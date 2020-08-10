Paratek Pharmaceuticals : Q2 2020 Financial Results

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or for other public health threats for civilian, government and military use
8/10/2020 1
Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Agenda
Introduction
Ben Strain, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Overview and Financial Highlights
Evan Loh, M.D., Chief Executive Officer
Second Quarter 2020 Commercial Highlights
Adam Woodrow, President & Chief Commercial Officer
Pipeline and Future Value Drivers
Randy Brenner, Chief Development & Regulatory Officer
Q&A
Also available for Q&A:
Michael F. Bigham, Executive Chairman
Sarah Higgins, Vice President of Finance, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer
8/10/2020 2
Safe Harbor Statement
Third-party industry and market information included herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of such information is not guaranteed by, has not been independently verified by, and should not be construed as a representation by, Paratek. The information contained in this presentation is accurate only as of the date hereof.
This presentation contains forward-looking statements including statements related to our overall strategy, products, prospects, potential and expected results, including statements about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenue projections, supply chain and clinical trials, projected awareness, payor coverage, net product revenues, total revenues including assumptions related to our financial guidance, the financial impact of our BARDA contract including the status of the FDA review of the pre-EUA application, the status of our supplemental mouse pharmacokinetic data to support the human dose recommendation, the timing and exercise of BARDA's procurement of NUZYRA for the SNS, BARDA exercising full contract line items, including for U.S. onshoring and PMR reimbursement, our anticipated cash runway, our operating expenses, our SEYSARA royalties and SEYSARA -backed loan funded on May 1, 2019, the strategy, execution and progression of our commercial launch of NUZYRA, our ability to shape the future treatment paradigm for community-acquired pneumonia and serious skin infections, our plans to evaluate additional indications for NUZYRA, including NTM, and to work toward an oral-only indication in CABP, future governmental stockpiling opportunities, and our potential to further drive long-term value for all of our shareholders. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this presentation are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as "advancing," "expect," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.
PARATEK® and the Hexagon Logo are registered trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NUZYRA and its design logo are trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, logos and brand names identified in this presentation are the property of their respective owners.
8/10/2020 3
Second Quarter 2020
Overview & Financial Highlights
Evan Loh, M.D.
Chief Executive Officer
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use
8/10/2020 4
Second Quarter 2020 Key Highlights
Continued to Execute Successfully Against Key Objectives
Continued sales growth of NUZYRA due to strong demand
Significant progress in thebroad-based Project BioShield public-private partnership with BARDA
Filed the supplemental NDA with FDA to support an oral-only dosing label for CABP
Strengthened of our long-term cash position with a recent amendment to
our loan agreement with Hercules
8/10/2020 5
Second Quarter 2020
Financial Highlights
Net Revenue = $9.3 million
NUZYRA net revenue =$8.1 million (increase of ~11% versus 1Q 2020)
Primarily driven by the launch of NUZYRA® with due to strong demand
Other revenue =$1.2 million
Government contract service revenue from BARDA = $0.9 million
Collaboration and royalty revenue = $0.3 million
As of June 30, 2020, Paratek had $186.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.
Expected cash runway through the end of 2023 with a pathway to cash flow break even
8/10/2020 6
NUZYRA Launch Curve Differentiates From All Others+
Value = Oral & IV Formulations Provide Utility in Multiple Settings of Care
NSP Sales $s - First 36 months * *
$4,000
Launch Dates:
Vabomere
Oct 2017
$3,500
Baxdela
Jan 2018
Zemdri
Jul 2018
Jun '20
Xerava
Oct 2018
$3,000
NUZYRA®
Feb 2019
Xenleta
Sep 2019
Recarbrio
Jan 2020
(000s)
Fetroja
Feb 2020
NUZYRA®
$2,500
Baxdela
$s
Jun '20 *
Vabomere
NSP
$2,000
Xenleta
Xerava
$1,500
Zemdri
Recarbrio
Fetroja
$1,000
Jun '20
$500
Jun '20
$0
Jun '20
Jun '20
M1
M2
M3
M4
M5
M6
M7
M8
M9
M10
M11
M12
M13
M14
M15
M16
M17
M18
M19
M20
M21
M22
M23
M24
M25
M26
M27
M28
M29
M30
M31
M32
M33
M34
M35
M36
Months from Launch
+ all antibiotic launches in the last 5 years; *Vabomere likely benefitted from the Avycaz shortfall beginning 3/2020; * * IQVIA NSP Sales $s
8/10/2020 7
CONFIDENTIAL CONTINGENCY/SCENARIO PLANNING DOCUMENT. FOR INTERNAL DISCUSSION PURPOSES ONLY
BARDA BioShield Contract with Paratek
A Unique Public-Private Partnership Valued at up to ~$285 million
8/10/2020 8
U.S. Onshoring of NUZYRA Manufacturing Underway
Adding to Paratek's Established European Based Manufacturing Infrastructure
Italy
Bulk
Omadacycline IV
Vials
Packaging, Labeling,
Warehousing/
Minocycline
Omadacycline
Distribution/
Crude API
API
Serialization (bottles,
blisters, IV Vials)
Customer
Service
Bulk
Omadacycline
PortugalSwitzerland
8/10/2020 9
Tablets
Pennsylvania
Kentucky
UK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(in thousands, except loss per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Product revenue, net
$
8,133
$
1,702
$
15,436
$
3,049
Government contract service revenue
439
-
775
-
Government contract grant revenue
437
-
437
-
Collaboration and royalty revenue
317
343
597
594
Net revenue
$
9,326
$
2,045
$
17,245
$
3,643
Expenses:
Cost of product revenue
2,236
567
3,707
773
Research and development
4,561
10,679
10,949
22,071
Selling, general and administrative
20,975
20,920
44,613
44,238
Total operating expenses
27,772
32,166
59,269
67,082
Loss from operations
(18,446)
(30,121)
(42,024)
(63,439)
Other income and expenses:
Interest income
363
935
1,067
1,881
Interest expense
(4,971)
(3,991)
(9,797)
(7,217)
Other gains (losses), net
(5)
(24)
78
(36)
Net loss
$
(23,059)
$
(33,201)
$
(50,676)
$
(68,811)
Other comprehensive loss
Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net of tax
(217)
144
180
344
Comprehensive loss
$
(23,276)
$
(33,057)
$
(50,496)
$
(68,467)
Basic and diluted net loss per common share
$
(0.53)
$
(1.02)
$
(1.19)
$
(2.12)
Weighted average common stock outstanding
Basic and diluted
43,629,836
32,446,202
42,635,520
32,390,691
8/10/2020 10
Paratek Raising Full Year 2020 Revenue Guidance
Lowering R&D and SG&A Expense Guidance
Prior Guidance
Updated Guidance
Comments
2020 Total
$75M to $80M
$78M to $83M
• Increase primarily based on the stronger than anticipated
Revenue
U.S. NUZYRA net product sales offset modestly by lower
than anticipated royalty revenue from SEYSARA
• Includes NUZYRA net sales, government contract service
revenue earned under the BARDA contract and royalty
and collaboration revenue.
• Anticipate the initial BARDA procurement of 2,500
anthrax treatment courses valued at approximately $38
million will occur by the end of this year, contingent on the
completion of the pre-EUA review by FDA.
R&D and SG&A
~$140M
~$135M
• Favorability driven by a continued focus on operational
expense
efficiencies and other favorability driven by the COVID-19
pandemic.
• Excluding the R&D and onshoring of manufacturing
expenses reimbursed by BARDA, our R&D and SG&A
expense combined, are expected to be modestly lower
when compared to 2019.
8/10/2020 11
Balance Sheet Highlights and Cash Runway Guidance
as of June 30, 2020
Key Metrics (unaudited)
06/30/20 balance
Total Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities
$186.8 million
Long-term Debt Obligation3, 4
$251.6 million
Basic Shares Outstanding
45,307,752
Total Potentially Dilutive Securities1
17,405,637
Cash runway projected through 2023 with a pathway to cash flow breakeven2
Includes common stock issuable under the April 2018 convertible debt offering, options, restricted share units, warrants, and for our ESPP.
Assumes estimated NUZYRA US product revenue and BARDA reimbursement of activities. Company will be able to fund all company operating expenses, anticipated capital expenditures, and debt service, including repayment in full of the recently updated Hercules Loan and Security Agreement.
Includes $30.6 million of debt secured by and repaid based upon royalties on U.S. SEYSARA sales.
Balance does not reflect the recent Hercules amendment
8/10/2020 12
Second Quarter 2020
Commercial Highlights
Adam Woodrow
President & Chief Commercial Officer
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use
8/10/2020 13
NUZYRA U.S. Launch Performance
Generated $8.1 Million in Net Revenue in Q2-2020
NUZYRA U.S. Revenue (Net)
(In Millions)
Recent Highlights
Data Since Launch
9
$8.1 Million
8
$7.3 Million
7
6
$5.4 Million
5
4
$3.1 Million
3
$1.7 Million
2
$1.3 Million
1
0
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Commercial success to date has been achieved without any notable expansion of our sales force and related
marketing efforts
IQVIA data has shown an over 40% decline in overallbroad-spectrumantibiotic utilization, from first to second quarter 2020 while NUZYRA grew 11% versus prior quarter
Efforts focused on institutional access with ~60 representatives targeting 600 hospitals and adjacent sites of care
90% of NUZYRA sales are generated by physicians from these setting
NUZYRA is on track to have one of the most successful antibiotics launches in the last decade
8/10/2020 14
NUZYRA Attributes Provide A Modern-Day Solution
Addressing Bacterial Resistance and the Needs of Today's Healthcare Systems
NUZYRA is a once-daily oral and IV broad spectrum antibiotic
Source: IQVIA NPA data. Reflects filled (ie, dispensed) Rx's; also includes calculation for LTC use. Does not include sales to institutions (hospitals, clinics)
8/10/2020 18
Second Quarter 2020
Pipeline and Future Value Drivers
Randy Brenner
Chief Development & Regulatory Officer
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use
8/10/2020 19
BARDA Project BioShield Contract Awarded To Paratek
First-everBioShield award for an antibiotic for the Strategic National Stockpile
On track be the only antibiotics biopharmaceutical company with a fullyU.S.-basedsupply chain from API through final drug product
Valued at up to ~$285 millionover 5 years, with potential for extension up to 10 years
$77 million in reimbursement for allexisting post-approval obligations
$153 million procurement purchase of NUZYRA for the Strategic National Stockpile
$54 million for anthrax development & U.S. onshoring of manufacturing
8/10/2020 20
Paratek / BARDA Milestones
Contract Valued at ~$285 million
Events
Timing
Value
Comments
Initiation of Anthrax Treatment Development Program
Dec 2019
~$20M
Contract executed
Submit Pre-Emergency Use Authorization Designation
Q1 2020
Submitted
for NUZYRA in anthrax
Initiate Funding for FDA Post Marketing Requirements
Q2 2020
~$77M
Cost reimbursement initiated
Including CABP and Pediatric Studies
Initiate Funding for Manufacturing Security-
Q2 2020
~$20M
Cost reimbursement initiated
Related Requirements and Onshoring
Procurement of Initial 2,500 Treatment Courses for
2H 2020
~$38M
Part of base award; Anticipated
BARDA Project BioShield
by year end 2020
Initiate Dosing on Animal Anthrax Studies
2H 2020
Procurement of Second 2,500 Treatment Courses
1H 2021
~$38M
Supplemental Prophylaxis Animal Development
2H 2021
~$13M
Initiate Prophylaxis Animal Work
Procurement of Third 2,500 Treatment Courses
1H 2022
~$38M
Procurement of Fourth 2,500 Treatment Courses
1H 2023
~$38M
8/10/2020 21
Paratek Pipeline
Research Preclinical Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3 Registration
Marketed
Commercial Rights
in the U.S.
ABSSSI (IV & Oral) - QIDP
ABSSSI (Oral-only ) - QIDP
NUZYRA®
CABP (IV & Oral) - QIDP
*
CABP PK Study for Oral-only Labelling; Filed in July 2020
(omadacycline)
100mg for injection &
Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM)
150mg tablets
Biodefense Pathogens
FDA Animal Rule Applies
(Anthrax)
(U.S.)
SEYSARA®
Inflammatory Acne (Acne Vulgaris)
(ex-U.S.+)
(sarecycline)
*We have entered into a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ld., for the greater China region
8/10/2020 22
+We have entered into a license agreement with Almirall for the greater China region
Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria (M. abscessus)
Rare Disease Opportunity with a Potential $740 Million Addressable Market (2028)
NTM (M. abscessus) Opportunity with Once Daily Oral Therapy
No approved therapies
Triple antibiotic therapy approaches are most common
6,300(1)
>75%(2)
M. abscessus
Fail triple
yearly incidence
generic Tx
=
~4,760
X
patients
$155,420(3)
=
$740M
per course
opportunity
Most Agents IV only
Nearly 80% failure rate with existing treatments
Long treatment duration typically 12-24 months
Assumes 2028 NTMincidenceof 72k, of which 9% is M. abscessus species. Strollo, "The Burden of Pulmonary NTM in the U.S.", AnnalsATS Vol 12;10, 2015. Lee, "Mycobacterium abscessus Complex Infections in Humans", EmergingInfDis, Vol 21;9, 2015.
Am J Respir Crit Care Med Vol 175. pp 367-416, 2007 ("no antibiotic regimens based on in vitro susceptibilities has been shown to produce long-term sputum conversion for patients with M. abscessus lung disease. The goal of 12 months of negative sputum cultures while on therapy may be reasonable, but there is no medication strategy to reliably achieve this goal")
135 DOT in initial Tx to clear infection. Assuming success, avg 274 DOT (recommendation for 12mo of Tx after 3 negative cultures; assumes 75% compliance); $380 avg cost/day - blend of IV ($345/DOT) and Oral ($395/DOT)
8/10/2020 23
Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria (M. abscessus)
Potential Opportunity with Omadacycline
Prevalence of All NTM
Radiographic Hallmarks
Pulmonary Pharmacokinetics of
Omadacycline and Tigecycline
70,000 - 80,000 NTM cases in the U.S.
5-10%year-over-year increase in prevalence
5 year all-cause mortality 40%
Paratek focused on subset of NTM patients (~6,000-8,000) with Mycobacterium abscessus
Currently, no approved antibiotic therapies
OmadacyclineTigecycline
Gotfried MH, et al. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2017; 61:e01135-17..
8/10/2020 24
Paratek's Commitment to Scientific Exchange
Robust Data Generation Underway for NUZYRA
30 publications in process to address the use of NUZYRA in special pathogens & populations
8/10/2020 25
Q&A
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use
8/10/2020 26
Closing Remarks
Evan Loh, M.D.
Chief Executive Officer
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 12:38:17 UTC