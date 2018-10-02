Log in
PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS INC (PRTK)
FDA Approves SEYSARA™ (Sarecycline) for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Acne

10/02/2018

 To be launched in U.S. by Almirall SA

Paratek earns $12 million milestone payment

BOSTON, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved SEYSARA™ (sarecycline) for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older. Paratek has exclusively licensed U.S. development and commercialization rights of SEYSARA for the treatment of acne to Allergan PLC, who has assigned such rights to Almirall SA. Paratek retains development and commercialization rights in the rest of the world. SEYSARA (sarecycline) is a once-daily, oral, narrow spectrum tetracycline-derived antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties for the potential treatment of moderate to severe acne in the community setting. Under the parties' agreement, Paratek earned a $12 million milestone payment upon FDA approval and is now entitled to receive tiered royalties at rates ranging from high-single to low double digits on net sales of SEYSARA.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies based upon its expertise in novel tetracycline chemistry.

The company's lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a new broad-spectrum once-daily intravenous and oral antibiotic being developed for the treatment of serious community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and urinary tract infections.

Paratek's FDA approved product, SEYSARA™ (sarecycline), will be marketed by Almirall, SA in the U.S. as a new once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of acne. Paratek retains all ex-U.S. rights to sarecycline.

Recognizing the serious threat of bacterial infections, Paratek is dedicated to providing solutions that enable positive outcomes and lead to better patient stories.

For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow @ParatekPharma on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements related to our overall strategy, product candidates, prospects, potential, including statements about the development, launch and commercialization of omadacycline and sarecycline, the potential for omadacycline to treat ABSSSI, CABP, UTI and other serious community-acquired bacterial infections, the prospect of omadacycline providing broad-spectrum activity, and our anticipated transition to a commercial stage organization. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as "potential," "prospective," "prepare" and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations:                              
Ben Strain                                                               
617-807-6688
ir@ParatekPharma.com

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
