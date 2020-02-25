Paratek Pharmaceuticals : Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results & Corporate Update

Log in
02/25/2020 | 04:37pm EST

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2019

Financial Results & Corporate Update

February 25, 2020

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use

2/25/2020 1

Q4 and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call Agenda

Introduction

Ben Strain, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Overview and Financial Highlights

Evan Loh, M.D., Chief Executive Officer

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Commercial Highlights

Adam Woodrow, President & Chief Commercial Officer

Pipeline and Future Value Drivers

Randy Brenner, Chief Development & Regulatory Officer

Q&A

Also available for Q&A:

Michael F. Bigham, Executive Chairman

Sarah Higgins, Vice President of Finance, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer

2/25/2020 2

Safe Harbor Statement

Third-party industry and market information included herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of such information is not guaranteed by, has not been independently verified by, and should not be construed as a representation by, Paratek. The information contained in this presentation is accurate only as of the date hereof.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements including statements related to our overall strategy, products, prospects, potential and expected results, including statements about the projected awareness, payor coverage, net product revenues, total revenues including assumptions related to our financial guidance, the financial impact of our BARDA contract, our anticipated cash runway, our operating expenses, our SEYSARA royalty-backed loan funded on May 1, 2019, the progression of our commercial roll out for NUZYRA, our ability to shape the future treatment paradigm for community-acquired pneumonia and serious skin infections, our plans to evaluate additional indications for NUZYRA, including NTM, and to work toward an oral-only indication in CABP, future governmental stockpiling opportunities, and our potential to further drive long-term value for all of our shareholders. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this presentation are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as "advancing," "expect," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

PARATEK® and the Hexagon Logo are registered trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NUZYRA and its design logo are trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, logos and brand names identified in this presentation are the property of their respective owners.

2/25/2020 3

Overview & Financial Highlights

Evan Loh, M.D.

Chief Executive Officer

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use

2/25/2020 4

Financial Highlights

Full Year & Fourth Quarter 2019

Fourth Quarter 2019

Net Revenues = $9.0 million primarily driven by the launch of NUZYRA®

NUZYRA net sales = $5.4 million (increase of ~74% versus 3Q 2019)

Driven by increases in demand

Other revenue = $3.6 million

Driven by $3.0 million milestone earned from Zai Lab and royalties earned from SEYSARA

Full Year 2019

Net Revenues = $16.5 million primarily driven by the launch of NUZYRA®

NUZYRA net sales = $11.5 million (launched in February 2019)

Other revenue = $5.0 million

Driven by $3.0 million milestone earned from Zai Lab and royalties earned from SEYSARA

2/25/2020 5

BARDA BioShield Contract

A Unique Public-Private Partnership with Paratek

2/25/2020 6

New Drug Application (NDA) Submission of Omadacycline in China

Accepted by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)

February 2020

Zai Lab announced that NMPA has accepted its NDA for omadacycline

Seeking approval for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections

Under the terms of the Zai Collaboration Agreement, Paratek is entitled to receive:

A milestone payment of $6 million upon regulatory approval (anticipated in the first half of 2021)

Tiered royalties at low double digit to mid-teenpercentages on net revenues for sales of omadacycline in the greater China region

2/25/2020 7

SEYSARA: Entered into a License Grant with Almirall for Greater China Region

Greater China Region:

Paratek will earn high single-digitroyalties on net sales in the greater China region

Almirall plans to develop sarecycline for acne in China, with a potential submission to the China National Medical Products

Administration in 2023

Rest of World:

Paratek and Almirall also finalized a license granting Paratek exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize saracycline outside the of the U.S.

Paratek will share with Almirall any potential revenues of sarecycline outside of the U.S. and greater China region

2/25/2020 8

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands, except loss per share data)

Three Months Ended December

31,

Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Product revenue, net

$

5,415

$

-

$

11,517

$

-

Collaboration and royalty revenue

3,552

17,017

5,027

17,117

Net revenue

8,967

17,017

16,544

17,117

Expenses:

-

-

Cost of product revenue

1,755

3,484

Research and development

9,133

11,802

39,554

57,508

Selling, general and administrative

21,261

25,263

89,135

63,658

Impairment of intangible assets

-

-

-

107

Changes in fair value of contingent

-

-

consideration

(14)

(71)

Total operating expenses

32,149

37,051

132,173

121,202

Loss from operations

(23,182)

(20,034)

(115,629)

(104,085)

Other income and expenses:

Interest income

739

968

3,574

3,260

Interest expense

(4,626)

(3,191)

(16,403)

(10,985)

Other losses, net

5

(30)

(31)

(44)

Net loss before provision for income taxes

(27,064)

(22,287)

(128,489)

(111,854)

Provision for income taxes

301

502

301

502

Net loss attributable to common

stockholders

$

(27,365)

$

(22,789)

$

(128,790) $

(112,356)

Net loss per share attributable to common

stockholders:

Basic and diluted net loss per common

share

$

(0.81)

$

(0.71)

$

(3.93)

$

(3.57)

Weighted average common shares

outstanding

Basic and diluted

33,789,704

32,143,147

32,791,934

31,513,454

2/25/2020 9

Paratek 2020 Financial Guidance

Revenue

Guidance

Note

NUZYRA US Net Product Revenue

~$66M

• ~$38 million of these sales coming from the initial BARDA

procurement of 2,500 anthrax treatment courses

• The initial NUZYRA BARDA procurement is anticipated to be

secured in the first half of 2020

Royalty and Collaboration Revenue and BARDA Grant

$9M to $14M

• BARDA grant revenue consists of reimbursement associated

Revenue

with the post-marketing requirement clinical development

activities, the anthrax development program and the

onshoring of U.S. NUZYRA manufacturing

2020 Total Revenue

$75M to $80M

R&D and SG&A expense

~$140M

• Excluding the BARDA R&D and onshoring reimbursement,

R&D and SG&A expense is expected to remain relatively flat

when compared to 2019

• R&D expense includes approximately $5 million earmarked

for the start-up activities in preparation for a potential NTM

registrational study

2/25/2020 10

Strong Balance Sheet and Cash Runway Guidance

as of December 31, 2019

Key Metrics (unaudited)

12/31/19 balance

Total Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities

$215.4 million

Long-term Debt Obligation3

$260.7 million

Basic Shares Outstanding

39,827,749

Total Potentially Dilutive Securities1

16,821,484

Cash runway projected through 2023 with a pathway to cash flow breakeven2

  1. Includes common stock issuable under the April 2018 convertible debt offering, options, restricted share units, warrants, and for our ESPP
  2. Assumes estimated NUZYRA US Product revenue, BARDA reimbursement of activities related to Project Bioshield contract. Company will be able to fund all company operating expenses, anticipated capital expenditures, and debt service, including repayment in full of the Hercules Loan and Security Agreement under its existing terms
  3. Includes $30.6 million of debt secured by and repaid based upon royalties on U.S. SEYSARA sales.

2/25/2020 11

Fourth Quarter 2019 Commercial Highlights

Adam Woodrow

President & Chief Commercial Officer

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use

2/25/2020 12

NUZYRA Attributes Provide A Modern-Day Solution

Addressing Bacterial Resistance and the Needs of Today's Healthcare Systems

NUZYRA is a once-daily oral and IV broad spectrum antibiotic

Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP)

Acute Bacterial Skin & Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI)

High and durable clinical efficacy with favorable safety and tolerability

  • Addresses antibiotic resistance which today is causing clinical failures with older generic antibiotics

Continuity of care:

  • Once-dailyIV to oral NUZYRA has the potential to minimize hospital stay
  • Oral only indication(s) has the potential to avoid hospitalization all together

13 2/25/2020 13

NUZYRA U.S. Launch Underway

Generated $11.5 million in Net Sales in 2019

NUZYRA U.S. Revenues (Net)

(In Millions)

6

5.4 Million

5

Launched in the U.S. in February 2019

With particular strength seen with the oral formulation, NUZYRA is on track to have one of the most successful antibiotics launches in last decade

4

3.1 Million

3

2

1.7 Million

1.3 Million

NUZYRA generated $5.4 million in net sales in the U.S. in the fourth quarter compared to $3.1 million seen in the third quarter, an increase of 74%

Accounting for inventory, NUZYRA demand increased from approximately $3.3 million in the third quarter to approximately $6.1M in the fourth quarter of 2019;

an increase of 85% versus prior quarter

Growth in the fourth quarter was driven by demand as inventory in the

channel remained essentially flat

1

Achieved institutional access in ~ 60% of the 600 plus targeted hospitals as of

Q4 2019

0

Through Q4 2019, over 80% of commercial lives and greater than 50% of

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Medicaid lives in the U.S. now have access to NUZYRA

2/25/2020 14

Pipeline and Future Value Drivers

Randy Brenner

Chief Development & Regulatory Officer

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use

2/25/2020 15

BARDA Project BioShield Contract Awarded To Paratek

Unique & Transformative Opportunity Enabling Long-term Growth

First-everBioshield award for an antibiotic for the Strategic National Stockpile

Paratek was the sole recipient

Valued at up to $285 millionover 5 years, with potential for extension up to 10 years

  • $77 million in reimbursement for allexisting post-approval obligations
  • $54 million for anthrax development & U.S. onshoring of manufacturing
  • $153 million purchase of NUZYRA for the Strategic National Stockpile

2/25/2020 16

Paratek / BARDA Milestones

Events

Timing

Value

Comments

BASE AWARD

Treatment of Anthrax Development Program

Deb 2019

~$20M

Anthrax Development Initiated

Execute Purchase of Initial 2,500 Treatment Courses

Q2 2020

~$38M

Product Placed on VMI for SNS

for BARDA Project BioShield

IMPORTANT MILESTONES

First Invoice Sent to BARDA

Feb 2019

Invoice Received

Submit Pre- Emergency Use Authorization Designation

Q1 2020

Target End February 2020

for NUZYRA in anthrax

Initiate Funding for FDA Post Marketing Requirements

Q2 2020

~$77M

Cost reimbursement initiates

Including CABP and Pediatric Studies

Initiate Funding for Manufacturing Security-

Q2 2020

~$20M

Cost reimbursement initiates

Related Requirements and Onshoring

Initiate Dosing on Animal Anthrax Studies

2H2020

Procurement of Second 2500 Treatment Courses

1H 2021

~$38M

Product Purchased for SNS

Supplemental Animal Development (e.g. prophylaxis)

2H 2021

~$13M

Initiate Animal Work

Procurement of Third 2500 Treatment Courses

1H 2022

~$38M

Product Purchased for SNS

Procurement of Fourth 2500 Treatment Courses

1H 2023

~$38M

Product Purchased for SNS

2/25/2020 17

Paratek Pipeline

Research Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Registration

Marketed

Commercial Rights

in the U.S.

ABSSSI (IV & Oral) - QIDP

ABSSSI (Oral-only ) - QIDP

*

NUZYRA®

CABP (IV & Oral) - QIDP

(omadacycline)

100mg for injection &

CABP PK Study for Oral-only Labelling

150mg tablets

Biodefense Pathogens

FDA Animal Rule Applies

(Anthrax)

(U.S.+)

SEYSARA®

Inflammatory Acne (Acne Vulgaris)

(ex-U.S.)

(sarecycline)

*We have entered into a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ld., for the greater China region

2/25/2020 18

+We have entered into a license agreement with Almirall for the greater China region

NTM (M. abscessus) Rare Disease Opportunity

Potential $740 Million Addressable Market by 2028

NTM (M. abscessus) Opportunity with Once Daily Oral Therapy

No approved therapies

Triple antibiotic therapy

approaches are most

6,300(1)

>75%(2)

M. abscessus

Fail triple

yearly incidence

generic Tx

=

~4,760

X

patients

$155,420(3)

=

$740M

per course

opportunity

common

Most Agents IV only

Nearly 80% failure rate with

existing treatments

Long treatment duration

typically 12-24 months

  1. Assumes 2028 NTM incidenceof 72k, of which 9% is M. abscessus species. Strollo, "The Burden of Pulmonary NTM in the U.S.", AnnalsATS Vol 12;10, 2015. Lee, "Mycobacterium abscessus Complex Infections in Humans", EmergingInfDis, Vol 21;9, 2015.
  2. Am J Respir Crit Care Med Vol 175. pp 367-416, 2007 ("no antibiotic regimens based on in vitro susceptibilities has been shown to produce long-term sputum conversion for patients with M. abscessus lung disease. The goal of 12 months of negative sputum cultures while on therapy may be reasonable, but there is no medication strategy to reliably achieve this goal")
  3. 135 DOT in initial Tx to clear infection. Assuming success, avg 274 DOT (recommendation for 12mo of Tx after 3 negative cultures; assumes 75% compliance); $380 avg cost/day - blend of IV ($345/DOT) and Oral ($395/DOT)

2/25/2020 19

Nontuberculous mycobacteria or "NTM"

Potential Opportunity with Omadacycline

Prevalence of All NTM

Radiographic Hallmarks

Pulmonary Pharmacokinetics of

Omadacycline and Tigecycline

70,000 - 80,000 NTM cases in the U.S.

5-10%year-over-year increase in prevalence

5 year all-cause mortality 40%

Paratek focused on subset of NTM patients (~6,000-8,000) with Mycobacterium abscessus

  • Currently, no approved antibiotic therapies

OmadacyclineTigecycline

Gotfried MH, et al. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2017; 61:e01135-17..

2/25/2020 20

Q&A

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use

2/25/2020 21

Closing Remarks

Evan Loh, M.D.

Chief Executive Officer

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use

2/25/2020 22

Paratek is Well-Positioned for Future Growth

Focused on Execution + New Value Creation

NUZYRA® 100mg for injection

Near-term

Execution

& 150mg tablets

Advance NUZYRA® U.S.

Launch

Capitalize on Project

BioShield Opportunity

Disciplined Operating

Expense Management

Future

Value Creation

NUZYRA in Nontuberculous

Mycobacteria or "NTM"

Oral-only dosing regimen for

NUZYRA in CABP

Product / Pipeline Expansion

2/25/2020 23

Disclaimer

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 21:34:07 UTC
