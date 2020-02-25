Paratek Pharmaceuticals : Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results & Corporate Update
Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2019
Financial Results & Corporate Update
February 25, 2020
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use
Q4 and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call Agenda
Introduction
Ben Strain, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Overview and Financial Highlights
Evan Loh, M.D., Chief Executive Officer
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Commercial Highlights
Adam Woodrow, President & Chief Commercial Officer
Pipeline and Future Value Drivers
Randy Brenner, Chief Development & Regulatory Officer
Q&A
Also available for Q&A:
Michael F. Bigham, Executive Chairman
Sarah Higgins, Vice President of Finance, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer
Safe Harbor Statement
Third-party industry and market information included herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of such information is not guaranteed by, has not been independently verified by, and should not be construed as a representation by, Paratek. The information contained in this presentation is accurate only as of the date hereof.
This presentation contains forward-looking statements including statements related to our overall strategy, products, prospects, potential and expected results, including statements about the projected awareness, payor coverage, net product revenues, total revenues including assumptions related to our financial guidance, the financial impact of our BARDA contract, our anticipated cash runway, our operating expenses, our SEYSARA royalty-backed loan funded on May 1, 2019, the progression of our commercial roll out for NUZYRA, our ability to shape the future treatment paradigm for community-acquired pneumonia and serious skin infections, our plans to evaluate additional indications for NUZYRA, including NTM, and to work toward an oral-only indication in CABP, future governmental stockpiling opportunities, and our potential to further drive long-term value for all of our shareholders. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this presentation are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as "advancing," "expect," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.
PARATEK® and the Hexagon Logo are registered trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NUZYRA and its design logo are trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, logos and brand names identified in this presentation are the property of their respective owners.
Overview & Financial Highlights
Evan Loh, M.D.
Chief Executive Officer
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use
Financial Highlights
Full Year & Fourth Quarter 2019
Fourth Quarter 2019
Net Revenues = $9.0 million primarily driven by the launch of NUZYRA®
NUZYRA net sales = $5.4 million (increase of ~74% versus 3Q 2019)
Driven by increases in demand
Other revenue = $3.6 million
Driven by $3.0 million milestone earned from Zai Lab and royalties earned from SEYSARA
Full Year 2019
Net Revenues = $16.5 million primarily driven by the launch of NUZYRA®
NUZYRA net sales = $11.5 million (launched in February 2019)
Other revenue = $5.0 million
Driven by $3.0 million milestone earned from Zai Lab and royalties earned from SEYSARA
BARDA BioShield Contract
A Unique Public-Private Partnership with Paratek
2/25/2020 6
New Drug Application (NDA) Submission of Omadacycline in China
Accepted by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)
February 2020
Zai Lab announced that NMPA has accepted its NDA for omadacycline
Seeking approval for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections
Under the terms of the Zai Collaboration Agreement, Paratek is entitled to receive:
A milestone payment of $6 million upon regulatory approval (anticipated in the first half of 2021)
Tiered royalties at low double digit tomid-teenpercentages on net revenues for sales of omadacycline in the greater China region
SEYSARA: Entered into a License Grant with Almirall for Greater China Region
Greater China Region:
Paratek will earn highsingle-digitroyalties on net sales in the greater China region
Almirall plans to develop sarecycline for acne in China, with a potential submission to the China National Medical Products
Administration in 2023
Rest of World:
Paratek and Almirall also finalized a license granting Paratek exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize saracycline outside the of the U.S.
Paratek will share with Almirall any potential revenues of sarecycline outside of the U.S. and greater China region
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(in thousands, except loss per share data)
Three Months Ended December
31,
Year Ended December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Product revenue, net
$
5,415
$
-
$
11,517
$
-
Collaboration and royalty revenue
3,552
17,017
5,027
17,117
Net revenue
8,967
17,017
16,544
17,117
Expenses:
-
-
Cost of product revenue
1,755
3,484
Research and development
9,133
11,802
39,554
57,508
Selling, general and administrative
21,261
25,263
89,135
63,658
Impairment of intangible assets
-
-
-
107
Changes in fair value of contingent
-
-
consideration
(14)
(71)
Total operating expenses
32,149
37,051
132,173
121,202
Loss from operations
(23,182)
(20,034)
(115,629)
(104,085)
Other income and expenses:
Interest income
739
968
3,574
3,260
Interest expense
(4,626)
(3,191)
(16,403)
(10,985)
Other losses, net
5
(30)
(31)
(44)
Net loss before provision for income taxes
(27,064)
(22,287)
(128,489)
(111,854)
Provision for income taxes
301
502
301
502
Net loss attributable to common
stockholders
$
(27,365)
$
(22,789)
$
(128,790) $
(112,356)
Net loss per share attributable to common
stockholders:
Basic and diluted net loss per common
share
$
(0.81)
$
(0.71)
$
(3.93)
$
(3.57)
Weighted average common shares
outstanding
Basic and diluted
33,789,704
32,143,147
32,791,934
31,513,454
Paratek 2020 Financial Guidance
Revenue
Guidance
Note
NUZYRA US Net Product Revenue
~$66M
• ~$38 million of these sales coming from the initial BARDA
procurement of 2,500 anthrax treatment courses
• The initial NUZYRA BARDA procurement is anticipated to be
secured in the first half of 2020
Royalty and Collaboration Revenue and BARDA Grant
$9M to $14M
• BARDA grant revenue consists of reimbursement associated
Revenue
with the post-marketing requirement clinical development
activities, the anthrax development program and the
onshoring of U.S. NUZYRA manufacturing
2020 Total Revenue
$75M to $80M
R&D and SG&A expense
~$140M
• Excluding the BARDA R&D and onshoring reimbursement,
R&D and SG&A expense is expected to remain relatively flat
when compared to 2019
• R&D expense includes approximately $5 million earmarked
for the start-up activities in preparation for a potential NTM
registrational study
Strong Balance Sheet and Cash Runway Guidance
as of December 31, 2019
Key Metrics (unaudited)
12/31/19 balance
Total Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities
$215.4 million
Long-term Debt Obligation3
$260.7 million
Basic Shares Outstanding
39,827,749
Total Potentially Dilutive Securities1
16,821,484
Cash runway projected through 2023 with a pathway to cash flow breakeven2
Includes common stock issuable under the April 2018 convertible debt offering, options, restricted share units, warrants, and for our ESPP
Assumes estimated NUZYRA US Product revenue, BARDA reimbursement of activities related to Project Bioshield contract. Company will be able to fund all company operating expenses, anticipated capital expenditures, and debt service, including repayment in full of the Hercules Loan and Security Agreement under its existing terms
Includes $30.6 million of debt secured by and repaid based upon royalties on U.S. SEYSARA sales.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Commercial Highlights
Adam Woodrow
President & Chief Commercial Officer
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use
NUZYRA Attributes Provide A Modern-Day Solution
Addressing Bacterial Resistance and the Needs of Today's Healthcare Systems
NUZYRA is a once-daily oral and IV broad spectrum antibiotic
High and durable clinical efficacy with favorable safety and tolerability
Addresses antibiotic resistance which today is causing clinical failures with older generic antibiotics
Continuity of care:
Once-dailyIV to oral NUZYRA has the potential to minimize hospital stay
Oral only indication(s) has the potential toavoid hospitalization all together
NUZYRA U.S. Launch Underway
Generated $11.5 million in Net Sales in 2019
NUZYRA U.S. Revenues (Net)
(In Millions)
6
5.4 Million
5
Launched in the U.S. in February 2019
With particular strength seen with the oral formulation, NUZYRA is on track to have one of the most successful antibiotics launches in last decade
4
3.1 Million
3
2
1.7 Million
1.3 Million
NUZYRA generated $5.4 million in net sales in the U.S. in the fourth quarter compared to $3.1 million seen in the third quarter, an increase of 74%
Accounting for inventory, NUZYRA demand increased from approximately $3.3 million in the third quarter to approximately $6.1M in the fourth quarter of 2019;
an increase of 85% versus prior quarter
Growth in the fourth quarter was driven by demand as inventory in the
channel remained essentially flat
1
Achieved institutional access in ~ 60% of the 600 plus targeted hospitals as of
Q4 2019
0
Through Q4 2019, over 80% of commercial lives and greater than 50% of
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Medicaid lives in the U.S. now have access to NUZYRA
2/25/2020 14
Pipeline and Future Value Drivers
Randy Brenner
Chief Development & Regulatory Officer
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use
BARDA Project BioShield Contract Awarded To Paratek
First-everBioshield award for an antibiotic for the Strategic National Stockpile
Paratek was the sole recipient
Valued at up to $285 millionover 5 years, with potential for extension up to 10 years
$77 million in reimbursement forallexisting post-approval obligations
$54 million for anthrax development & U.S. onshoring of manufacturing
$153 million purchase of NUZYRA for the Strategic National Stockpile
2/25/2020 16
Paratek / BARDA Milestones
Events
Timing
Value
Comments
BASE AWARD
Treatment of Anthrax Development Program
Deb 2019
~$20M
Anthrax Development Initiated
Execute Purchase of Initial 2,500 Treatment Courses
Q2 2020
~$38M
Product Placed on VMI for SNS
for BARDA Project BioShield
IMPORTANT MILESTONES
First Invoice Sent to BARDA
Feb 2019
Invoice Received
Submit Pre- Emergency Use Authorization Designation
Q1 2020
Target End February 2020
for NUZYRA in anthrax
Initiate Funding for FDA Post Marketing Requirements
Q2 2020
~$77M
Cost reimbursement initiates
Including CABP and Pediatric Studies
Initiate Funding for Manufacturing Security-
Q2 2020
~$20M
Cost reimbursement initiates
Related Requirements and Onshoring
Initiate Dosing on Animal Anthrax Studies
2H2020
Procurement of Second 2500 Treatment Courses
1H 2021
~$38M
Product Purchased for SNS
Supplemental Animal Development (e.g. prophylaxis)
2H 2021
~$13M
Initiate Animal Work
Procurement of Third 2500 Treatment Courses
1H 2022
~$38M
Product Purchased for SNS
Procurement of Fourth 2500 Treatment Courses
1H 2023
~$38M
Product Purchased for SNS
Paratek Pipeline
Research Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Registration
Marketed
Commercial Rights
in the U.S.
ABSSSI (IV & Oral) - QIDP
ABSSSI (Oral-only ) - QIDP
*
NUZYRA®
CABP (IV & Oral) - QIDP
(omadacycline)
100mg for injection &
CABP PK Study for Oral-only Labelling
150mg tablets
Biodefense Pathogens
FDA Animal Rule Applies
(Anthrax)
(U.S.+)
SEYSARA®
Inflammatory Acne (Acne Vulgaris)
(ex-U.S.)
(sarecycline)
*We have entered into a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ld., for the greater China region
+We have entered into a license agreement with Almirall for the greater China region
NTM (M. abscessus) Rare Disease Opportunity
Potential $740 Million Addressable Market by 2028
NTM (M. abscessus) Opportunity with Once Daily Oral Therapy
•
No approved therapies
•
Triple antibiotic therapy
approaches are most
6,300(1)
>75%(2)
M. abscessus
Fail triple
yearly incidence
generic Tx
=
~4,760
X
patients
$155,420(3)
=
$740M
per course
opportunity
common
• Most Agents IV only
•
Nearly 80% failure rate with
existing treatments
•
Long treatment duration
typically 12-24 months
Assumes 2028 NTMincidenceof 72k, of which 9% is M. abscessus species. Strollo, "The Burden of Pulmonary NTM in the U.S.", AnnalsATS Vol 12;10, 2015. Lee, "Mycobacterium abscessus Complex Infections in Humans", EmergingInfDis, Vol 21;9, 2015.
Am J Respir Crit Care Med Vol 175. pp 367-416, 2007 ("no antibiotic regimens based on in vitro susceptibilities has been shown to produce long-term sputum conversion for patients with M. abscessus lung disease. The goal of 12 months of negative sputum cultures while on therapy may be reasonable, but there is no medication strategy to reliably achieve this goal")
135 DOT in initial Tx to clear infection. Assuming success, avg 274 DOT (recommendation for 12mo of Tx after 3 negative cultures; assumes 75% compliance); $380 avg cost/day - blend of IV ($345/DOT) and Oral ($395/DOT)
2/25/2020 19
Nontuberculous mycobacteria or "NTM"
Potential Opportunity with Omadacycline
Prevalence of All NTM
Radiographic Hallmarks
Pulmonary Pharmacokinetics of
Omadacycline and Tigecycline
70,000 - 80,000 NTM cases in the U.S.
5-10%year-over-year increase in prevalence
5 year all-cause mortality 40%
Paratek focused on subset of NTM patients (~6,000-8,000) with Mycobacterium abscessus
Currently, no approved antibiotic therapies
OmadacyclineTigecycline
Gotfried MH, et al. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2017; 61:e01135-17..
2/25/2020 20
Q&A
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use
Closing Remarks
Evan Loh, M.D.
Chief Executive Officer
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use
