Pareteum : Seeking Alpha Article '3 Progressive Microcap Companies With Rapid Growth In Untapped Markets'

09/11/2018 | 11:07pm CEST

3 Progressive Microcap Companies With Rapid Growth In Untapped Markets

Article published by Seeking Alpha, on September 5th 2018.

Summary:

  • Pareteum Corporation increases revenue 85% YOY, is acquiring Artilium in September pending shareholder vote, and increases guidance to over 80% revenue over 2017

'Pareteum Corporation (TEUM), Interpace Diagnostics (IDXG), and R1 RCM, Inc. (RCM) are three companies that have attracted my attention as wise, long-term investments due to several factors. Today we will dig into each company's rapid revenue growth, improving profit margins, and their potential to continue to expand for years to come…'

Read the complete article by clickinghere.

About Pareteum Corporation:
Pareteum Corporation (NYSE American: TEUM) is a rapidly growing Global Software Defined Cloud company with a mission to connect 'every person and everything.' Organizations use Pareteum to energize their growth and profitability through our Global Software Defined Cloud and complete turnkey solutions featuring relevant content, applications, and connectivity worldwide. Our Cloud platform services partners (technologies integrated into our cloud) include: HPE, IBM, Ribbon Communications (Sonus+GenBand), NetNumber, Oracle, Microsoft, and other world class technology providers. All of the relevant customer acquired value is derived from Pareteum's leading Global Software Defined Cloud, delivering award-winning mobile enablement, regardless of the user's location or network. By harnessing the value of communications, Pareteum serves retail, enterprise and IoT customers. Pareteum currently has offices in New York, Sao Paulo, Madrid, Barcelona, Bahrain and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements contained herein constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Pareteum's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Pareteum's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of Pareteum may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Pareteum also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in Pareteum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from Pareteum Corporation.

Pareteum Investor Relations Contacts:
Ted O'Donnell
Chief Financial Officer
(212) 984-1096
InvestorRelations@pareteum.com

Stephen Hart
Hayden IR
917-658-7878

Carrie Howes
Rayleigh Capital
Dubai- London
T UAE: +971 (0) 55 997 0427 | T UK: +44 (0) 870 490 5443 | T CAN: +1 416 900 3634

Disclaimer

Pareteum Corp. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 21:06:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 23,8 M
EBIT 2018 -2,71 M
Net income 2018 -2,36 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 35,73
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,79x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,77x
Capitalization 162 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,87 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Harold Turner Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Victor Bozzo Co-Chief Executive Officer
Ali Davachi Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Edward O'Donnell Chief Financial Officer
Yves R. van Sante Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARETEUM CORP29.47%162
MICROSOFT CORPORATION27.87%838 750
RED HAT24.70%26 565
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC93.23%20 771
SPLUNK INC51.28%18 375
SYNOPSYS19.72%15 244
