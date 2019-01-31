Log in
News Summary

Park City Group, Inc. : Schedules Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

01/31/2019 | 05:50pm EST

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a B2B e-commerce, compliance, and supply chain platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies, today announced that the Company plans to release earnings results for its fiscal 2019 second quarter after the Market closes on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. Eastern that day to discuss the Company’s results. The conference call will also be webcast and will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.parkcitygroup.com.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:
Date: Thursday, February 7th
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 P.M. PT)
TOLL-FREE 1-877-407-9716
TOLL/INTERNATIONAL 1-201-493-6779
Conference ID: 13687250

Replay Dial-In Numbers:
TOLL-FREE 1-844-512-2921
TOLL/INTERNATIONAL 1-412-317-6671
From: 2/7/19 @ 7:30 P.M. Eastern Time
To: 3/7/19 @ 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time
Replay Pin Number: 13687250

About Park City Group:

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 25,9 M
EBIT 2019 5,20 M
Net income 2019 4,40 M
Finance 2019 13,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,14
P/E ratio 2020 19,43
EV / Sales 2019 5,95x
EV / Sales 2020 4,37x
Capitalization 167 M
