Park Aerospace Corp. Announces Date of First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/06/2020 | 11:44am EDT

NEWTON, Kan., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE - PKE) announced that it plans to release its financial results for its 2021 fiscal year first quarter ended May 31, 2020 before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Thursday, July 9, 2020.  The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss such results at 11:00 a.m. EDT on the same day.  Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call.  The conference call dial-in number is ­­­­­844-466-4114 in the United States and Canada and 765-507-2654 in other countries and the required passcode is 2068676.

A live audio webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xsr6eshy 11:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 9, 2020. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 9, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. EST on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.  The conference call replay can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 in the United States and Canada and 404-537-3406 in other countries and entering passcode 2068676 and will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xsr6eshy.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com/investor/investor.html.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets.  Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials.  Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications.  Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft.  Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications.  As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry.  Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft.  Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do.  When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up. 

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com.

Contact:
Donna D’Amico-Annitto
486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
Newton, Kansas 67114
(316) 283-6500

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 60,0 M - -
Net income 2020 9,55 M - -
Net cash 2020 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,9x
Yield 2020 2,88%
Capitalization 225 M 225 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,94x
EV / Sales 2020 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 136
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart PARK AEROSPACE CORP.
Duration : Period :
Park Aerospace Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARK AEROSPACE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Brian E. Shore Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Esquivel Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
P. Matthew Farabaugh Chief Financial Office & Senior Vice President
Steven P. Pittari Vice President-Research & Development
Steven L. Peake Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARK AEROSPACE CORP.-32.02%225
MEDIATEK INC.31.91%31 539
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS6.24%21 425
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED9.13%16 028
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.37.69%15 937
SHENNAN CIRCUIT COMPANY LIMITED66.52%11 413
