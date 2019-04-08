Pargesa : Publication of the 2018 Annual report - 2019 Annual General Meeting

PRESS RELEASE

Geneva, 8 April 2019

Publication of the 2018 annual report

2019 Annual General Meeting

Further to the publication on 14 March 2019 of the 2018 annual results for Pargesa, we are pleased to inform you that the 2018 annual report of the Company is now available on the corporate website.

It can be downloaded on the following link:

https://www.pargesa.ch/fileadmin/documents/en/rapports/ra18en.pdf

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting of 8 May 2019, at 3 pm, will be published on Tuesday 16 April 2019, and will also be posted as of that date on the corporate website under "Shareholders / Annual General Meetings".