Paramount : Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2018 Results

10/15/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it will file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and release its third quarter 2018 financial results on Monday, November 5, 2018 before the start of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, November 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), during which management will discuss the third quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. A question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow the prepared remarks.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0789 (domestic) or 201-689-8562 (international). An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on November 5, 2018 through November 12, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 13683792.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.paramount-group.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 761 M
EBIT 2018 152 M
Net income 2018 -15,6 M
Debt 2018 3 063 M
Yield 2018 2,84%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 72,31
EV / Sales 2018 8,48x
EV / Sales 2019 8,46x
Capitalization 3 391 M
Chart PARAMOUNT GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Paramount Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAMOUNT GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 17,1 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert P. Behler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wilbur N. Paes Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dan A. Emmett Lead Independent Director
Lizanne Galbreath Independent Director
Peter David Linneman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAMOUNT GROUP INC-11.04%3 401
BOSTON PROPERTIES-11.79%17 661
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.17.06%8 120
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.-10.75%7 847
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP2.36%7 219
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION6.90%7 151
