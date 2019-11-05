Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pareteum Corporation    TEUM

PARETEUM CORPORATION

(TEUM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pareteum : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Pareteum Corporation Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 02:19pm EST

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that several class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of purchasers of Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) securities during various time periods, the longest of which is December 14, 2017 to October 21, 2019 (the “Class Period”). The first-filed cases are pending in two courts: DeMarco v. Pareteum Corp., No. 1:19-cv-05949 (E.D.N.Y), and O’Brien v. Pareteum Corp., No. 1:19-cv-09767 (S.D.N.Y.). The Pareteum class action lawsuits charge Pareteum and several of its executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Pareteum securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Pareteum class action lawsuits. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Pareteum class action lawsuits. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Pareteum class action lawsuits. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Pareteum class action lawsuits is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Pareteum class action lawsuits or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Pareteum class action lawsuits, please visit our website by clicking here or contact Brian Cochran at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via e-mail at bcochran@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Pareteum class action lawsuits must be filed with the court no later than December 23, 2019.

Pareteum operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. The complaints allege defendants misrepresented Pareteum as a “rapidly growing Cloud Communications Platform company” that was poised for exponential growth due to the Company’s involvement in new industries, such as block chain, customer wins, a rising “36-month contract revenue backlog,” and effective contract conversion rates, when in truth none of that was true. The complaints further allege that, unbeknownst to investors and contrary to defendants’ statements, Pareteum contracted with either fake entities, related third parties, or companies so small they had no chance of ever satisfying the value defendants assigned to their contracts. Moreover, throughout the Class Period, defendants violated Generally Accepted Accounting Principles by prematurely recognizing revenues and inflating accounts receivable.

The truth began emerging through a series of disclosures occurring between June 7, 2019 and October 21, 2019, when the Company announced that it would restate its consolidated financial statements as of and for the full year ended December 31, 2018, and interim periods ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019. As a result of these disclosures, the value of Pareteum stock has consistently decreased, damaging investors.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities litigation. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history. For six consecutive years, ISS Securities Class Action Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as one of the top law firms in the world in both amount recovered for shareholders and total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller attorneys have helped shape the securities laws and have recovered tens of billions of dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing financial recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also specializes in implementing corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets for investors worldwide. Robbins Geller attorneys are consistently recognized by courts, professional organizations, and the media as leading lawyers in the industry. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARETEUM CORPORATION
02:19pPARETEUM : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Pareteum Co..
BU
09:01aPARETEUM : Appoints Laura W. Thomas as Interim Chief Financial Officer
PR
11/04PARETEUM : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Pareteum Corporation I..
BU
11/02PARETEUM : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Pareteum Corporation Investo..
PR
10/30PARETEUM : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
10/29SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminds Investors Pareteum Corporation (T..
BU
10/29INVESTOR ALERT - PARETEUM CORPORATIO : December 23, 2019
PR
10/29PARETEUM : Legos Deploys Pareteum Experience Cloud For International Expansion
PR
10/28PARETEUM : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Notifies Pareteum (TEUM) Inv..
PR
10/28DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 75,0 M
EBIT 2019 -42,5 M
Net income 2019 -8,24 M
Finance 2019 4,72 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,27x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,58x
EV / Sales2020 -0,07x
Capitalization 48,2 M
Chart PARETEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pareteum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARETEUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,75  $
Last Close Price 0,37  $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 104%
Spread / Lowest Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Harold Turner Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward O'Donnell Chief Financial Officer
Raghu Konka Vice President-Engineering
Yves R. van Sante Independent Director
Luis Jimenez Tuñon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARETEUM CORPORATION-78.28%48
MICROSOFT CORPORATION42.32%1 102 744
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC33.03%28 902
SYNOPSYS61.17%20 404
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.50.60%18 766
SPLUNK INC.15.43%18 680
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group