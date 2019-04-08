Pargesa : Publication of the 2018 Annual report - 2019 Annual General Meeting

PRESS RELEASE
Geneva, 8 April 2019
Publication of the 2018 annual report
2019 Annual General Meeting
Further to the publication on 14 March 2019 of the 2018 annual results for Pargesa, we are pleased to inform you that the 2018 annual report of the Company is now available on the corporate website.
It can be downloaded on the following link:
https://www.pargesa.ch/fileadmin/documents/en/rapports/ra18en.pdf
The invitation to the Annual General Meeting of 8 May 2019, at 3 pm, will be published on Tuesday 16 April 2019, and will also be posted as of that date on the corporate website under "Shareholders / Annual General Meetings".
|
|
|
|
1/1
|
Pargesa Holding SA
|
11, Grand-Rue
|
Tel: +41 22 817 77 77
|
info@pargesa.ch
|
|
CH-1204 Geneva
|
Fax: +41 22 817 77 70
|
www.pargesa.ch
Disclaimer
Pargesa Holding SA published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 16:07:04 UTC