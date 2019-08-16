Pargesa : Publication of the half-year report for the period ending 30 June 2019

PRESS RELEASE
Geneva, 16 August 2019
Publication of the half-year report for the period ending 30 June 2019
Further to the publication on 31 July 2019, of the Pargesa half year results, we are pleased to inform you that the half- year report at 30 June 2019 has been posted on the corporate website.
It can be downloaded on the following link:
https://www.pargesa.ch/fileadmin/documents/en/rapports/rs19en.pdf
|
|
|
|
1/1
|
Pargesa Holding SA
|
11, Grand-Rue
|
Tel: +41 22 817 77 77
|
info@pargesa.ch
|
|
CH-1204 Geneva
|
Fax: +41 22 817 77 70
|
www.pargesa.ch
Disclaimer
Pargesa Holding SA published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 09:31:03 UTC