Park City : Father Sam's Bakery Chooses ReposiTrak For More Efficient Compliance

ReposiTrak, Inc., the industry leader in compliance, food safety and risk management for the retail supply chain, announces that Father Sam’s Bakery has adopted the ReposiTrak Compliance & Risk Management Solution to automate compliance with its suppliers.

Based in Buffalo, N.Y., Father Sam’s Bakery sells pita pocket bread and tortillas for retail, wholesale and food service. The company founder, Episcopal priest Father Abuid Sam, along with his family and friends Jerry and Dorothy Stahlnecker and Glenn Povitz, started the business in 1977. Since then, the business has grown from a small garage bakery into one of the premier flatbread bakeries on the East Coast. Today it has manufacturing facilities in Buffalo, N.Y. and Charlotte, N.C.

In 2012, the bakery began its transition to the third generation. Company president William Sam and his wife Sherry, and partner, Glenn Povitz are now mentoring several younger members of the Sam family in the day-to-day operation of the bakery. Today production is run by William’s sons Nicholas, Mathew and Gary plus son-in-law Anthony Sinicki.

Gary Sam, the company’s Safe Quality Food (SQF) Practitioner, reports that ReposiTrak was selected because Father Sam’s Bakery wanted to find a program that would be more efficient and user-friendly. “ReposiTrak will help with audits and save our team members hours of work making phone calls and creating binders of supplier information,” he said.

The Compliance & Risk Management suite deployed by Father Sam’s Bakery includes food safety and compliance solutions that are a respected and trusted cornerstone of the ReposiTrak brand. With 85,000 buyer/supplier connections across the platform and endorsements from leading trade groups such as FMI, ROFDA and GMDC, ReposiTrak has established itself as the industry standard for a compliance and risk management platform.

“We’re committed to helping Father Sam’s Bakery improve supplier compliance so it’s SQF audits will be more efficient,” said Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “ReposiTrak is the only compliance management system that pairs technology with people to manage supplier follow up. Our team of customer success professionals will be doing supplier follow up for Father Sam’s to ensure complete compliance with document and records requests.”

The ReposiTrak Speed Retail Platform drives growth and supports all supply and demand chain activities for retailers, manufacturers, and their trading partners, consisting of three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. Delivered via one technology platform, all the applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact across the entire enterprise.

