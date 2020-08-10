Log in
Paratek Pharmaceuticals : Q2 2020 Financial Results

08/10/2020 | 08:39am EDT

Second Quarter 2020

Financial Results & Corporate Update

August 10, 2020

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or for other public health threats for civilian, government and military use

8/10/2020 1

Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Agenda

Introduction

Ben Strain, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Overview and Financial Highlights

Evan Loh, M.D., Chief Executive Officer

Second Quarter 2020 Commercial Highlights

Adam Woodrow, President & Chief Commercial Officer

Pipeline and Future Value Drivers

Randy Brenner, Chief Development & Regulatory Officer

Q&A

Also available for Q&A:

Michael F. Bigham, Executive Chairman

Sarah Higgins, Vice President of Finance, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer

8/10/2020 2

Safe Harbor Statement

Third-party industry and market information included herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of such information is not guaranteed by, has not been independently verified by, and should not be construed as a representation by, Paratek. The information contained in this presentation is accurate only as of the date hereof.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements including statements related to our overall strategy, products, prospects, potential and expected results, including statements about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenue projections, supply chain and clinical trials, projected awareness, payor coverage, net product revenues, total revenues including assumptions related to our financial guidance, the financial impact of our BARDA contract including the status of the FDA review of the pre-EUA application, the status of our supplemental mouse pharmacokinetic data to support the human dose recommendation, the timing and exercise of BARDA's procurement of NUZYRA for the SNS, BARDA exercising full contract line items, including for U.S. onshoring and PMR reimbursement, our anticipated cash runway, our operating expenses, our SEYSARA royalties and SEYSARA -backed loan funded on May 1, 2019, the strategy, execution and progression of our commercial launch of NUZYRA, our ability to shape the future treatment paradigm for community-acquired pneumonia and serious skin infections, our plans to evaluate additional indications for NUZYRA, including NTM, and to work toward an oral-only indication in CABP, future governmental stockpiling opportunities, and our potential to further drive long-term value for all of our shareholders. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this presentation are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as "advancing," "expect," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

PARATEK® and the Hexagon Logo are registered trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NUZYRA and its design logo are trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, logos and brand names identified in this presentation are the property of their respective owners.

8/10/2020 3

Second Quarter 2020

Overview & Financial Highlights

Evan Loh, M.D.

Chief Executive Officer

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use

8/10/2020 4

Second Quarter 2020 Key Highlights

Continued to Execute Successfully Against Key Objectives

Continued sales growth of NUZYRA due to strong demand

Significant progress in the broad-based Project BioShield public-private partnership with BARDA

Filed the supplemental NDA with FDA to support an oral-only dosing label for CABP

Strengthened of our long-term cash position with a recent amendment to

our loan agreement with Hercules

8/10/2020 5

Second Quarter 2020

Financial Highlights

Net Revenue = $9.3 million

  • NUZYRA net revenue = $8.1 million (increase of ~11% versus 1Q 2020)
    • Primarily driven by the launch of NUZYRA® with due to strong demand
  • Other revenue = $1.2 million
    • Government contract service revenue from BARDA = $0.9 million
    • Collaboration and royalty revenue = $0.3 million

As of June 30, 2020, Paratek had $186.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

  • Expected cash runway through the end of 2023 with a pathway to cash flow break even

8/10/2020 6

NUZYRA Launch Curve Differentiates From All Others+

Value = Oral & IV Formulations Provide Utility in Multiple Settings of Care

NSP Sales $s - First 36 months * *

$4,000

Launch Dates:

Vabomere

Oct 2017

$3,500

Baxdela

Jan 2018

Zemdri

Jul 2018

Jun '20

Xerava

Oct 2018

$3,000

NUZYRA®

Feb 2019

Xenleta

Sep 2019

Recarbrio

Jan 2020

(000s)

Fetroja

Feb 2020

NUZYRA®

$2,500

Baxdela

$s

Jun '20 *

Vabomere

NSP

$2,000

Xenleta

Xerava

$1,500

Zemdri

Recarbrio

Fetroja

$1,000

Jun '20

$500

Jun '20

$0

Jun '20

Jun '20

M1

M2

M3

M4

M5

M6

M7

M8

M9

M10

M11

M12

M13

M14

M15

M16

M17

M18

M19

M20

M21

M22

M23

M24

M25

M26

M27

M28

M29

M30

M31

M32

M33

M34

M35

M36

Months from Launch

+ all antibiotic launches in the last 5 years; *Vabomere likely benefitted from the Avycaz shortfall beginning 3/2020; * * IQVIA NSP Sales $s

8/10/2020 7

CONFIDENTIAL CONTINGENCY/SCENARIO PLANNING DOCUMENT. FOR INTERNAL DISCUSSION PURPOSES ONLY

BARDA BioShield Contract with Paratek

A Unique Public-Private Partnership Valued at up to ~$285 million

8/10/2020 8

U.S. Onshoring of NUZYRA Manufacturing Underway

Adding to Paratek's Established European Based Manufacturing Infrastructure

Italy

Bulk

Omadacycline IV

Vials

Packaging, Labeling,

Warehousing/

Minocycline

Omadacycline

Distribution/

Crude API

API

Serialization (bottles,

blisters, IV Vials)

Customer

Service

Bulk

Omadacycline

PortugalSwitzerland

8/10/2020 9

Tablets

Pennsylvania

Kentucky

UK

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands, except loss per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Product revenue, net

$

8,133

$

1,702

$

15,436

$

3,049

Government contract service revenue

439

-

775

-

Government contract grant revenue

437

-

437

-

Collaboration and royalty revenue

317

343

597

594

Net revenue

$

9,326

$

2,045

$

17,245

$

3,643

Expenses:

Cost of product revenue

2,236

567

3,707

773

Research and development

4,561

10,679

10,949

22,071

Selling, general and administrative

20,975

20,920

44,613

44,238

Total operating expenses

27,772

32,166

59,269

67,082

Loss from operations

(18,446)

(30,121)

(42,024)

(63,439)

Other income and expenses:

Interest income

363

935

1,067

1,881

Interest expense

(4,971)

(3,991)

(9,797)

(7,217)

Other gains (losses), net

(5)

(24)

78

(36)

Net loss

$

(23,059)

$

(33,201)

$

(50,676)

$

(68,811)

Other comprehensive loss

Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net of tax

(217)

144

180

344

Comprehensive loss

$

(23,276)

$

(33,057)

$

(50,496)

$

(68,467)

Basic and diluted net loss per common share

$

(0.53)

$

(1.02)

$

(1.19)

$

(2.12)

Weighted average common stock outstanding

Basic and diluted

43,629,836

32,446,202

42,635,520

32,390,691

8/10/2020 10

Paratek Raising Full Year 2020 Revenue Guidance

Lowering R&D and SG&A Expense Guidance

Prior Guidance

Updated Guidance

Comments

2020 Total

$75M to $80M

$78M to $83M

• Increase primarily based on the stronger than anticipated

Revenue

U.S. NUZYRA net product sales offset modestly by lower

than anticipated royalty revenue from SEYSARA

• Includes NUZYRA net sales, government contract service

revenue earned under the BARDA contract and royalty

and collaboration revenue.

• Anticipate the initial BARDA procurement of 2,500

anthrax treatment courses valued at approximately $38

million will occur by the end of this year, contingent on the

completion of the pre-EUA review by FDA.

R&D and SG&A

~$140M

~$135M

• Favorability driven by a continued focus on operational

expense

efficiencies and other favorability driven by the COVID-19

pandemic.

• Excluding the R&D and onshoring of manufacturing

expenses reimbursed by BARDA, our R&D and SG&A

expense combined, are expected to be modestly lower

when compared to 2019.

8/10/2020 11

Balance Sheet Highlights and Cash Runway Guidance

as of June 30, 2020

Key Metrics (unaudited)

06/30/20 balance

Total Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities

$186.8 million

Long-term Debt Obligation3, 4

$251.6 million

Basic Shares Outstanding

45,307,752

Total Potentially Dilutive Securities1

17,405,637

Cash runway projected through 2023 with a pathway to cash flow breakeven2

  1. Includes common stock issuable under the April 2018 convertible debt offering, options, restricted share units, warrants, and for our ESPP.
  2. Assumes estimated NUZYRA US product revenue and BARDA reimbursement of activities. Company will be able to fund all company operating expenses, anticipated capital expenditures, and debt service, including repayment in full of the recently updated Hercules Loan and Security Agreement.
  3. Includes $30.6 million of debt secured by and repaid based upon royalties on U.S. SEYSARA sales.
  4. Balance does not reflect the recent Hercules amendment

8/10/2020 12

Second Quarter 2020

Commercial Highlights

Adam Woodrow

President & Chief Commercial Officer

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use

8/10/2020 13

NUZYRA U.S. Launch Performance

Generated $8.1 Million in Net Revenue in Q2-2020

NUZYRA U.S. Revenue (Net)

(In Millions)

Recent Highlights

Data Since Launch

9

$8.1 Million

8

$7.3 Million

7

6

$5.4 Million

5

4

$3.1 Million

3

$1.7 Million

2

$1.3 Million

1

0

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Commercial success to date has been achieved without any notable expansion of our sales force and related

marketing efforts

IQVIA data has shown an over 40% decline in overall broad-spectrumantibiotic utilization, from first to second quarter 2020 while NUZYRA grew 11% versus prior quarter

Efforts focused on institutional access with ~60 representatives targeting 600 hospitals and adjacent sites of care

90% of NUZYRA sales are generated by physicians from these setting

NUZYRA is on track to have one of the most successful antibiotics launches in the last decade

8/10/2020 14

NUZYRA Attributes Provide A Modern-Day Solution

Addressing Bacterial Resistance and the Needs of Today's Healthcare Systems

NUZYRA is a once-daily oral and IV broad spectrum antibiotic

Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP)

Acute Bacterial Skin & Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI)

High and durable clinical efficacy with favorable safety and tolerability

Addresses antibiotic resistance which today is causing clinical failures with older generic antibiotics

Go Home & Stay Home Dosing Flexibility:

Once-daily IV to oral NUZYRA has the potential to minimize hospital stay Oral only indication(s) has the potential to avoid hospitalization all together

15 8/10/2020 15

COVID-19 Patients with Secondary Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP): Potential Role of NUZYRA

Non infected

Asymptomatic

Symptomatic

Symptomatic

Symptomatic

Mild

Moderate

Severe/critical

COVID-19

Secondary CABP

  • FDA-approvedfor CABP
  • Once-dailyoral and IV broad spectrum antibiotic
  • Addresses antibiotic resistance
  • Established safety profile; No prolongation of the QTc interval
  • No dose adjustments in special populations, including patients with renal failure
  • No expected metabolic drug-drug interactions

8/10/2020 16

See www.nuzyra.comfor full prescribing information

NUZYRA Monthly TRx Value (WAC$)

Value = Once-Daily Dosing & Two Indications at Launch

WAC$ Value of TRx (through 6/20)

NUZYRA® launched Feb 2019

  • 2 Indications @ launch (ABSSSI & CABP)
  • Once-DailyDosing

Baxdela launched Jan 2018

  • 1 Indication @ launch (ABSSSI)
  • Twice-DailyDosing
  • Promotion discontinued Nov 2019

Xenleta launched Sept 2019

  • 1 Indication @ launch (CABP)
  • Twice-DailyDosing

$2,500

Jun '20

$2,000

Gross $s (000s)

$1,500

$1,000

$500

Jun '20

$0

Jun '20

M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 M14 M15 M16 M17 M18 M19 M20 M21 M22 M23 M24 M25 M26 M27 M28 M29 M30

Baxdela

NUZYRA®

Xenleta

Source: IQVIA NPA data. Reflects filled (ie, dispensed) Rx's; also includes calculation for LTC use. Does not include sales to institutions (hospitals, clinics)

8/10/2020 18

Second Quarter 2020

Pipeline and Future Value Drivers

Randy Brenner

Chief Development & Regulatory Officer

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use

8/10/2020 19

BARDA Project BioShield Contract Awarded To Paratek

Unique & Transformative Opportunity Enabling Long-term Growth

Paratek was the sole recipient

First-everBioShield award for an antibiotic for the Strategic National Stockpile

On track be the only antibiotics biopharmaceutical company with a fully U.S.-basedsupply chain from API through final drug product

Valued at up to ~$285 millionover 5 years, with potential for extension up to 10 years

  • $77 million in reimbursement for allexisting post-approval obligations
  • $153 million procurement purchase of NUZYRA for the Strategic National Stockpile
  • $54 million for anthrax development & U.S. onshoring of manufacturing

8/10/2020 20

Paratek / BARDA Milestones

Contract Valued at ~$285 million

Events

Timing

Value

Comments

Initiation of Anthrax Treatment Development Program

Dec 2019

~$20M

Contract executed

Submit Pre-Emergency Use Authorization Designation

Q1 2020

Submitted

for NUZYRA in anthrax

Initiate Funding for FDA Post Marketing Requirements

Q2 2020

~$77M

Cost reimbursement initiated

Including CABP and Pediatric Studies

Initiate Funding for Manufacturing Security-

Q2 2020

~$20M

Cost reimbursement initiated

Related Requirements and Onshoring

Procurement of Initial 2,500 Treatment Courses for

2H 2020

~$38M

Part of base award; Anticipated

BARDA Project BioShield

by year end 2020

Initiate Dosing on Animal Anthrax Studies

2H 2020

Procurement of Second 2,500 Treatment Courses

1H 2021

~$38M

Supplemental Prophylaxis Animal Development

2H 2021

~$13M

Initiate Prophylaxis Animal Work

Procurement of Third 2,500 Treatment Courses

1H 2022

~$38M

Procurement of Fourth 2,500 Treatment Courses

1H 2023

~$38M

8/10/2020 21

Paratek Pipeline

Research Preclinical Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3 Registration

Marketed

Commercial Rights

in the U.S.

ABSSSI (IV & Oral) - QIDP

ABSSSI (Oral-only ) - QIDP

NUZYRA®

CABP (IV & Oral) - QIDP

*

CABP PK Study for Oral-only Labelling; Filed in July 2020

(omadacycline)

100mg for injection &

Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM)

150mg tablets

Biodefense Pathogens

FDA Animal Rule Applies

(Anthrax)

(U.S.)

SEYSARA®

Inflammatory Acne (Acne Vulgaris)

(ex-U.S.+)

(sarecycline)

*We have entered into a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ld., for the greater China region

8/10/2020 22

+We have entered into a license agreement with Almirall for the greater China region

Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria (M. abscessus)

Rare Disease Opportunity with a Potential $740 Million Addressable Market (2028)

NTM (M. abscessus) Opportunity with Once Daily Oral Therapy

No approved therapies

Triple antibiotic therapy approaches are most common

6,300(1)

>75%(2)

M. abscessus

Fail triple

yearly incidence

generic Tx

=

~4,760

X

patients

$155,420(3)

=

$740M

per course

opportunity

Most Agents IV only

Nearly 80% failure rate with existing treatments

Long treatment duration typically 12-24 months

  1. Assumes 2028 NTM incidenceof 72k, of which 9% is M. abscessus species. Strollo, "The Burden of Pulmonary NTM in the U.S.", AnnalsATS Vol 12;10, 2015. Lee, "Mycobacterium abscessus Complex Infections in Humans", EmergingInfDis, Vol 21;9, 2015.
  2. Am J Respir Crit Care Med Vol 175. pp 367-416, 2007 ("no antibiotic regimens based on in vitro susceptibilities has been shown to produce long-term sputum conversion for patients with M. abscessus lung disease. The goal of 12 months of negative sputum cultures while on therapy may be reasonable, but there is no medication strategy to reliably achieve this goal")
  3. 135 DOT in initial Tx to clear infection. Assuming success, avg 274 DOT (recommendation for 12mo of Tx after 3 negative cultures; assumes 75% compliance); $380 avg cost/day - blend of IV ($345/DOT) and Oral ($395/DOT)

8/10/2020 23

Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria (M. abscessus)

Potential Opportunity with Omadacycline

Prevalence of All NTM

Radiographic Hallmarks

Pulmonary Pharmacokinetics of

Omadacycline and Tigecycline

70,000 - 80,000 NTM cases in the U.S.

5-10%year-over-year increase in prevalence

5 year all-cause mortality 40%

Paratek focused on subset of NTM patients (~6,000-8,000) with Mycobacterium abscessus

  • Currently, no approved antibiotic therapies

OmadacyclineTigecycline

Gotfried MH, et al. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2017; 61:e01135-17..

8/10/2020 24

Paratek's Commitment to Scientific Exchange

Robust Data Generation Underway for NUZYRA

30 publications in process to address the use of NUZYRA in special pathogens & populations

8/10/2020 25

Q&A

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use

8/10/2020 26

Closing Remarks

Evan Loh, M.D.

Chief Executive Officer

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use

8/10/2020 27

Paratek is Well-Positioned for Future Growth

Focused on Execution + New Value Creation

NUZYRA® 100mg for injection

Near-term

Execution

& 150mg tablets

Advance NUZYRA® U.S.

Launch

Capitalize on Project

BioShield Opportunity

Disciplined Operating

Expense Management

Future

Value Creation

NUZYRA in Nontuberculous

Mycobacteria or "NTM"

Oral-only dosing regimen for

NUZYRA in CABP

Product / Pipeline Expansion

8/10/2020 28

Disclaimer

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 12:38:17 UTC
