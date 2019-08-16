Log in
Pargesa : Publication of the half-year report for the period ending 30 June 2019

08/16/2019 | 05:32am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Geneva, 16 August 2019

Publication of the half-year report for the period ending 30 June 2019

Further to the publication on 31 July 2019, of the Pargesa half year results, we are pleased to inform you that the half- year report at 30 June 2019 has been posted on the corporate website.

It can be downloaded on the following link:

https://www.pargesa.ch/fileadmin/documents/en/rapports/rs19en.pdf

1/1

Pargesa Holding SA

11, Grand-Rue

Tel: +41 22 817 77 77

info@pargesa.ch

CH-1204 Geneva

Fax: +41 22 817 77 70

www.pargesa.ch

Disclaimer

Pargesa Holding SA published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 09:31:03 UTC
