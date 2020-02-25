Paratek Pharmaceuticals : Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results & Corporate Update 0 02/25/2020 | 04:37pm EST Send by mail :

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2019 Financial Results & Corporate Update February 25, 2020 Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use 2/25/2020 1 Q4 and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call Agenda Introduction Ben Strain, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Overview and Financial Highlights Evan Loh, M.D., Chief Executive Officer Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Commercial Highlights Adam Woodrow, President & Chief Commercial Officer Pipeline and Future Value Drivers Randy Brenner, Chief Development & Regulatory Officer Q&A Also available for Q&A: Michael F. Bigham, Executive Chairman Sarah Higgins, Vice President of Finance, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer 2/25/2020 2 PARATEK® and the Hexagon Logo are registered trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NUZYRA and its design logo are trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, logos and brand names identified in this presentation are the property of their respective owners. 2/25/2020 3 Overview & Financial Highlights Evan Loh, M.D. Chief Executive Officer Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use 2/25/2020 4 (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use 2/25/2020 4 Financial Highlights Full Year & Fourth Quarter 2019 Fourth Quarter 2019 Net Revenues = $9.0 million primarily driven by the launch of NUZYRA® NUZYRA net sales = $5.4 million (increase of ~74% versus 3Q 2019) Driven by increases in demand Other revenue = $3.6 million Driven by $3.0 million milestone earned from Zai Lab and royalties earned from SEYSARA Full Year 2019 Net Revenues = $16.5 million primarily driven by the launch of NUZYRA® NUZYRA net sales = $11.5 million (launched in February 2019) Other revenue = $5.0 million Driven by $3.0 million milestone earned from Zai Lab and royalties earned from SEYSARA 2/25/2020 5 BARDA BioShield Contract A Unique Public-Private Partnership with Paratek 2/25/2020 6 New Drug Application (NDA) Submission of Omadacycline in China Accepted by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) February 2020 Zai Lab announced that NMPA has accepted its NDA for omadacycline Seeking approval for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections Under the terms of the Zai Collaboration Agreement, Paratek is entitled to receive: A milestone payment of $6 million upon regulatory approval (anticipated in the first half of 2021) Tiered royalties at low double digit to mid-teenpercentages on net revenues for sales of omadacycline in the greater China region 2/25/2020 7 SEYSARA: Entered into a License Grant with Almirall for Greater China Region Greater China Region: Paratek will earn high single-digitroyalties on net sales in the greater China region Almirall plans to develop sarecycline for acne in China, with a potential submission to the China National Medical Products Administration in 2023 Rest of World: Paratek and Almirall also finalized a license granting Paratek exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize saracycline outside the of the U.S. Paratek will share with Almirall any potential revenues of sarecycline outside of the U.S. and greater China region 2/25/2020 8 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except loss per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Product revenue, net $ 5,415 $ - $ 11,517 $ - Collaboration and royalty revenue 3,552 17,017 5,027 17,117 Net revenue 8,967 17,017 16,544 17,117 Expenses: - - Cost of product revenue 1,755 3,484 Research and development 9,133 11,802 39,554 57,508 Selling, general and administrative 21,261 25,263 89,135 63,658 Impairment of intangible assets - - - 107 Changes in fair value of contingent - - consideration (14) (71) Total operating expenses 32,149 37,051 132,173 121,202 Loss from operations (23,182) (20,034) (115,629) (104,085) Other income and expenses: Interest income 739 968 3,574 3,260 Interest expense (4,626) (3,191) (16,403) (10,985) Other losses, net 5 (30) (31) (44) Net loss before provision for income taxes (27,064) (22,287) (128,489) (111,854) Provision for income taxes 301 502 301 502 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (27,365) $ (22,789) $ (128,790) $ (112,356) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.81) $ (0.71) $ (3.93) $ (3.57) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 33,789,704 32,143,147 32,791,934 31,513,454 2/25/2020 9 Paratek 2020 Financial Guidance Revenue Guidance Note NUZYRA US Net Product Revenue ~$66M • ~$38 million of these sales coming from the initial BARDA procurement of 2,500 anthrax treatment courses • The initial NUZYRA BARDA procurement is anticipated to be secured in the first half of 2020 Royalty and Collaboration Revenue and BARDA Grant $9M to $14M • BARDA grant revenue consists of reimbursement associated Revenue with the post-marketing requirement clinical development activities, the anthrax development program and the onshoring of U.S. NUZYRA manufacturing 2020 Total Revenue $75M to $80M R&D and SG&A expense ~$140M • Excluding the BARDA R&D and onshoring reimbursement, R&D and SG&A expense is expected to remain relatively flat when compared to 2019 • R&D expense includes approximately $5 million earmarked for the start-up activities in preparation for a potential NTM registrational study 2/25/2020 10 Strong Balance Sheet and Cash Runway Guidance as of December 31, 2019 Key Metrics (unaudited) 12/31/19 balance Total Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities $215.4 million Long-term Debt Obligation3 $260.7 million Basic Shares Outstanding 39,827,749 Total Potentially Dilutive Securities1 16,821,484 Cash runway projected through 2023 with a pathway to cash flow breakeven2 Includes common stock issuable under the April 2018 convertible debt offering, options, restricted share units, warrants, and for our ESPP Assumes estimated NUZYRA US Product revenue, BARDA reimbursement of activities related to Project Bioshield contract. Company will be able to fund all company operating expenses, anticipated capital expenditures, and debt service, including repayment in full of the Hercules Loan and Security Agreement under its existing terms Includes $30.6 million of debt secured by and repaid based upon royalties on U.S. SEYSARA sales. 2/25/2020 11 Fourth Quarter 2019 Commercial Highlights Adam Woodrow President & Chief Commercial Officer Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use 2/25/2020 12 NUZYRA Attributes Provide A Modern-Day Solution Addressing Bacterial Resistance and the Needs of Today's Healthcare Systems NUZYRA is a once-daily oral and IV broad spectrum antibiotic Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) Acute Bacterial Skin & Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) High and durable clinical efficacy with favorable safety and tolerability Addresses antibiotic resistance which today is causing clinical failures with older generic antibiotics Continuity of care: Once-daily IV to oral NUZYRA has the potential to minimize hospital stay

IV to oral NUZYRA has the potential to Oral only indication(s) has the potential to avoid hospitalization all together 13 2/25/2020 13 NUZYRA U.S. Launch Underway Generated $11.5 million in Net Sales in 2019 NUZYRA U.S. Revenues (Net) (In Millions) 6 5.4 Million 5 Launched in the U.S. in February 2019 With particular strength seen with the oral formulation, NUZYRA is on track to have one of the most successful antibiotics launches in last decade 4 3.1 Million 3 2 1.7 Million 1.3 Million NUZYRA generated $5.4 million in net sales in the U.S. in the fourth quarter compared to $3.1 million seen in the third quarter, an increase of 74% Accounting for inventory, NUZYRA demand increased from approximately $3.3 million in the third quarter to approximately $6.1M in the fourth quarter of 2019; an increase of 85% versus prior quarter Growth in the fourth quarter was driven by demand as inventory in the channel remained essentially flat 1 Achieved institutional access in ~ 60% of the 600 plus targeted hospitals as of Q4 2019 0 Through Q4 2019, over 80% of commercial lives and greater than 50% of Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Medicaid lives in the U.S. now have access to NUZYRA 2/25/2020 14 Pipeline and Future Value Drivers Randy Brenner Chief Development & Regulatory Officer Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use 2/25/2020 15 BARDA Project BioShield Contract Awarded To Paratek Unique & Transformative Opportunity Enabling Long-term Growth First-everBioshield award for an antibiotic for the Strategic National Stockpile Paratek was the sole recipient Valued at up to $285 millionover 5 years, with potential for extension up to 10 years $77 million in reimbursement for all existing post-approval obligations

existing post-approval obligations $54 million for anthrax development & U.S. onshoring of manufacturing

$153 million purchase of NUZYRA for the Strategic National Stockpile 2/25/2020 16 Paratek / BARDA Milestones Events Timing Value Comments BASE AWARD Treatment of Anthrax Development Program Deb 2019 ~$20M Anthrax Development Initiated Execute Purchase of Initial 2,500 Treatment Courses Q2 2020 ~$38M Product Placed on VMI for SNS for BARDA Project BioShield IMPORTANT MILESTONES First Invoice Sent to BARDA Feb 2019 Invoice Received Submit Pre- Emergency Use Authorization Designation Q1 2020 Target End February 2020 for NUZYRA in anthrax Initiate Funding for FDA Post Marketing Requirements Q2 2020 ~$77M Cost reimbursement initiates Including CABP and Pediatric Studies Initiate Funding for Manufacturing Security- Q2 2020 ~$20M Cost reimbursement initiates Related Requirements and Onshoring Initiate Dosing on Animal Anthrax Studies 2H2020 Procurement of Second 2500 Treatment Courses 1H 2021 ~$38M Product Purchased for SNS Supplemental Animal Development (e.g. prophylaxis) 2H 2021 ~$13M Initiate Animal Work Procurement of Third 2500 Treatment Courses 1H 2022 ~$38M Product Purchased for SNS Procurement of Fourth 2500 Treatment Courses 1H 2023 ~$38M Product Purchased for SNS 2/25/2020 17 Paratek Pipeline Research Preclinical Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Registration Marketed Commercial Rights in the U.S. ABSSSI (IV & Oral) - QIDP ABSSSI (Oral-only ) - QIDP * NUZYRA® CABP (IV & Oral) - QIDP (omadacycline) 100mg for injection & CABP PK Study for Oral-only Labelling 150mg tablets Biodefense Pathogens FDA Animal Rule Applies (Anthrax) (U.S.+) SEYSARA® Inflammatory Acne (Acne Vulgaris) (ex-U.S.) (sarecycline) *We have entered into a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ld., for the greater China region 2/25/2020 18 +We have entered into a license agreement with Almirall for the greater China region NTM (M. abscessus) Rare Disease Opportunity Potential $740 Million Addressable Market by 2028 NTM (M. abscessus) Opportunity with Once Daily Oral Therapy • No approved therapies • Triple antibiotic therapy approaches are most 6,300(1) >75%(2) M. abscessus Fail triple yearly incidence generic Tx = ~4,760 X patients $155,420(3) = $740M per course opportunity common • Most Agents IV only • Nearly 80% failure rate with existing treatments • Long treatment duration typically 12-24 months Assumes 2028 NTM incidence of 72k, of which 9% is M. abscessus species. Strollo, "The Burden of Pulmonary NTM in the U.S.", AnnalsATS Vol 12;10, 2015. Lee, "Mycobacterium abscessus Complex Infections in Humans", EmergingInfDis, Vol 21;9, 2015. Am J Respir Crit Care Med Vol 175. pp 367-416, 2007 ("no antibiotic regimens based on in vitro susceptibilities has been shown to produce long-term sputum conversion for patients with M. abscessus lung disease. The goal of 12 months of negative sputum cultures while on therapy may be reasonable, but there is no medication strategy to reliably achieve this goal") 135 DOT in initial Tx to clear infection. Assuming success, avg 274 DOT (recommendation for 12mo of Tx after 3 negative cultures; assumes 75% compliance); $380 avg cost/day - blend of IV ($345/DOT) and Oral ($395/DOT) 2/25/2020 19 Nontuberculous mycobacteria or "NTM" Potential Opportunity with Omadacycline Prevalence of All NTM Radiographic Hallmarks Pulmonary Pharmacokinetics of Omadacycline and Tigecycline 70,000 - 80,000 NTM cases in the U.S. 5-10%year-over-year increase in prevalence 5 year all-cause mortality 40% Paratek focused on subset of NTM patients (~6,000-8,000) with Mycobacterium abscessus Currently, no approved antibiotic therapies OmadacyclineTigecycline Gotfried MH, et al. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2017; 61:e01135-17.. 2/25/2020 20 Q&A Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use 2/25/2020 21 Closing Remarks Evan Loh, M.D. Chief Executive Officer Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use 2/25/2020 22 Paratek is Well-Positioned for Future Growth Focused on Execution + New Value Creation NUZYRA® 100mg for injection Near-term Execution & 150mg tablets Advance NUZYRA® U.S. Launch Capitalize on Project BioShield Opportunity Disciplined Operating Expense Management Future Value Creation NUZYRA in Nontuberculous Mycobacteria or "NTM" Oral-only dosing regimen for NUZYRA in CABP Product / Pipeline Expansion 2/25/2020 23 Attachments Original document

