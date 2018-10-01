Log in
PARAMOUNT GROUP INC (PGRE)
Paramount : Sells 425 Eye Street for $157 Million

10/01/2018

– In addition completes sale of 2099 Pennsylvania Avenue –

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it has sold 425 Eye Street, a seven-story, 372,552 square foot office building in the NoMa submarket of Washington, D.C. for approximately $157 million. As of June 30, 2018, the property was 98.7% leased with weighted average in-place gross annualized rents of $46.16 per square foot. 90% of the office square space is leased to the U.S. Government. The building is LEED Platinum certified and features an impressive ENERGY STAR score of 100. Additionally, Paramount announced today that it has completed the previously announced sale of 2099 Pennsylvania Avenue for $220 million.

“The sale of 425 Eye Street is another example of our active approach to portfolio management and our ability to crystalize value for our stockholders,” said Albert Behler, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.

The impact of the two asset sales was not included in the Company’s most recent earnings guidance issued on August 1, 2018. Based on the timing of the closing of these sales, the Company no longer expects to receive $0.02 per share of Core FFO in the fourth quarter that had been previously included in its full year 2018 Core FFO guidance.

About Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 758 M
EBIT 2018 150 M
Net income 2018 -4,39 M
Debt 2018 3 209 M
Yield 2018 2,65%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 77,38
EV / Sales 2018 9,02x
EV / Sales 2019 8,75x
Capitalization 3 630 M
Chart PARAMOUNT GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Paramount Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAMOUNT GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 17,1 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert P. Behler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wilbur N. Paes Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dan A. Emmett Lead Independent Director
Lizanne Galbreath Independent Director
Peter David Linneman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAMOUNT GROUP INC-4.80%3 606
BOSTON PROPERTIES-5.34%18 642
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.-3.37%8 343
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.19.24%8 161
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION11.19%7 263
HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC-4.47%4 988
