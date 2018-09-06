Paranapanema : 2018 Corporate Events Calendar

2018 Corporate Events Calendar
Company Name: PARANAPANEMA S.A.
Head Office Address: Via do Cobre - Area Industrial Oeste, 3700 - Copec ZIP CODE: 42850-000 - Dias D'Ávila - BA/Brazil
Website: http://ri.paranapanema.com.br
Investor Relations Director: André Luis da Costa Gaia
E-mail: ri@paranapanema.com.br
Telephone: +55 11 2199-7906
Fax: +55 11 4461-4034
Responsible for the Investor Relations Department: Helio Mota Pimentel
E-mail: ri@paranapanema.com.br
Telephone: +55 11 2199-7914/7945
Publications (and locality) in which corporate documents are published: Folha de S. Paulo and Diário Oficial da Bahia
The Company is bound to the Market Arbitrage Chamber, according to the engagement clause included in its Bylaws
|
Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements of 12/31/2017 - when applicable
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Available to Shareholders
|
07/02/18
|
Publication
|
08/02/18
|
Submission to BM&FBOVESPA/CVM
|
07/02/18
|
Standard Financial Statements (DFP) of 12/31/2017
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Submission to BM&FBOVESPA/CVM
|
07/02/18
|
Annual Financial Statements in IFRS of 12/31/2017
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Submission to BM&FBOVESPA/CVM
|
07/02/18
|
Reference Form of the current fiscal year (12/31/2017)
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Submission to BM&FBOVESPA/CVM
|
31/05/18
|
Quarterly Financial Statements - ITR (IFRS)
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Referring to 2nd quarter 2018
|
27/04/18
|
Referring to 3rd quarter 2018
|
26/07/18
|
Referring to 3rd quarter 2018
|
25/10/18
|
Quarterly Financial Statements in English - ITR - Free Translation IFRS
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Referring to 1st quarter 2018
|
27/04/18
|
Referring to 2nd quarter 2018
|
26/07/18
|
Referring to 3rd quarter 2018
|
25/10/18
|
Conference Call
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
4Q17 and 2017 Results
|
08/02/18
|
1Q18 Results
|
02/05/18
|
2Q18 Results
|
27/07/18
|
3Q18 Results
|
26/10/18
|
Ordinary Shareholders Meeting
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Holding of the Annual General Meeting
|
12/03/18
Disclaimer
ParanaPanema SA published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 19:41:01 UTC