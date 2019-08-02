Pargesa : Groupe Bruxelles Lambert announces the signing of the acquisition of the Webhelp group, a global leader in the CRM - BPO space

C

PRESS RELEASE

Geneva, 2 August 2019

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert announces the signing of the acquisition of the Webhelp group, a global leader in the

CRM - BPO space

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") has just published a press release announcing that following the entry into exclusive negotiations as communicated on 9th July 2019, GBL has signed today the agreement to acquire the Webhelp group, through an investment vehicle controlled by GBL.

GBL will invest up to c.EUR 0.8 billion for an ownership up to 61% of the capital of the investment vehicle, on the basis of an enterprise value of EUR 2.4 billion for 100% of the Webhelp group.

The co-founding shareholders, Frédéric Jousset and Olivier Duha, as well as the management team will reinvest a significant part of the participation alongside GBL, and will indirectly own the remainder of the share capital of the investment vehicle.

Frédéric Jousset and Olivier Duha will retain their role as Executive Chairmen.

Founded in 2000, Webhelp is today one of the world's leading providers of customer experience and business process outsourcing (BPO). The group has doubled in size since the KKR acquisition in 2015 and aims to achieve a turnover of EUR 1.5 billion in 2019. Webhelp develops innovative solutions combining consulting services, technological solutions and omni-channel processing capabilities thanks to over 50'000 employees in more than 35 countries.

It is expected that the completion of the acquisition occurs, after obtaining the necessary regulatory authorizations, within the course of Q4 2019.

Pargesa Holding SA holds 50.0% of the capital and 51.5%1 of the voting rights of GBL.

1 Taking into account the suspended voting rights relating to GBL's treasury shares.

1/2

Pargesa Holding SA 11, Grand-Rue Tel : +41 22 817 77 77 info@pargesa.ch CH-1204 Geneva Fax: +41 22 817 77 70 www.pargesa.ch

About Pargesa Holding

Pargesa Holding SA ("Pargesa") is the parent company of the Pargesa Group ("the Group"). Benefiting from the support and stability of the partnership created in 1990 between its two controlling shareholders (the Power Corporation group in Canada and the Frère group in Belgium), the Pargesa Group aims to create value over long-term for the benefit of all its shareholders, by building a portfolio of shareholdings in companies that are market leaders in various industriy and service sectors, and acting as a professional shareholder.

Today, the Group's portfolio is held through Pargesa's subsidiary Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL"), which is listed on Euronext Brussels. Pargesa holds 50.0% of the share capital and 51.5% of the voting rights of GBL, taking into account the suspended voting rights related to GBL treasury shares.

Pargesa is listed at the SIX Swiss Exchange (Ticker: PARG SW; ISIN code: CH0021783391) and is included in the SPI and EURO STOXX 600 index.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert is an established investment holding company, listed on the stock exchange for over sixty years and with a net asset value of EUR 19 billion and a market capitalization of EUR 14 billion at the end of June 2019. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL strives to maintain a high quality, diversified portfolio of global companies, leaders in their sectors, with whom it can contribute to value creation as an active professional investor. GBL seeks to offer its shareholders an attractive return, resulting in a sustainable dividend and growth in its revalued net assets.

GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is part of the BEL20 index.

About Webhelp

Webhelp is a global leader in customer experience and business process outsourcing (BPO), specialising in omni-channel interactions between corporates and their customers. Webhelp also operates payment, sales and marketing services.

Over 50'000 employees across 150 sites in 36 countries focus on engineering enduring performance improvements in client relationship management, by implementing technology-enabled, omnidirectional solutions to generate lasting results improvement. Brands including Sky, Shop Direct, Bouygues, Direct Energie, KPN, Vodafone, La Redoute, Michael Kors and Valentino have been trusting Webhelp for years and across geographies.

Headquartered in Paris, France, the company has increased its revenue by more than 250% in the last 4 years by investing in its people, working environment and developing its analytical and operating capability to deliver a transformational outsourcing proposition that addresses the challenges of an omni-channel world.

More information can be found at www.webhelp.com.

2/2

Pargesa Holding SA