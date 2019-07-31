Paref : Conditions for accessing or consulting the 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

Press release
Paris, July 31, 2019
CONDITIONS FOR ACCESSING OR CONSULTING THE 2019 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
The half-year financial report as at June 30, 2019 can be consulted or downloaded from the website of PAREF (www.paref.com) in the section Finance / Publications.
It is also available free of charge upon request:
- by mail: PAREF 153 Boulevard Haussmann – 75008 Paris
- by email: info@paref.com
Financial agenda
October 30, 2019: Financial information as at September 30, 2019
About PAREF Group
PAREF operates in two major complementary areas: (i) Commercial and residential investments owned by SIIC PAREF primarily in corporate real estate in the Paris region (€128 Mn asset as at June 30, 2019) and (ii) Management on behalf of third parties via PAREF Gestion (€1,656 Mn funds under management as at June 30, 2019), an AMF-certified management company.
PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR00110263202 – Ticker PAR.
More information on www.paref.fr
Contacts
Antoine CASTRO / Antoine ONFRAY
CEO / Deputy CEO
info@paref.com
Phone: 01 40 29 86 86
Press Contact
Citigate Dewe Rogerson, Alexandre Dechaux
01 53 32 84 79
Alexandre.dechaux@citigatedewerogerson.com
