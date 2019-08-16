Pargesa : Publication of the half-year report for the period ending 30 June 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Geneva, 16 August 2019

Publication of the half-year report for the period ending 30 June 2019

Further to the publication on 31 July 2019, of the Pargesa half year results, we are pleased to inform you that the half- year report at 30 June 2019 has been posted on the corporate website.

It can be downloaded on the following link:

https://www.pargesa.ch/fileadmin/documents/en/rapports/rs19en.pdf