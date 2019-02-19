Paref : PAREF - 2018 Full-Year results

2018 FULL-YEAR RESULTS
Increasing results showing the efficiency of PAREF Group's strategy
Financial indicators in strong growth
Net result of €11.8 Mn (+43%)
Net commissions of €13.2 Mn vs. €8.9 Mn in 2017 (+48%)
EPRA Triple net NAV at €99.1 per share (+4%)
Loan to value1 at a historical low of 4% vs. 23% as at December 31, 2017
A portfolio of asset under management of €1.6 Bn
€1,439 Mn managed on behalf of third parties through SCPI2 and OPCI3, thanks to a gross subscription amount of €236 Mn in 2018 vs. €160 Mn in 2017 (+48%)
€138 Mn of owned assets (+3% on a like-for-like basis)
Proposed distribution of €3.85 per share for the fiscal year 2018 to be paid in cash, a 28% increase compared to 2017, for approval by the Annual General Meeting to be held in May 2019 (date to be confirmed).
The management board of PAREF, during the board meeting held on February 19, 2019, approved the closing of the annual statutory and consolidated accounts as of December 31, 2018. The review of results by auditors is in progress.
“The financial and operational results of 2018 are demonstrating once again the relevance of PAREF Group's strategy. The diversification of our activities and revenue sources insures strong resilience of our business model and value creation for our shareholders.”
Antoine Castro - CEO
I - Management activity on behalf of third parties (PAREF Gestion)
Subscription and portfolio under management
2018 has been again a successful year in terms of gross subscription from retail investors with a +48% growth compared to 2017, reaching c. €236 Mn (€160 Mn in 2017). This result is mainly explained by strong performance of opened-end SCPI funds Novapierre Allemagne and Interpierre France with €176 Mn and €54 Mn gross subscription respectively over the period.
In addition to the good performance in subscription, the net subscription remains high with a net to gross subscription ratio of 79 % in 2018, showing investors' strong confidence in the Group's products and the quality of management.
As at December 31, 2018, PAREF Gestion manages €1,439 Mn of assets on behalf of third parties, a +22% increase on a like-for-like basis compared to 2017 (-6% compared to December 31, 2017 due to the disposal of the asset held by OPCI fund 54 Boétie in the second semester of 2018, representing an asset value of €349M€ at the end of 2017).
Breakdown of the funds managed by PAREF Gestion as at December 31, 2018:
Type
Funds
Strategy
Assets under Management
(€ Mn)
Dec 31, 2017
Assets under Management
(€ Mn)
Dec 31, 2018
Evolution in %
SCPI
Novapierre Allemagne (OF4)
Retail (Germany)
269
449
67%
Pierre 48 (OF4)
Residential (Paris)
281
285
1%
Novapierre 1 (OF4)
Retail (Greather Paris)
153
156
2%
Interpierre France (OF4)
Office/Logistic
97
136
40%
Capiforce Pierre (CF[5])
Diversified
53
53
0%
Atlantique Pierre 1 (CF5)
Diversified
43
48
11%
Cifocoma 1 (CF5)
Retail
20
18
-7%
Cifocoma 2 (CF5)
Retail
21
22
6%
Sub-total SCPI
939
1,167
24%
OPCI
Vivapierre (OF4)
Hôtel (France)
100
94
-6%
54 Boétie (OF4)
349
-
n.a
OPPCI de murs d'hôtels (CF5)
115
142
23%
Sub-total OPCI
564
236
-58%
Other
28
35
25%
Total
1,531
1,439
-6%
Breakdown of the 2018 gross subscription:
Type
Funds
Gross subscription
in 2017
(€ Mn)
Gross subscription
in 2018
(€ Mn)
Evolution in %
SCPI
Pierre 48
4
3
-30%
Novapierre 1
10
4
-64%
Interpierre France
39
54
39%
Novapierre Allemagne
107
176
64%
Total
160
236
48%
Commissions
Thanks to the dynamic gross subscription in 2018 and the growth in assets managed on behalf of third parties, PAREF Gestion achieved substantial growth on its gross subscription and management commissions, reaching €21.2 Mn (+40%) and €6.6 Mn (+25%) respectively.
Commissions (in €k)
2017
2018
Evolution in %
Management commissions
5,286
6,620
+25%
Subscription commissions
15,123
21,182
+40%
Retro-commissions
-11,551
-14,652
+27%
Net commissions
8,858
13,150
+48%
II - Real-estate activity (PAREF SA)
During 2018, PAREF has largely improved rental activities on its owned assets with more than 50,000 sqm let or re-let, representing c. 45% of total space of the portfolio. In particular, PAREF has signed a 12-year firm lease for the hotel resorts located at Dax and Saint-Paul-Lès-Dax with the historical operator Thermes Adour, a major player in the thermal industry. The lease will mature in July 2031.
The financial occupancy rate of its owned assets increased to 82.8 % compared to 81.8% as at December 31, 20176. The weighted average unexpired lease term stands at 4.8 years at the end of 2018 (compared to 4.4 years at the end of 2017). The expiry schedule of rents of owned assets is as follows:
In addition, PAREF continues to manage proactively its owned portfolio with the disposal of 3 assets, including Melun Vaux-le-Pesnil building, parking lots located in Pantin and half of an office asset located in Saint Maurice, for a total net sale price of €2.1 Mn, representing a 15 % premium in average above the last appraisals.
PAREF Group portfolio valuation7 stands at €138 Mn as at December 31, 2018, of which €127 Mn of real-estate assets (including the participation in Gaïa office) and €11 Mn of financial assets invested in the SCPI funds managed by the Group, following the disposal of shares in SCPI Interpierre for ca. €9.5 Mn in the second semester of 2018.
Key indicators on owned assets8
2017
2018
Number of assets
22
20
Lettable area (in operation)
133,422 sqm
129,069 sqm
Financial occupancy rate (in operation)
81.8%
82.8%
Valuation
€125 Mn
€127Mn
In total, the net rental income of PAREF's owned assets stands at €6.8 Mn in 2018, decreasing compared to 2017 (-18%) mainly due to the disposal of Pantin Courtois office in August 2017, which is partly compensated by a positive evolution of rental income thanks to sustained rental activities. Net rental income also increased by +0.3% on a like-for-like basis mainly thanks to the leasing activity during the year.
2018 rental income on owned assets (in k€)
2017
2018
Evolution in %
Gross rental income
9,114
7,512
-18%
Non-recoverable rental expenses
-790
- 793
0%
Other income
13
102
x7
Total net rental income
8,337
6,822
-18%
The average gross initial yield on these assets stands at 6.9%, showing a slight decrease compared to 7.2% at the end of 20179.
III - 2018 Results
Consolidated P&L
Detailed consolidated P&L (in €k)
2017
2018
Evolution in %
Gross rental income
9,114
7,512
-18%
Non-recoverable rental expenses
-790
-793
0%
Other income
13
102
x7
Net rental income
8,337
6,822
-18%
Revenues on commissions
20,409
27,802
36%
-of which management commissions
5,286
6,620
25%
-of which subscription commissions
15,123
21,182
40%
Retro-commissions
-11,551
-14,652
27%
Net revenues on commissions
8,858
13,150
48%
General expenses
-8,947
-9,166
2%
Depreciation and amortization
-767
-415
-46%
Current operating result
7,481
10,390
39%
Variation of fair value on investment properties
646
5,843
x8
Result on disposals of investment properties
2,919
216
-93%
Operating result
11,046
16,449
49%
Financial products
122
90
-26%
Financial expenses
-3,375
-2,080
-38%
Net financial expenses
-3,253
-1,989
-39%
Other expenses and incomes on financial assets
160
246
54%
Fair-value adjustments of financial instruments
536
398
-26%
Result on disposal of shares in companies consolidated under Equity method
595
n.a.
Results of companies consolidated under the equity-method
712
-1,818
n.a.
Result before tax
9,201
13,880
51%
Income tax
-940
-2,077
121%
Net result
8,261
11,803
43%
Non-controlling interests
-
-
n.a.
Net result (owners of the parent)
8,261
11,803
43%
Average number of shares (non-diluted)
1,197,128
1,379,932
Net result / share (owners of the parent)
6.90
8.55
24%
Average number of shares (diluted)
1,201,543
1,384,022
Net result / share (owners of the parent diluted)
6.88
8.53
24%
PAREF Group has realized net results of €11.8 Mn in 2018, significantly increasing by 43% compared to 2017:
Net rental income stands at €6.8 Mn, decreased by 18% compared to 2017, following the disposals in 2017 and 2018;
Net commissions strongly increased by +48% thanks to the growth in subscriptions and in the amount of assets managed on behalf of third parties;
General expenses amounted to €9.2 Mn, in slight increase by 2% explained by the reinforcement of the team in different departments
The variation of fair value on investment properties has significantly increased, reaching €5.8 Mn in 2018, mainly thanks to an increase in value on the resort assets located in Dax and Saint-Paul-Lès-Dax following the signature of a 12-year firm lease;
Net financial expenses stand at €2.0 Mn in 2018 (of which €0.5 Mn of indemnities linked to early repayment of existing debts) versus €3.3 Mn in 2017 (excluding fair-value adjustments of financial instruments). This reduction is explained by an active management of liabilities, especially the repayment of existing debts in 2017 and 2018;
Results of companies consolidated under the equity-method decrease to -€1.8 Mn, mainly due to the impact of a negative variation on the fair value of Gaïa office asset.
IV - Financial resources
The gross debt of the Group decreased substantially and stands at €35 Mn as at December 31, 2018, an important reduction compared to 2017 (€45 Mn as at December 31, 2017), following the early repayment and the contractual amortization on existing debts.
The consolidated debt is fully composed of loans with mortgages on owned assets.
The average cost of debt of the Group stands at 3.6% as at December 31, 2018 (4.2% as at December 31, 2017) and the average debt maturity is 3.9 years.
The Group implemented a conservative policy on interest rate risk hedging, with more than 80% of the debt issued at fixed rate or covered by hedging instruments at the end of 2018, limiting the sensitivity of the Group to interest rates fluctuations.
Financial ratios are solid with a loan-to-value (LTV10) and an interest coverage ratio (ICR11) of 4% and 7.0x respectively (versus 23% and 4.8x respectively in 2017).
The Group respects the financial covenants on its bank debt: LTV < 55% and ICR > 2x12.
Debt repayment schedule:
The Group has an amount of cash and cash equivalent of €28 Mn as at Dec 31, 2018, to cover more than 12 months debt repayment and to meet the regulatory requirement of minimum amount to be held by PAREF Gestion.
The Group also realized a successful capital increase of €17 Mn on April 5, 2018 (settlement on April 11, 2018). This operation largely over-subscribed demonstrated investors' appetite for the Group. The main shareholder stake (FOSUN Group) decreased therefore from 71.37% down to 59.84% allowing PAREF to maintain the SIIC tax status.
V - Assets under Management
In k€
2017
2018
Evolution in %
PAREF owned assets
107,099
111,070
4%
PAREF participations13
38,564
27,217
-29%
Total patrimoine PAREF
145,663
138,287
-5%
SCPI
Interpierre France
97,250
135,815
40%
Novapierre 1
153,374
156,072
2%
Pierre 48
281,461
284,783
1%
Capiforce Pierre
53,325
53,067
0%
Atlantique Pierre 1
43,268
48,076
11%
Novapierre Allemagne
269,422
449,096
67%
Cifocoma 1
19,728
18,312
-7%
Cifocoma 2
20,917
22,074
6%
Sub-total SCPI
938,746
1,167,295
24%
OPCI
54 Boétie
349,100
0
-100%
Vivapierre
99,960
94,230
-6%
OPPCI spécialisé hôtels
115,290
141,910
23%
Sub-total OPPCI
564,350
236,140
-58%
Other assets managed on behalf of third parties (1)
28,262
35,300
25%
Total Assets under Management by PAREF Gestion
1,531,357
1,438,735
-6%
Retreatments (2)
-19,427
-9,909
-49%
TOTAL
1,657,593
1,567,113
-5%
(1) Including Foncière Sélection Régions
(2) Part of PAREF portfolio is managed through OPPCI (Vivapierre) by PAREF Gestion, and SCPI (Interpierre) in 2017
PAREF's owned portfolio stands at €111 Mn, increased by €4 Mn compared to 2017, mainly explained by:
Disposals of €1.9 Mn (valuation as at December 31, 2017);
Capitalized expenses of €0.1 Mn in 2018;
Increase in fair value of investment properties of €5.8 Mn.
The like-for-like change in fair value amounted also to €5.8 million in 2018, representing an increase of +5.5%.
The average gross initial yield on PAREF's owned assets stands at 6.9% vs. 7.2% at the end of 2018 (excluding Le Gaïa office building).
VI - EPRA Net Asset Value
PAREF Group EPRA triple net asset value (NNNAV) stands at €99.1 per share as at December 31, 2018, increasing by €3.4 per share (+4% versus 2017). The evolution is mainly explained by 2018 net results for +€8.2/share, the positive variation of fair value on investment properties and the valuation of PAREF Gestion's management mandates for +€2.7/share, dividend payment for -€3/share and the dilution generated by the capital increase realized in April 2018 for € -4.3/share.
EPRA NNNAV is based on consolidated equity under IFRS rules (including fair value of assets) and financial instruments and debt at fair-value.
31/12/2017
31/12/2018
Evolution in %
NAV per the financial statements
100.3
124.8
24%
Fair value of financial instruments
0.9
0.5
Revaluation of intangible and operating assets (PAREF Gestion)14
16.3
19.5
Other
0
0
EPRA NAV (in €M)
117.5
144.8
23%
EPRA NAV per share (in €)
98.1
100.3
2%
Fair value of financial instruments
-0.9
-0.5
Fair value of debt
-1.5
-0.6
Deferred taxes
-0.4
-0.5
EPRA NNNAV (in M€)
114.7
143.1
25%
EPRA NNNAV per share (in €)
95.7
99.1
4%
Deferred taxes
0.4
0.5
Estimated transfer taxes
9.8
9.2
Going concern NAV (in M€)
124.9
152.9
22%
Going concern NAV / per share (in €)
104.3
105.9
2%
VII - Post-closing events
Group PAREF signed two new 9-year leases on Gaïa office building, with 6-year and 5-year firm period respectively. The effective date is between May 2019 and May 2020 for a total surface of 965 sqm. This signature confirms the quality of Gaïa asset and will increase the physical occupation rate to 39%.
VIII - Strategy and perspectives
PAREF Group continues to accelerate its development based on 3 main pillars:
A progressive growth of PAREF real estate portfolio with a proactive management: asset management of the existing portfolio, asset rotation and selective investments, for a repositioning on large assets located in Greater Paris area;
A rational development of the management activity for individual investors through (i) an increase in assets under management on existing products and (ii) the creation of new products;
An acceleration of management activity for institutional investors in France and continental Europe, notably thanks to the new entity PAREF Investment Management created in late 2018.
In this context, the Group maintains its distribution policy representing between 65% and 75% of the recurring result over the next years.
IX - Other EPRA indicators
EPRA Earnings
In k€
31/12/2017
31/12/2018
Evolution in %
Earnings per IFRS income statement
8,261
11,803
43%
Adjustments
(i) Change in fair-value of investment properties
-646
-5,843
804%
(ii) Profits or losses on disposal of investment properties and other interests
-2,919
-216
-93%
(iii) Profits or losses on disposal of financial assets available for sale
0
-595
n.a.
(iv) Tax on profits or losses on disposals
0
0
(v) Negative goodwill / goodwill impairment
0
0
(vi) Changes in fair value of financial instruments and associated close-out costs
-536
-398
-26%
(vii) Acquisition costs on share deals and non-controlling joint-venture
0
0
(viii) Deferred tax in respect of the adjustments above
0
0
(ix) Adjustments (i) to (viii) above in respect of companies consolidated under equity method
767
3,383
341%
(x) Non-controlling interests in respect of the above
0
0
EPRA Earnings
4,927
8,136
65%
Average number of shares (diluted)
1,197,128
1,379,932
EPRA Earnings per share (diluted)
4.1€
5.9 €
44%
EPRA Vacancy rate
In k€
31/12/2017
31/12/2018
Evolution in %
Estimated rental value of vacant space (1)
1,785
1,650
Estimated rental value of the whole portfolio (1)
9,814
9,580
EPRA Vacancy Rate
18.2%
17.2%
-1.0pts
(1) Including the participation in Gaïa office, excluding shares in SCPI Vivapierre. Excluding Gaïa, EPRA vacancy rate stands at 8.1% as at December 31, 2018 vs. 9.3% as at December 31, 2017.
EPRA Net Initial Yield (NIY) and ‘topped-up' NIY
In %
31/12/2017
31/12/2018
Evolution in %
PAREF Net yield
7.06%
6.29%
-0.78pts
Impact of estimated duties and costs
-0.4%
-0.4%
0.07pts
Impact of changes in scope
-0.9%
0.2%
1.07pts
EPRA Net initial yield (1)
5.73%
6.10%
0.36pts
Excluding lease incentives
0.1%
0.3%
0.19pts
EPRA “Topped-Up” Net initial yield(2)
5.83%
6.38%
0.55pts
(1) The EPRA Net Initial Yield rate is defined as the annualized rental income, net of property operation expenses, after deducting rent adjustments, divided by the value of the portfolio, including duties.
(2) The EPRA ‘topped-up' Net Initial Yield rate is defined as the annualized rental income, net of property operating expenses, excluding lease incentives, divided by the value of the portfolio, including taxes.
EPRA cost ratios
The ratio below is computed based on PAREF Group owned assets perimeter (including companies consolidated under the equity method).
In k€
31/12/2017
31/12/2018
Evolution in %
Include:
(i) General expenses (1)
-1,406
-1,916
36%
(ii) Costs related to properties
-166
-222
34%
(iii) Net service charge costs/fees
-3,429
-3,351
-2%
(iv) Management fees less actual/estimated profit element
0
0
n.a.
(v) Other operating income/recharges intended to cover overhead expenses
0
0
n.a.
(vi) Share of general expenses of companies consolidated under equity method
-438
-341
-22%
Exclude:
(vii) Depreciation and amortization
(viii) Ground rent costs
1,245
1,257
1%
(ix) Service charge costs recovered through rents but not separately invoiced
1,560
1,469
-6%
EPRA Costs (including direct vacancy costs) (A)
-2,634
-3,104
18%
(x) Less: Direct vacancy costs (unrecoverable rent costs)
441
479
9%
EPRA Costs (excluding direct vacancy costs) (B)
-2,193
-2,625
20%
(xi) Gross Rental Income less ground rent costs
10,359
8,801
-15%
(xii) Less: service charge costs included in Gross Rental Income
-1,245
-1,257
1%
(xiii) Add: share of Gross Rental Income less ground rent costs of companies consolidated under equity method
2,749
3,159
15%
Gross Rental Income
11,863
10,702
-10%
EPRA Cost Ratio (including direct vacancy costs) (A/C)
22.2%
29.0%
+6.8 pts
EPRA Cost Ratio (excluding direct vacancy costs) (B/C)
18.5%
24.5%
+6.0 pts
(1) Without exceptional costs linked to the shareholding structural change of PAREF Group in 2017
Balance Sheet - Assets (in €k)
31/12/2017
31/12/2018
Non-current assets
Investment properties
105,689
110,370
Intangible assets
89
76
Other property, plant and equipment
60
482
Financial assets
10,785
11,073
Shares and investments in companies under the equity method
18,829
9,910
Financial assets held for sale
1,035
1,007
Total non-current assets
136,487
132,918
Current assets
Stocks
-
-
Trade receivables and related
8,233
10,372
Other receivables
247
147
Financial instruments
-
-
Cash & cash equivalents
10,023
28,437
Total current assets
18,503
38,956
Properties and shares held for sale
1,410
700
TOTAL ASSET
156,400
172,574
Balance Sheet - Liabilities (in €k)
31/12/2017
31/12/2018
Equity
Share capital
30,218
36,040
Additional paid-in capital
29,310
39,922
Fair-value through equity
29
45
Fair-value evolution of financial instruments
-289
-230
Consolidated reserved
32,806
37,247
Consolidated net result
8,261
11,803
Shareholder equity
100,334
124,827
Minority interest
-
-
Total Equity
100,334
124,827
Liability
Non-current liabilities
Non-current financial debt
39,652
29,226
Non-current taxes due & other employee-related liabilities
176
117
Non-current provisions
267
587
Total non-current liabilities
40,095
29,931
Current liabilities
Current financial debt
5,704
5,541
Current financial instruments
996
540
Trade payables and related
3,477
4,519
Current taxes due & other employee-related liabilities
3,804
5,293
Other current liabilities
1,990
1,924
Total current liabilities
15,971
17,817
TOTAL LIABILITIES
156,400
172,574
CASH-FLOW STATEMENT (in €k)
31/12/2017
31/12/2018
Operating cash-flow
Net result
8,261
11,803
Depreciation and amortization
778
411
Valuation movements on assets
-646
-5,843
Valuation movements on financial instruments
-520
-398
Valuation on financial assets held for sale
-16
1
Tax
940
2,077
Result on disposals
- 2,919
-810
Results of companies consolidated under the equity-method
-712
1,818
Cash-flow from operating activities after net financial items and taxes
5,165
9,059
Net financial expenses
3,253
1,989
Tax paid
-796
-1,694
Cash-flow from operating activities before net financial items and taxes
7,622
9,355
Other variations in working capital
-888
-18
Net cash-flow from operating activities
6,734
9,336
Investment cash-flow
Acquisition of tangible assets
-558
-38
Acquisition of other assets
-523
-500
Assets disposal
27,409
2,126
Acquisition of financial assets
-2,292
-2,426
Financial assets disposal
0
0
Variation in companies consolidated under the equity-method
9,450
Financial products received
705
466
Change in perimeter
0
0
Cash-flow from investments
24,741
9,077
Financing cash-flow
Variation in capital
151
553
Capital increase
0
16,435
Increase in financial debt
0
0
Other financial debt evolution
0
-8
Debt repayment
-2, 280
-10,000
Variation on bank overdraft
450
-571
Financial expenses paid
-3,331
-2,092
Dividend paid to shareholders and minorities
-2,417
-4,316
Cash-flow from financial activities
-25,427
1
Change in accounting methodology on Interpierre
0
0
Increase/ Decrease in cash
6,048
18,414
Cash & cash equivalent at opening
3,975
10,023
Cash & cash equivalent at closing
10,023
28,437
Financial agenda
April 25, 2019: Financial information as at March 31, 2019
About PAREF Group
PAREF operates in two major complementary areas: (i) Commercial and residential investments owned by SIIC PAREF primarily in corporate real estate in the Paris region (€138 Mn asset as at December 31, 2018) and (ii) Management on behalf of third parties via PAREF Gestion (€1,426 Mn funds under management as at December 31, 2018), an AMF-certified management company.
PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR00110263202 - Ticker PAR.
More information on www.paref.fr
1 Loan-to-value: consolidated net debt divided by the consolidated asset value excluding transfer taxes (LTV at 8% including the 50% share in Wep Watford versus 26% in 2017) 2 « Sociétés Civiles de Placements Immobiliers » (non-trading real estate investment companies) 3 « Organisme de Placement Collectif Immobilier » (property investment mutual funds) 4 OF: Opened-end fund 5 CF: Closed-end fund 6 Including 50% participation in Le Gaïa office (excluding Le Gaïa, the financial occupancy rate stands at 91.9% in 2018 vs. 90.7% in 2017). 7 Including shares in companies consolidated under the equity method (50% in Wep Watford (Gaïa office - Nanterre, La Défense)), and 27.24% in Vivapierre OPPCI at the end of 2018. 8 Including Gaïa office share. Excluding shares in Vivapierre and the value of Paref Gestion shares. 9 Excluding Gaïa office. 10 Loan-to-value: consolidated net debt divided by the consolidated asset value excluding transfer taxes 11 ICR: financial expenses (including interest on swaps and undrawn credit lines but excluding penalty on fixed debt repayment) divided by EBITDA 12 Financial covenants on mortgaged debt are also respected 13 Including shares in companies consolidated under the equity method (50% in Wep Watford (Gaïa office - Nanterre, La Défense), and 27.24% in Vivapierre OPPCI (and 10.8% in Interpierre SCPI as at Dec 31, 2017. Excludes Paref Gestion shares 14 PAREF Gestion valuation is based on multiples applied on revenues with an average over the last 2 years (2x on management fees and 0.5x on subscription fees in average).
