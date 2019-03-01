Log in
Paratek Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference

0
03/01/2019 | 08:02am EST

BOSTON, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced that the Company will present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m. EDT at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston.

To access the live webcast of Paratek's presentation, please visit http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen52/prtk/. Please connect to the web site at least 15 minutes prior to the live presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast can be accessed for up to 90 days following the live presentation.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics. The company’s lead commercial product, NUZYRA (omadacycline), which has launched and is available in the U.S., is a once-daily intravenous and oral antibiotic for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Paratek is also studying NUZYRA for the treatment of urinary tract infections (UTI). 

Paratek has submitted a marketing authorization application of omadacycline in the European Union. Paratek has entered into a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights. 

Under a research agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense, omadacycline also is being studied against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases of public health and biodefense importance, including plague and anthrax. 

Paratek’s second FDA-approved product, SEYSARA™ (sarecycline), is marketed by Almirall, LLC in the U.S. as a new once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris. Paratek retains development and commercialization rights in the rest of the world. 

Recognizing the serious threat of bacterial infections, Paratek is dedicated to providing solutions that enable positive outcomes and lead to better patient stories. 

For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow @ParatekPharma on Twitter. 

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements related to our overall strategy, product candidates, clinical studies, prospects, potential and expected results, including statements about the timing of commercialization of NUZYRA, the potential for omadacycline to serve as an empiric monotherapy treatment option for patients suffering from ABSSSI, CABP, and potentially UTI, and other bacterial infections when resistance is of concern, the prospect of omadacycline providing broad-spectrum activity, and our ability to make and sell NUZYRA. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as “advancing,” “believe,” “expect,” “well positioned,” “look forward,” “anticipated,” “continued,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, our Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein. 

CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations:  
Ben Strain  
617-807-6688  
ir@ParatekPharma.com  

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
