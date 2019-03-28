Pareteum : Wins $50 Million Global Expansion Contract with Streaming Media Brand

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM), a rapidly growing global cloud software communications platform company with a mission to connect every person and every(thing)™, today announced that its solution has been selected to power the international expansion of one of the Middle East and Africa region's leading digital services brands.

Pareteum's newest customer is launching a business model, enabled by Pareteum, that serves Middle East and African origin digital content and services, to citizens of those regions who are now residing in the UK and US. This new partnership enables rapid expansion, without geographic limitation and infrastructure investments. Addressing the identified high demand from its subscribers, this customer will launch its innovative cross-border services, using Pareteum's Global Software Cloud Platform, which are expected to begin in June 2019. These services will include fixed and mobile communications, subscription and pay-per-view streaming media, mobile payment gateways, and smart home services.

Pareteum's cloud platform solution, following the successful integration of recent acquisitions, delivers complete API driven solutions for Enterprises, Communications Services Providers, and the IoT market through developers and their applications, and combines connectivity, including mobile service management (prepaid and postpaid services) with Smart-managed, global Wi-Fi and cellular access, including full operational support, as a service.

The initial phase of the contract is valued in excess of $50 million, which is incremental to Pareteum's 36-month contractual revenue backlog. Platform charges will be billed on a monthly per subscriber basis, and subscriber network usage, including Wi-Fi, billed on a prepay basis.

"This is a showcase significant strategic win for Pareteum which further proves the value of our recent acquisitions in driving cross- and up-sell opportunities within our addressable markets and rapidly growing customer base," said Vic Bozzo, CEO at Pareteum.

Hal Turner, Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer commented, "This latest partnership provides another great example of how Pareteum empowers brands to interact with customers to deliver targeted, locally relevant services and experiences, on a global basis. With our Global Smart Network, and Global Software Experience Platform, our brand partners can provide rich digital services from anywhere, to anywhere. Geographical boundaries no longer matter."

