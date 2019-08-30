Log in
PARANAPANEMA SA

08/30
41.99 BRL   +1.30%
Paranapanema : Material Fact – CFO Election

08/30/2019 | 06:12pm EDT

MATERIAL FACT

DIAS D'ÁVILA, 30 AUGUST 2019. PARANAPANEMA S.A. ("Company", B3: PMAM3), the largest non-integratedBrazilian producer of refined copper, rebar, drawn wire, rolled wire, bars, pipes, fittings and alloys, pursuant to Paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law 6404/76, as amended, and to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) Instruction No. 358/02, as amended, hereby, by means of this Material Fact, inform its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, Mr. André Luis da Costa Gaia leaves the position of Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer.

The Company also informs that the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Igor Gravina Taparelli to occupy the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Igor Gravina Taparelli has a degree in Business Administration from Mackenzie University (1993), and Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), with wide professional experience in the financial area, having held the position of Chief Financial Officer in renowned companies, as Siemens, Beng Eletrônica, Coelho da Fonseca, Tracbel and Alcatel-Lucent.

Due to the vacant position of Chief Investor Relations Officer, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Luiz Carlos Siqueira Aguiar, Chairman of the Board of Directors, to occupy the position of Chief Investor Relations Officer, to be cumulated with the position of Chief Executive Officer.

The Company's Board of Directors is grateful to Mr. André Luis da Costa Gaia for his commitment and dedication to the Company during the period in which he performed its duties, wishing him every success.

Further information may be obtained from the Investor Relations department of the Company, by telephone +55 (11) 2199-7604 or by email at ri@paranapanema.com.br.

Dias D'Ávila (BA), 30 August 2019.

Luiz Carlos Siqueira Aguiar

Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer

Management makes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on management's estimates and assumptions and information to which the Company currently has access. Forward-looking statements include information about your intentions, estimates or current expectations, as well as those of the Company's Directors. Disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements and information also include information about possible or assumed operating results, as well as statements that are preceded, followed or include the words "believe", "may", "will", "continue", "expect", "predict", "intend", "plan", "estimate" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they refer to future events, depending on circumstances that may or may not occur. Future results and shareholder value creation may differ materially from those expressed or estimated by forward-looking statements. Many of the factors that will determine these results and values ​ ​ are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict.

Disclaimer

ParanaPanema SA published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 22:11:07 UTC
