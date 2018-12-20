Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Paramount Group Inc    PGRE

PARAMOUNT GROUP INC (PGRE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 12/20 10:45:44 pm
12.7650 USD   -2.71%
2016PARAMOUNT GROUP INC : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Paramount : to Acquire 111 Sutter Street in San Francisco

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 10:17pm CET

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire 111 Sutter Street, a 293,000 square foot office building located in San Francisco’s North Financial District, for $227 million or approximately $775 per square foot.

The property is currently 79.6% leased primarily to technology, media, business services and not-for-profit tenants. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019. In connection with the transaction, the Company is considering bringing in a joint venture partner at the property.

About Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “expects,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “believes” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Paramount’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. These factors include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to satisfy the closing conditions to the transaction described above, the ability to enter into new leases or renew leases on favorable terms, dependence on tenants’ financial condition, the effects of local economic and market conditions, and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Paramount does not undertake a duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARAMOUNT GROUP INC
10:17pPARAMOUNT : to Acquire 111 Sutter Street in San Francisco
BU
12/14PARAMOUNT : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
11/05PARAMOUNT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
11/05PARAMOUNT GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
11/05PARAMOUNT GROUP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05PARAMOUNT : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results
BU
11/02PARAMOUNT : Entire San Francisco Portfolio Achieves LEED Platinum Status
BU
10/19U.S. landlords copy hotel model to cut risk as coworking surges
RE
10/18PARAMOUNT :  Navy takes delivery of 10 fast patrol vessels
AQ
10/15PARAMOUNT : Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2018 Results
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 760 M
EBIT 2018 151 M
Net income 2018 -3,14 M
Debt 2018 3 059 M
Yield 2018 3,05%
P/E ratio 2018 656,00
P/E ratio 2019 207,27
EV / Sales 2018 8,12x
EV / Sales 2019 8,11x
Capitalization 3 113 M
Chart PARAMOUNT GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Paramount Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAMOUNT GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 16,4 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert P. Behler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wilbur N. Paes Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dan A. Emmett Lead Independent Director
Lizanne Galbreath Independent Director
Peter David Linneman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAMOUNT GROUP INC-17.22%3 113
BOSTON PROPERTIES-9.24%18 227
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.25.77%8 741
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP14.67%8 069
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION15.49%7 660
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.-16.81%7 159
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.