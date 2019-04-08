Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Pargesa Holding    PARG   CH0021783391

PARGESA HOLDING

(PARG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pargesa : Publication of the 2018 Annual report - 2019 Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Geneva, 8 April 2019

Publication of the 2018 annual report

2019 Annual General Meeting

Further to the publication on 14 March 2019 of the 2018 annual results for Pargesa, we are pleased to inform you that the 2018 annual report of the Company is now available on the corporate website.

It can be downloaded on the following link:

https://www.pargesa.ch/fileadmin/documents/en/rapports/ra18en.pdf

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting of 8 May 2019, at 3 pm, will be published on Tuesday 16 April 2019, and will also be posted as of that date on the corporate website under "Shareholders / Annual General Meetings".

1/1

Pargesa Holding SA

11, Grand-Rue

Tel: +41 22 817 77 77

info@pargesa.ch

CH-1204 Geneva

Fax: +41 22 817 77 70

www.pargesa.ch

Disclaimer

Pargesa Holding SA published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 16:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARGESA HOLDING
12:08pPARGESA : Publication of the 2018 Annual report - 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
2018Power Corporation - Passing of Mr. Albert Frere
AQ
2018DBRS Confirms Ratings of Power Financial Corporation at A (high) and Pfd-2 (h..
AQ
2018GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Albert Frere Has Died
DJ
2018ALBERT FRÈRE : Dealmaker Albert Frere, Belgium's richest man, dies aged 92
RE
2018Dealmaker Albert Frere, Belgium's richest man, dies aged 92
RE
2018PARGESA : Death of Mr. Albert Frère
PU
2018PARGESA : Consolidated results 3Q 2018 (unaudited)
PU
2018PARGESA HOLDING : Half-year results
CO
2018PARGESA HOLDING : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 365 M
EBIT 2019 335 M
Net income 2019 335 M
Debt 2019 1 543 M
Yield 2019 3,34%
P/E ratio 2019 14,51
P/E ratio 2020 14,09
EV / Sales 2019 21,1x
EV / Sales 2020 17,8x
Capitalization 6 142 M
Chart PARGESA HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Pargesa Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARGESA HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 90,0  CHF
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnaud Dennis Vial Managing Director & Director
Paul Guy B. Desmarais Chairman
Mark Keller Financial Director
Victor Delloye Non-Executive Director
André Roger Desmarais Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARGESA HOLDING12.28%6 137
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD13.75%42 062
INVESTOR AB15.20%35 610
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%7 763
KINNEVIK16.94%7 418
REMGRO LIMITED-0.20%7 175
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About