount Gold Nevada Corp    PZG

PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA CORP

(PZG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paramount Gold Submits Permit Application to Oregon State Agencies for Its Proposed Grassy Mountain Gold Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 07:00am EST

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) ("Paramount”) announced today that Calico Resources USA Inc., Paramount’s wholly owned subsidiary, has officially submitted its Consolidated Permit Application (“Application”) to the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (“DOGAMI”) to enable the Company to build and operate its proposed, high grade underground gold mine located in Malheur County of eastern Oregon.

Paramount President and CEO Glen Van Treek stated: “Since 2016, Paramount has focused its efforts on advancing Grassy Mountain, a world class gold deposit, towards this historic moment of submitting an application for Oregon’s first modern-day gold mine. We are excited for all stakeholders including the community of Malheur County at the prospect of receiving a mining permit in 2020.”

The Application will be reviewed by the DOGAMI and cooperating agencies for completeness. Under Oregon law, the State has 90 days for the completeness review of the Application. When the Application is deemed complete, the State will issue a notice to proceed with the evaluation stage of the process. The State then has 225 days to review the Application, complete environmental and socioeconomic assessments, and issue draft permits. Following issuance of draft permits, DOGAMI has a maximum of 140 days to complete the public process and issue the final permits. 

Paramount has received final approval from the County of Malheur for all the required county permits including the key Conditional Use Permit. At the State level, Paramount has received acceptance for all 19 of the baseline data reports that it submitted. “We are very confident that our application reflects a proposed mining operation that is environmentally responsible while offering the rural community of Malheur County substantial socio-economic benefits and much needed economic diversification. To date our mine proposal has received very broad public support within the local community,” Van Treek said.

As reported in June, Paramount has initiated a NI 43-101 Feasibility Study (“Feasibility Study”) for the Grassy Mountain Project. The Feasibility Study is being led by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. with expected completion in mid-2020. The permits and the Feasibility Study will provide the basis for Paramount to secure project financing for mine construction and operation.

To stay informed of future press releases, subscribe to our E-Alerts Program and to learn more about our projects visit the projects section of our website.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
Paramount Gold Nevada is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount’s strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering into joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Paramount owns 100% of the Grassy Mountain Gold Project which consists of approximately 11,000 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. The Grassy Mountain Gold Project contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive PFS have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished (see press release dated May 24, 2018). Additionally, Paramount owns a 100% interest in the Sleeper Gold Project located in Northern Nevada. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,322 unpatented mining claims (approximately 60 square miles or 15,500 hectares).

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This release and related documents may include "forward-looking statements" and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) pursuant to applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. Paramount’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws.  Words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although these words may not be present in all forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements included in this news release include, without limitation, statements with respect to: production estimates and assumptions, including production rate and grade per tonne; revenue, cash flow and cost estimates and assumptions; statements with respect to future events or future performance; anticipated exploration, development, permitting and other activities on the Grassy Mountain project; the economics of the Grassy Mountain project, including the potential for improving project economics and finding more ore to extend mine life; and mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the conclusions made in the PFS; the quantity and grade of resources included in resource estimates; the accuracy and achievability of projections included in the PFS; Paramount’s ability to carry on exploration and development activities, including construction; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits; the price of silver, gold and other metals; prices for key mining supplies, including labor costs and consumables, remaining consistent with current expectations; work meeting expectations and being consistent with estimates and plant, equipment and processes operating as anticipated. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: uncertainties involving interpretation of drilling results; environmental matters; the ability to obtain required permitting; equipment breakdown or disruptions; additional financing requirements; the completion of a definitive feasibility study for the Grassy Mountain project; discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, between actual and estimated development and operating costs and between estimated and actual production; and the other factors described in Paramount’s disclosures as filed with the SEC and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions.

Except as required by applicable law, Paramount disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document. 

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
Glen Van Treek, President, CEO and Director
Christos Theodossiou, Director of Corporate Communications
866-481-2233
Twitter: @ParamountNV 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA CORP
07:00aParamount Gold Submits Permit Application to Oregon State Agencies for Its Pr..
GL
11/07PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Period Ended Septe..
PU
11/06PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
10/11PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
10/09PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : Receives an Environmental Award From the State of Nevada..
AQ
10/08Paramount Receives an Environmental Award From the State of Nevada's Commissi..
GL
09/25PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA CORP. : Closes $5.34 Million Financing
AQ
09/16PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
09/16PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : To present at the explorer and developer forum in denver..
AQ
09/13Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. to Present at the Explorer and Developer Forum in..
GL
More news
Chart PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA CORP
Duration : Period :
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Glen Alex Van Treek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rudi P. Fronk Non-Executive Chairman
Carlo A. Buffone CFO, Principal Financial & Accounting Officer
Christopher Justin Reynolds Independent Director
Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA CORP-16.87%20
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION36.86%18 679
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-3.39%10 578
SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED174.17%5 098
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED8.13%4 624
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED60.55%4 521
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group