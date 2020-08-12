Log in
Paratek Pharmaceuticals : Wedbush Conference August 2020

08/12/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

Corporate Overview

August 12, 2020

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK): A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or for other public health threats for civilian, government and military use

8/12/2020 1

Safe Harbor Statement

Third-party industry and market information included herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of such information is not guaranteed by, has not been independently verified by, and should not be construed as a representation by, Paratek. The information contained in this presentation is accurate only as of the date hereof.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements including statements related to our overall strategy, products, prospects, potential and expected results, including statements about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our revenue projections, supply chain and clinical trials, projected awareness, payor coverage, net product revenues, total revenues including assumptions related to our financial guidance, the financial impact of our BARDA contract including BARDA exercising full contract line items for procurement and PMR reimbursement, our anticipated cash runway, our operating expenses, our SEYSARA royalty-backed loan funded on May 1, 2019, the progression of our commercial roll out for NUZYRA, our ability to shape the future treatment paradigm for community-acquired pneumonia and serious skin infections, our plans to evaluate additional indications for NUZYRA, including NTM, and to work toward an oral-only indication in CABP, future governmental stockpiling opportunities, and our potential to further drive long-term value for all of our shareholders. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this presentation are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as "advancing," "expect," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

PARATEK® and the Hexagon Logo are registered trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NUZYRA and its design logo are trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, logos and brand names identified in this presentation are the property of their respective owners.

8/12/2020 2

NUZYRA Attributes Provide A Modern-Day Solution

Addressing Bacterial Resistance and the Needs of Today's Healthcare Systems

Once-daily oral and IV broad spectrum antibiotic

Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP)

Acute Bacterial Skin & Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI)

High and durable clinical efficacy with favorable safety and tolerability

Addresses antibiotic resistance which today is causing clinical failures with older generic antibiotics

Go Home & Stay Home Dosing Flexibility:

IV to oral NUZYRA has the potential to minimize hospital stay

Oral only indication(s) has the potential to avoid hospitalization all together

3

8/12/2020

3

Paratek Pipeline

Research Preclinical Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3 Registration

Marketed

Commercial Rights

in the U.S.

ABSSSI (IV & Oral) - QIDP

ABSSSI (Oral-only ) - QIDP

*

NUZYRA®

CABP (IV & Oral) - QIDP

CABP PK Study for Oral-only Labelling; Filed in July 2020

(omadacycline)

100mg for injection &

Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM)

150mg tablets

Biodefense Pathogens

FDA Animal Rule Applies

(Anthrax)

(U.S.+)

SEYSARA®

Inflammatory Acne (Acne Vulgaris)

(ex-U.S.)

(sarecycline)

*We have entered into a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ld., for the greater China region

8/12/2020 4

+We have entered into a license agreement with Almirall for the greater China region

BARDA BioShield Contract with Paratek

A Unique Public-Private Partnership Valued at up to ~$285 million

8/12/2020 5

NUZYRA U.S. Launch Underway

Generated $8.1 Million in Net Revenue in Q2-2020

NUZYRA U.S. Revenue (Net)

(In Millions)

Data Since Launch

9

$8.1 Million

8

$7.3 Million

7

6

$5.4 Million

5

4

$3.1 Million

3

$1.7 Million

2

$1.3 Million

1

0

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

NUZYRA is on track to have one of the most successful antibiotics launches in the last decade

8/12/2020 6

NUZYRA Launch Curve Differentiates From All Others+

Value = Oral & IV Formulations Provide Utility in Multiple Settings of Care

NSP Sales $s - First 36 months * *

$4,000

Launch Dates:

Vabomere

Oct 2017

$3,500

Baxdela

Jan 2018

Zemdri

Jul 2018

Jun '20

Xerava

Oct 2018

$3,000

NUZYRA®

Feb 2019

Xenleta

Sep 2019

Recarbrio

Jan 2020

(000s)

Fetroja

Feb 2020

NUZYRA®

$2,500

Baxdela

$s

Jun '20 *

Vabomere

NSP

$2,000

Xenleta

Xerava

$1,500

Zemdri

Recarbrio

Fetroja

$1,000

Jun '20

$500

Jun '20

$0

Jun '20

Jun '20

M1

M2

M3

M4

M5

M6

M7

M8

M9

M10

M11

M12

M13

M14

M15

M16

M17

M18

M19

M20

M21

M22

M23

M24

M25

M26

M27

M28

M29

M30

M31

M32

M33

M34

M35

M36

Months from Launch

+ all antibiotic launches in the last 5 years; *Vabomere likely benefitted from the Avycaz shortfall beginning 3/2020; * * IQVIA NSP Sales $s

8/12/2020 7

CONFIDENTIAL CONTINGENCY/SCENARIO PLANNING DOCUMENT. FOR INTERNAL DISCUSSION PURPOSES ONLY

NUZYRA Monthly TRx Value (WAC$)

Value = Once-Daily Dosing & Two Indications at Launch

WAC$ Value of TRx (through 6/20)

NUZYRA® launched Feb 2019

  • 2 Indications @ launch (ABSSSI & CABP)
  • Once-DailyDosing

Baxdela launched Jan 2018

  • 1 Indication @ launch (ABSSSI)
  • Twice-DailyDosing
  • Promotion discontinued Nov 2019

Xenleta launched Sept 2019

  • 1 Indication @ launch (CABP)
  • Twice-DailyDosing

$2,500

Jun '20

$2,000

Gross $s (000s)

$1,500

$1,000

$500

Jun '20

$0

Jun '20

M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 M14 M15 M16 M17 M18 M19 M20 M21 M22 M23 M24 M25 M26 M27 M28 M29 M30

Baxdela

NUZYRA®

Xenleta

Source: IQVIA NPA data. Reflects filled (ie, dispensed) Rx's; also includes calculation for LTC use. Does not include sales to institutions (hospitals, clinics)

8/12/2020 8

Balance Sheet Highlights and Cash Runway Guidance

as of June 30, 2020

Key Metrics (unaudited)

06/30/20 balance

Total Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities

$186.8 million

Long-term Debt Obligation3, 4

$251.6 million

Basic Shares Outstanding

45,307,752

Total Potentially Dilutive Securities1

17,405,637

Cash runway projected through 2023 with a pathway to cash flow breakeven2

  1. Includes common stock issuable under the April 2018 convertible debt offering, options, restricted share units, warrants, and for our ESPP.
  2. Assumes estimated NUZYRA US product revenue and BARDA reimbursement of activities. Company will be able to fund all company operating expenses, anticipated capital expenditures, and debt service, including repayment in full of the recently updated Hercules Loan and Security Agreement.
  3. Includes $30.6 million of debt secured by and repaid based upon royalties on U.S. SEYSARA sales.
  4. Balance does not reflect the recent Hercules amendment

8/12/2020 9

Paratek is Well-Positioned for Future Growth

Focused on Execution + New Value Creation

NUZYRA® 100mg for injection

Near-term

Execution

& 150mg tablets

Advance NUZYRA® U.S.

Launch

Capitalize on Project

BioShield Opportunity

Disciplined Operating

Expense Management

Future

Value Creation

NUZYRA in Nontuberculous

Mycobacteria or "NTM"

Oral-only dosing regimen for

NUZYRA in CABP

Product / Pipeline Expansion

8/12/2020 10

Disclaimer

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 21:42:06 UTC
