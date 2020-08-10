Paratek Pharmaceuticals : Q2 2020 Financial Results 0 08/10/2020 | 08:39am EDT Send by mail :

Safe Harbor Statement Third-party industry and market information included herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of such information is not guaranteed by, has not been independently verified by, and should not be construed as a representation by, Paratek. The information contained in this presentation is accurate only as of the date hereof. This presentation contains forward-looking statements including statements related to our overall strategy, products, prospects, potential and expected results, including statements about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenue projections, supply chain and clinical trials, projected awareness, payor coverage, net product revenues, total revenues including assumptions related to our financial guidance, the financial impact of our BARDA contract including the status of the FDA review of the pre-EUA application, the status of our supplemental mouse pharmacokinetic data to support the human dose recommendation, the timing and exercise of BARDA's procurement of NUZYRA for the SNS, BARDA exercising full contract line items, including for U.S. onshoring and PMR reimbursement, our anticipated cash runway, our operating expenses, our SEYSARA royalties and SEYSARA -backed loan funded on May 1, 2019, the strategy, execution and progression of our commercial launch of NUZYRA, our ability to shape the future treatment paradigm for community-acquired pneumonia and serious skin infections, our plans to evaluate additional indications for NUZYRA, including NTM, and to work toward an oral-only indication in CABP, future governmental stockpiling opportunities, and our potential to further drive long-term value for all of our shareholders. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this presentation are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as "advancing," "expect," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein. PARATEK® and the Hexagon Logo are registered trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NUZYRA and its design logo are trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, logos and brand names identified in this presentation are the property of their respective owners. 8/10/2020 3 Second Quarter 2020 Overview & Financial Highlights Evan Loh, M.D. Chief Executive Officer Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Key Highlights Continued to Execute Successfully Against Key Objectives Continued sales growth of NUZYRA due to strong demand Significant progress in the broad-based Project BioShield public-private partnership with BARDA Filed the supplemental NDA with FDA to support an oral-only dosing label for CABP Strengthened of our long-term cash position with a recent amendment to our loan agreement with Hercules 8/10/2020 5 Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights Net Revenue = $9.3 million NUZYRA net revenue = $8.1 million (increase of ~11% versus 1Q 2020)

(increase of ~11% versus 1Q 2020) Primarily driven by the launch of NUZYRA® with due to strong demand

Other revenue = $1.2 million

Government contract service revenue from BARDA = $0.9 million Collaboration and royalty revenue = $0.3 million

As of June 30, 2020, Paratek had $186.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. NUZYRA Launch Curve Differentiates From All Others+ Value = Oral & IV Formulations Provide Utility in Multiple Settings of Care NSP Sales $s - First 36 months * * $4,000 Launch Dates: Vabomere Oct 2017 $3,500 Baxdela Jan 2018 Zemdri Jul 2018 Jun '20 Xerava Oct 2018 $3,000 NUZYRA® Feb 2019 Xenleta Sep 2019 Recarbrio Jan 2020 (000s) Fetroja Feb 2020 NUZYRA® $2,500 Baxdela $s Jun '20 * Vabomere NSP $2,000 Xenleta Xerava $1,500 Zemdri Recarbrio Fetroja $1,000 Jun '20 $500 Jun '20 $0 Jun '20 Jun '20 M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 M14 M15 M16 M17 M18 M19 M20 M21 M22 M23 M24 M25 M26 M27 M28 M29 M30 M31 M32 M33 M34 M35 M36 Months from Launch + all antibiotic launches in the last 5 years; *Vabomere likely benefitted from the Avycaz shortfall beginning 3/2020; * * IQVIA NSP Sales $s FOR INTERNAL DISCUSSION PURPOSES ONLY BARDA BioShield Contract with Paratek A Unique Public-Private Partnership Valued at up to ~$285 million 8/10/2020 8 U.S. Onshoring of NUZYRA Manufacturing Underway Adding to Paratek's Established European Based Manufacturing Infrastructure Italy Bulk Omadacycline IV Vials Packaging, Labeling, Warehousing/ Minocycline Omadacycline Distribution/ Crude API API Serialization (bottles, blisters, IV Vials) Customer Service Bulk Omadacycline PortugalSwitzerland 8/10/2020 9 Tablets Pennsylvania Kentucky UK Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except loss per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Product revenue, net $ 8,133 $ 1,702 $ 15,436 $ 3,049 Government contract service revenue 439 - 775 - Government contract grant revenue 437 - 437 - Collaboration and royalty revenue 317 343 597 594 Net revenue $ 9,326 $ 2,045 $ 17,245 $ 3,643 Expenses: Cost of product revenue 2,236 567 3,707 773 Research and development 4,561 10,679 10,949 22,071 Selling, general and administrative 20,975 20,920 44,613 44,238 Total operating expenses 27,772 32,166 59,269 67,082 Loss from operations (18,446) (30,121) (42,024) (63,439) Other income and expenses: Interest income 363 935 1,067 1,881 Interest expense (4,971) (3,991) (9,797) (7,217) Other gains (losses), net (5) (24) 78 (36) Net loss $ (23,059) $ (33,201) $ (50,676) $ (68,811) Other comprehensive loss Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net of tax (217) 144 180 344 Comprehensive loss $ (23,276) $ (33,057) $ (50,496) $ (68,467) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.53) $ (1.02) $ (1.19) $ (2.12) Weighted average common stock outstanding Basic and diluted 43,629,836 32,446,202 42,635,520 32,390,691 8/10/2020 10 Paratek Raising Full Year 2020 Revenue Guidance Lowering R&D and SG&A Expense Guidance Prior Guidance Updated Guidance Comments 2020 Total $75M to $80M $78M to $83M • Increase primarily based on the stronger than anticipated Revenue U.S. NUZYRA net product sales offset modestly by lower than anticipated royalty revenue from SEYSARA • Includes NUZYRA net sales, government contract service revenue earned under the BARDA contract and royalty and collaboration revenue. • Anticipate the initial BARDA procurement of 2,500 anthrax treatment courses valued at approximately $38 million will occur by the end of this year, contingent on the completion of the pre-EUA review by FDA. R&D and SG&A ~$140M ~$135M • Favorability driven by a continued focus on operational expense efficiencies and other favorability driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. • Excluding the R&D and onshoring of manufacturing expenses reimbursed by BARDA, our R&D and SG&A expense combined, are expected to be modestly lower when compared to 2019. 8/10/2020 11 Balance Sheet Highlights and Cash Runway Guidance as of June 30, 2020 Key Metrics (unaudited) 06/30/20 balance Total Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities $186.8 million Long-term Debt Obligation3, 4 $251.6 million Basic Shares Outstanding 45,307,752 Total Potentially Dilutive Securities1 17,405,637 Cash runway projected through 2023 with a pathway to cash flow breakeven2 Includes common stock issuable under the April 2018 convertible debt offering, options, restricted share units, warrants, and for our ESPP. Assumes estimated NUZYRA US product revenue and BARDA reimbursement of activities. Company will be able to fund all company operating expenses, anticipated capital expenditures, and debt service, including repayment in full of the recently updated Hercules Loan and Security Agreement. Includes $30.6 million of debt secured by and repaid based upon royalties on U.S. SEYSARA sales. Balance does not reflect the recent Hercules amendment 8/10/2020 12 Second Quarter 2020 Commercial Highlights Adam Woodrow President & Chief Commercial Officer Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NUZYRA U.S. Launch Performance Generated $8.1 Million in Net Revenue in Q2-2020 NUZYRA U.S. Revenue (Net) (In Millions) Recent Highlights Data Since Launch 9 $8.1 Million 8 $7.3 Million 7 6 $5.4 Million 5 4 $3.1 Million 3 $1.7 Million 2 $1.3 Million 1 0 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Commercial success to date has been achieved without any notable expansion of our sales force and related marketing efforts IQVIA data has shown an over 40% decline in overall broad-spectrumantibiotic utilization, from first to second quarter 2020 while NUZYRA grew 11% versus prior quarter Efforts focused on institutional access with ~60 representatives targeting 600 hospitals and adjacent sites of care 90% of NUZYRA sales are generated by physicians from these setting NUZYRA is on track to have one of the most successful antibiotics launches in the last decade

Once-daily oral and IV broad spectrum antibiotic

oral and IV broad spectrum antibiotic Addresses antibiotic resistance

Established safety profile; No prolongation of the QTc interval

No dose adjustments in special populations, including patients with renal failure

NUZYRA Launch Curve Differentiates From All Others+ Value = Oral & IV Formulations Provide Utility in Multiple Settings of Care NSP Sales $s - First 36 months * * $4,000 Launch Dates: Vabomere Oct 2017 $3,500 Baxdela Jan 2018 Zemdri Jul 2018 Jun '20 Xerava Oct 2018 $3,000 NUZYRA® Feb 2019 Xenleta Sep 2019 Recarbrio Jan 2020 (000s) Fetroja Feb 2020 NUZYRA® $2,500 Baxdela $s Jun '20 * Vabomere NSP $2,000 Xenleta Xerava $1,500 Zemdri Recarbrio Fetroja $1,000 Jun '20 $500 Jun '20 $0 Jun '20 Jun '20 M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 M14 M15 M16 M17 M18 M19 M20 M21 M22 M23 M24 M25 M26 M27 M28 M29 M30 M31 M32 M33 M34 M35 M36 Months from Launch + all antibiotic launches in the last 5 years; *Vabomere likely benefitted from the Avycaz shortfall beginning 3/2020; * * IQVIA NSP Sales $s

Once-Daily Dosing Baxdela launched Jan 2018 1 Indication @ launch (ABSSSI)

Twice-Daily Dosing

Dosing Promotion discontinued Nov 2019 Xenleta launched Sept 2019 1 Indication @ launch (CABP)

Twice-Daily Dosing $2,500 Jun '20 $2,000 Gross $s (000s) $1,500 $1,000 $500 Jun '20 $0 Jun '20 M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 M14 M15 M16 M17 M18 M19 M20 M21 M22 M23 M24 M25 M26 M27 M28 M29 M30 Baxdela NUZYRA® Xenleta Source: IQVIA NPA data. Reflects filled (ie, dispensed) Rx's; also includes calculation for LTC use. Does not include sales to institutions (hospitals, clinics) 8/10/2020 18 Second Quarter 2020 Pipeline and Future Value Drivers Randy Brenner Chief Development & Regulatory Officer Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use 8/10/2020 19 BARDA Project BioShield Contract Awarded To Paratek Unique & Transformative Opportunity Enabling Long-term Growth Paratek was the sole recipient First-everBioShield award for an antibiotic for the Strategic National Stockpile On track be the only antibiotics biopharmaceutical company with a fully U.S.-basedsupply chain from API through final drug product Valued at up to ~$285 millionover 5 years, with potential for extension up to 10 years $77 million in reimbursement for all existing post-approval obligations

in reimbursement for existing post-approval obligations $153 million procurement purchase of NUZYRA for the Strategic National Stockpile

procurement purchase of NUZYRA for the Strategic National Stockpile $54 million for anthrax development & U.S. onshoring of manufacturing 8/10/2020 20 Paratek / BARDA Milestones Contract Valued at ~$285 million Events Timing Value Comments Initiation of Anthrax Treatment Development Program Dec 2019 ~$20M Contract executed Submit Pre-Emergency Use Authorization Designation Q1 2020 Submitted for NUZYRA in anthrax Initiate Funding for FDA Post Marketing Requirements Q2 2020 ~$77M Cost reimbursement initiated Including CABP and Pediatric Studies Initiate Funding for Manufacturing Security- Q2 2020 ~$20M Cost reimbursement initiated Related Requirements and Onshoring Procurement of Initial 2,500 Treatment Courses for 2H 2020 ~$38M Part of base award; Anticipated BARDA Project BioShield by year end 2020 Initiate Dosing on Animal Anthrax Studies 2H 2020 Procurement of Second 2,500 Treatment Courses 1H 2021 ~$38M Supplemental Prophylaxis Animal Development 2H 2021 ~$13M Initiate Prophylaxis Animal Work Procurement of Third 2,500 Treatment Courses 1H 2022 ~$38M Procurement of Fourth 2,500 Treatment Courses 1H 2023 ~$38M 8/10/2020 21 Paratek Pipeline Research Preclinical Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Registration Marketed Commercial Rights in the U.S. ABSSSI (IV & Oral) - QIDP ABSSSI (Oral-only ) - QIDP NUZYRA® CABP (IV & Oral) - QIDP * CABP PK Study for Oral-only Labelling; Filed in July 2020 (omadacycline) 100mg for injection & Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) 150mg tablets Biodefense Pathogens FDA Animal Rule Applies (Anthrax) (U.S.) SEYSARA® Inflammatory Acne (Acne Vulgaris) (ex-U.S.+) (sarecycline) *We have entered into a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ld., for the greater China region 8/10/2020 22 +We have entered into a license agreement with Almirall for the greater China region Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria (M. abscessus) Rare Disease Opportunity with a Potential $740 Million Addressable Market (2028) NTM (M. abscessus) Opportunity with Once Daily Oral Therapy No approved therapies Triple antibiotic therapy approaches are most common 6,300(1) >75%(2) M. abscessus Fail triple yearly incidence generic Tx = ~4,760 X patients $155,420(3) = $740M per course opportunity Most Agents IV only Nearly 80% failure rate with existing treatments Long treatment duration typically 12-24 months Assumes 2028 NTM incidence of 72k, of which 9% is M. abscessus species. Strollo, "The Burden of Pulmonary NTM in the U.S.", AnnalsATS Vol 12;10, 2015. Lee, "Mycobacterium abscessus Complex Infections in Humans", EmergingInfDis, Vol 21;9, 2015. Am J Respir Crit Care Med Vol 175. pp 367-416, 2007 ("no antibiotic regimens based on in vitro susceptibilities has been shown to produce long-term sputum conversion for patients with M. abscessus lung disease. The goal of 12 months of negative sputum cultures while on therapy may be reasonable, but there is no medication strategy to reliably achieve this goal") 135 DOT in initial Tx to clear infection. Assuming success, avg 274 DOT (recommendation for 12mo of Tx after 3 negative cultures; assumes 75% compliance); $380 avg cost/day - blend of IV ($345/DOT) and Oral ($395/DOT) 8/10/2020 23 Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria (M. abscessus) Potential Opportunity with Omadacycline Prevalence of All NTM Radiographic Hallmarks Pulmonary Pharmacokinetics of Omadacycline and Tigecycline 70,000 - 80,000 NTM cases in the U.S. 5-10%year-over-year increase in prevalence 5 year all-cause mortality 40% Paratek focused on subset of NTM patients (~6,000-8,000) with Mycobacterium abscessus Currently, no approved antibiotic therapies OmadacyclineTigecycline Gotfried MH, et al. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2017; 61:e01135-17.. 8/10/2020 24 Paratek's Commitment to Scientific Exchange Robust Data Generation Underway for NUZYRA 30 publications in process to address the use of NUZYRA in special pathogens & populations 8/10/2020 25 Q&A Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use 8/10/2020 26 Closing Remarks Evan Loh, M.D. Chief Executive Officer Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use 8/10/2020 27 Paratek is Well-Positioned for Future Growth Focused on Execution + New Value Creation NUZYRA® 100mg for injection Near-term Execution & 150mg tablets Advance NUZYRA® U.S. Launch Capitalize on Project BioShield Opportunity Disciplined Operating Expense Management Future Value Creation NUZYRA in Nontuberculous Mycobacteria or "NTM" Oral-only dosing regimen for NUZYRA in CABP Product / Pipeline Expansion 8/10/2020 28 Attachments Original document

