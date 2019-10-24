INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Pareteum Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Pareteum Corp. (“Pareteum” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TEUM) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities during the expanded class period of December 26, 2017 and October 21, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 23, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Pareteum improperly recognized revenue for certain transactions with customers. The Company’s financial statements for fiscal year 2018 and the quarters ending March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2019 were false and not reflective of the Company’s actual performance. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Pareteum, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024006055/en/