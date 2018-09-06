Log in
PARANAPANEMA SA (PMAM3)
Paranapanema : 2018 Corporate Events Calendar

09/06/2018 | 09:42pm CEST

2018 Corporate Events Calendar

Company Name: PARANAPANEMA S.A.

Head Office Address: Via do Cobre - Area Industrial Oeste, 3700 - Copec ZIP CODE: 42850-000 - Dias D'Ávila - BA/Brazil

Website: http://ri.paranapanema.com.br

Investor Relations Director: André Luis da Costa Gaia

E-mail: ri@paranapanema.com.br

Telephone: +55 11 2199-7906

Fax: +55 11 4461-4034

Responsible for the Investor Relations Department: Helio Mota Pimentel

E-mail: ri@paranapanema.com.br

Telephone: +55 11 2199-7914/7945

Publications (and locality) in which corporate documents are published: Folha de S. Paulo and Diário Oficial da Bahia

The Company is bound to the Market Arbitrage Chamber, according to the engagement clause included in its Bylaws

Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements of 12/31/2017 - when applicable

EVENT

DATE

Available to Shareholders

07/02/18

Publication

08/02/18

Submission to BM&FBOVESPA/CVM

07/02/18

Standard Financial Statements (DFP) of 12/31/2017

EVENT

DATE

Submission to BM&FBOVESPA/CVM

07/02/18

Annual Financial Statements in IFRS of 12/31/2017

EVENT

DATE

Submission to BM&FBOVESPA/CVM

07/02/18

Reference Form of the current fiscal year (12/31/2017)

EVENT

DATE

Submission to BM&FBOVESPA/CVM

31/05/18

Quarterly Financial Statements - ITR (IFRS)

EVENT

DATE

Referring to 2nd quarter 2018

27/04/18

Referring to 3rd quarter 2018

26/07/18

Referring to 3rd quarter 2018

25/10/18

Quarterly Financial Statements in English - ITR - Free Translation IFRS

EVENT

DATE

Referring to 1st quarter 2018

27/04/18

Referring to 2nd quarter 2018

26/07/18

Referring to 3rd quarter 2018

25/10/18

Conference Call

EVENT

DATE

4Q17 and 2017 Results

08/02/18

1Q18 Results

02/05/18

2Q18 Results

27/07/18

3Q18 Results

26/10/18

Ordinary Shareholders Meeting

EVENT

DATE

Holding of the Annual General Meeting

12/03/18

Disclaimer

ParanaPanema SA published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 19:41:01 UTC
Latest news on PARANAPANEMA SA
09:42pPARANAPANEMA : 2018 Corporate Events Calendar
PU
08/11PARANAPANEMA : Material Fact - Arbitration 02/2015 - Arbitration Award
PU
07/27PARANAPANEMA : Material Fact - Zelotes Operation
PU
06/14PARANAPANEMA : Material Fact - Binding Agreement Santander
PU
04/19PARANAPANEMA : 2018 Corporate Events Calendar
PU
03/01PARANAPANEMA : Brazil's GDP Expanded 1.0% in 2017, After Two Years of Contractio..
DJ
02/08PARANAPANEMA : Notice to the Market
PU
2017PARANAPANEMA : Comunicado ao mercado - CADE – Glencore (Portuguese Only)
PU
2017PARANAPANEMA : 2018 Corporate Events Calendar
PU
2017PARANAPANEMA : 2017 Corporate Events Calendar
PU
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Marcos Paletta Câmara Chief Executive Officer
Evandro Schmidt Pause Operations Manager
André Luis da Costa Gaia Chief Financial Officer
Paulo Amador Thomaz Alves da Cunha Bueno Independent Director
Luiz Carlos Siqueira Aguiar Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARANAPANEMA SA-21.38%208
VEDANTA LTD--.--%11 653
ANTOFAGASTA-20.78%10 079
JIANGXI COPPER-29.95%5 954
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA-21.72%4 739
INMET MINING CORP0.00%3 675
