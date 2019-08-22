Pareteum : Takes Scandinavian Airlines' Employee Engagement to New Heights

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM), the rapidly growing cloud communications platform company, today announced that Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), the flag airline of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, has extended its deployment of the Pareteum Experience Cloud ᵀᴹ communications platform.

SAS leverages the Experience Cloud to deliver an enhanced communications experience to its global mobile workforce, including its flight crews.

The solution is driving cost efficiencies and improvements in productivity and employee experience for the airline. It has reduced cellular costs, improved connection reliability for essential devices used by pilots and flight crews and created a seamless and secure user experience through integration with Office 365 Azure Active Directory.

It has also enabled greater workforce flexibility, with some pilots adapting work patterns to perform certain pre-and post-flight tasks remotely rather than at airports.

A single source for the creation, delivery and rapid scaling of a multitude of API-driven communications experiences, Pareteum Experience Cloud delivers an unrivaled combination of mobility, engagement, analytics, and data intelligence.

"There is no greater accolade than a valued customer opting to strengthen its relationship with our company and its dependence on our solutions," said Christine Braelow, vice president of global sales, enterprise at Pareteum. "We are delighted to extend the services we provide to SAS and are extremely pleased to demonstrate our successful relationships with both customers and strategic vertical partners."

About Pareteum Corporation:



Millions of people and devices are connected around the world using Pareteum's Global Cloud Communications Platform, enhancing their mobile experience. Pareteum unleashes the power of applications and mobile services, bringing secure, ubiquitous, scalable, and seamlessly available voice, video, SMS/text messaging, and data, media and content enablement to our customers, making worldwide communications services easily and economically accessible to everyone. By harnessing the value of our cloud communications platform, Pareteum serves enterprises, communications service providers, early stage innovators, developers, IoT, and telecommunications infrastructure providers. Pareteum envisions a new mobile communications experience imagining what will be, and delivering now. Pareteum currently has offices in North America, South America, Spain, Bahrain, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom, Russia, and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com .

About SAS:

SAS, Scandinavia's leading airline, carries more than 30 million passengers annually to, from and within Scandinavia. The airline connects three main hubs - Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm - with 125 destinations in Europe, the US and Asia. Spurred by a Scandinavian heritage and sustainable values, SAS will reduce total carbon emissions by 25 percent and operate with biofuel equivalent to equal the total consumption of fuel used to operate all domestic SAS flights, by 2030. In addition to airline operations, SAS offers ground handling services, technical maintenance and air cargo services. SAS is a founding member of Star Alliance™ and together with partner airlines offers almost 19,000 daily flights to more than 1,300 destinations around the world.

Forward Looking Statements:



Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Pareteum's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Pareteum's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of Pareteum may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Pareteum also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in Pareteum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from Pareteum Corporation.

