Park City Group, Inc. : Schedules Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak,
Inc., a B2B e-commerce, compliance, and supply chain platform that
partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate
sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies, today
announced that the Company plans to release earnings results for its
fiscal 2019 second quarter after the Market closes on Thursday, February
7, 2019.
Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call at 4:30
P.M. Eastern that day to discuss the Company’s results. The conference
call will also be webcast and will be available via the investor
relations section of the Company’s website, www.parkcitygroup.com.
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
Date: Thursday, February 7th
Time:
4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 P.M. PT)
TOLL-FREE 1-877-407-9716
TOLL/INTERNATIONAL
1-201-493-6779
Conference ID: 13687250
Replay Dial-In Numbers:
TOLL-FREE 1-844-512-2921
TOLL/INTERNATIONAL
1-412-317-6671
From: 2/7/19 @ 7:30 P.M. Eastern Time
To:
3/7/19 @ 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time
Replay Pin Number: 13687250
About Park City Group:
available at www.parkcitygroup.com
and www.repositrak.com.
