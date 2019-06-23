Parexel : Launches Enhanced Integrated Functional Service Provider Model to Drive Delivery of Innovative Clinical Research Partnerships

Parexel FSP provides biopharmaceutical customers the full spectrum of outsourcing solutions from full service to functional to a hybrid approach across a range of specialized disciplines including Clinical, Data Management, Safety, Regulatory and Medical Affairs

Parexel, a leading provider of solutions to accelerate the development and delivery of innovative new therapies to market to improve world health, from Clinical through to Commercialization, today launched an enhanced integrated outsourcing delivery model for Functional Service Provider (FSP) services at the DIA 2019 Global Annual Meeting in San Diego. Parexel FSP reflects the company’s strategic focus on offering patient-focused customer solutions tailored to the changing needs of its biopharma customers, from full service to functional to a hybrid approach. Customers have access to multifunctional expertise and resources through a single point-of-contact while maintaining business continuity and productivity to drive efficiency, reduce complexity and accelerate time to market.

“With functional services and related blended models representing a significant proportion of total clinical development spend today, biopharma companies need flexible and hybrid approaches to their outsourcing needs,” says Peyton Howell, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer. “Parexel is an FSP ideal partner, with a proven track record in connecting and delivering targeted needs with increased expertise across functional services and an ability to integrate seamlessly with our customers’ teams.”

Parexel is a pioneer in the development and delivery of a wide range of FSP, full service and flexible clinical development services, with more than 1,400 projects delivered. “Parexel is able to further leverage our ExecuPharm and TMAC (The Medical Affairs Company) subsidiaries — well-respected companies providing functional outsourcing in the biopharma space — with our broader FSP offering to provide a comprehensive FSP and hybrid capability unmatched in our industry,” notes Ms. Howell. “For example, our ExecuPharm subsidiary provides biopharma customers with qualified professionals across functional areas, including clinical monitoring and study management. TMAC provides strategic and tactical solutions, including contract field based medical teams, medical science liaisons, medical information and medical affairs consulting.”

Parexel FSP consists of more than 5,000 specialized and dedicated employees across the globe with an industry-leading track record of achieving a 95 percent success rate in delivering repeat business. The company’s internal training and recruitment functions ensure FSP teams are trained quickly and integrate and align with the customer to deliver seamless support that drives business continuity. Both Parexel and its ExecuPharm subsidiary have been recognized by biopharma customers for their FSP services, with ExecuPharm winning multiple innovation and excellence awards during the past year and Parexel also being recognized with an innovation award for its FSP offering.

Parexel’s customizable functional service solutions include Global Clinical Operations, Global Data Operations, Pharmacovigilance, Medical Affairs, Medical Writing, and Regulatory Support. Solutions leverage the company’s access to emerging markets and off-shore locations to drive cost efficiencies and a global resourcing pool and dedicated talent acquisition team for rapid resources ramp-up.

Parexel leaders will be at Booth #1419 to discuss the Parexel FSP model and a range of other topics impacting clinical development today, including “Emerging Technologies in Clinical Research,” “Precision Medicines in Clinical Trials,” “Real World Data to Real World Evidence,” “Personalized Healthcare and Clinical Outcomes” and more.

To learn more about Parexel’s FSP model, visit the website.

About Parexel

Parexel is focused on supporting the development of innovative new therapies to improve patient health. We do this through a suite of services that help life science and biopharmaceutical customers across the globe transform scientific discoveries into new treatments for patients. From clinical trials to regulatory and consulting services to commercial and market access, our therapeutic, technical and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Parexel is a registered trademark of Parexel International Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190623005033/en/