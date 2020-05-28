Paramount : Completes Sale of 10% Interest in 1633 Broadway

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it has completed the sale of a 10% interest in 1633 Broadway, a 2.5 million square foot trophy office building located on Broadway between 50th and 51st Streets in Manhattan. The transaction valued the property at $2.4 billion, or approximately $960 per square foot.

About Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005470/en/