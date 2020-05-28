Log in
PARAMOUNT GROUP, INC.

PARAMOUNT GROUP, INC.

(PGRE)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paramount : Completes Sale of 10% Interest in 1633 Broadway

05/28/2020 | 08:06am EDT

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it has completed the sale of a 10% interest in 1633 Broadway, a 2.5 million square foot trophy office building located on Broadway between 50th and 51st Streets in Manhattan. The transaction valued the property at $2.4 billion, or approximately $960 per square foot.

About Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 751 M
EBIT 2020 178 M
Net income 2020 15,3 M
Debt 2020 3 346 M
Yield 2020 4,82%
P/E ratio 2020 57,6x
P/E ratio 2021 43,9x
EV / Sales2020 6,95x
EV / Sales2021 7,12x
Capitalization 1 874 M
Chart PARAMOUNT GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Paramount Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAMOUNT GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 12,44 $
Last Close Price 8,45 $
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert P. Behler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wilbur N. Paes Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Todd Januzzi Chief Information & Technology Officer
Dan A. Emmett Lead Independent Director
Lizanne Galbreath Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAMOUNT GROUP, INC.-39.30%1 874
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-35.58%13 798
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-19.25%8 410
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-21.11%7 300
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-30.46%6 759
DEXUS-23.08%6 464
