Paref : Conditions for accessing or consulting the 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

Paris, July 31, 2019

CONDITIONS FOR ACCESSING OR CONSULTING THE 2019 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

The half-year financial report as at June 30, 2019 can be consulted or downloaded from the website of PAREF (www.paref.com) in the section Finance / Publications.

It is also available free of charge upon request:

by mail: PAREF 153 Boulevard Haussmann – 75008 Paris

by email: info@paref.com

Financial agenda

October 30, 2019: Financial information as at September 30, 2019

About PAREF Group

PAREF operates in two major complementary areas: (i) Commercial and residential investments owned by SIIC PAREF primarily in corporate real estate in the Paris region (€128 Mn asset as at June 30, 2019) and (ii) Management on behalf of third parties via PAREF Gestion (€1,656 Mn funds under management as at June 30, 2019), an AMF-certified management company.

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR00110263202 – Ticker PAR.

More information on www.paref.fr

