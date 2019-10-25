Kirby McInerney LLP Notifies Investors of Expanded Class Period and Approaching Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Pareteum Corporation

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of the December 23, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in connection with the securities fraud class actions filed on behalf of investors who purchased Pareteum Corporation (“Pareteum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TEUM) securities during the period from December 14, 2017 through October 21, 2019 (the “Class Period”).

The lawsuit alleges that the Company failed to disclose that: (i) Pareteum improperly and inaccurately recognized revenue for certain customer transactions; and (ii) Pareteum’s financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018 and quarters ending March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 were false and could no longer be relied on.

On October 21, 2019, Pareteum disclosed that certain revenues recognized during 2018 and 2019 should not have been recorded during that period and that, as a result, the Company would restate their previously issued consolidated financial statements as of and for the full year ended December 31, 2018, and interim periods ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019. On this news, shares of Pareteum fell $0.44, or 59.5%, to close at $0.29.

