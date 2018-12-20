Paramount : to Acquire 111 Sutter Street in San Francisco

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) today
announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire 111 Sutter Street,
a 293,000 square foot office building located in San Francisco’s North
Financial District, for $227 million or approximately $775 per square
foot.
The property is currently 79.6% leased primarily to technology, media,
business services and not-for-profit tenants. The transaction, which is
subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the
first quarter of 2019. In connection with the transaction, the Company
is considering bringing in a joint venture partner at the property.
About Paramount Group, Inc.
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a
fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates,
manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties
located in select central business district submarkets of New York City,
Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing
the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of
its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract
and retain high-quality tenants.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these
statements by our use of the words “expects,” “plans,” “estimates,”
“projects,” “intends,” “believes” and similar expressions that do not
relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in
interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they
involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which
are, in some cases, beyond Paramount’s control and could materially
affect actual results, performance or achievements. These factors
include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to satisfy the
closing conditions to the transaction described above, the ability to
enter into new leases or renew leases on favorable terms, dependence on
tenants’ financial condition, the effects of local economic and market
conditions, and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the
Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Paramount
does not undertake a duty to update or revise any forward-looking
statement whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
