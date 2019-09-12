Park City : Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019

Full-year Cash from Operations More than Doubled to $4.6 Million; 15% EPS Growth and Record Cash Balance; Accelerating Network Growth Provides Foundation for Revenue Growth

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., which operates a B2B ecommerce, compliance, and supply chain platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies, announced financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights:

Full-year cash from operations more than doubled to $4.6 million. Total cash of $19 million

Compliance network reached 89,000, up 42%

Total Tier 2 connections increased 25%

Total revenue decreased 4% due to lower non-recurring license, professional service and MarketPlace revenue

Recurring revenue increased from 64% to 70% of total revenue

Operating expense decreased 7%

Net income increased 14%

Repurchased 87,600 shares at an average price of $5.47 under share repurchase program for a total of nearly $500,000

“This was a year of continued progress as each of the three revenue streams drove a 13% increase in the size of our network as we reduced our cost structure,” said Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO of Park City Group. “We are focused on continuing to grow recurring revenue and reducing non-recurring license revenue. We are on increasing Tier 2 connections and farming our existing base of over 23,000 customers. Driving the network scale, making it easier for customers to buy, provides cross selling opportunities for more services, at a competitive price. In addition, the broader scale of suppliers in our network empowers MarketPlace.”

“Our cost structure continues to be well controlled,” added Mr. Fields. “This enables us to grow our earnings power and increase our cash flow from operations. We ended the year with the strongest balance sheet in our company’s history.”

Mr. Fields concluded, “Our focus for fiscal 2020 is to continue to grow the percentage of our revenue that is recurring, helping to mitigate the impact of the lumpy contribution from MarketPlace. The 5% year-over-year increase in recurring revenues in the fourth quarter demonstrates our initial ability to achieve this goal, and we expect to report continued increases in our recurring revenue going forward as we grow our network scale. Strategically we remain focused on leveraging our modest fixed cost structure, maximizing profitability and strengthening our balance sheet, which will enable us to repurchase shares and generate value for our customers and shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results:

Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results (three months ended June 30, 2019 vs. three months ended June 30, 2018):

Total revenue declined 26% to $4.7 million as compared to $6.3 million primarily due to lower non-recurring revenues from licenses, associated professional services and MarketPlace. Total operating expense was $4.4 million, a 13% decrease from $5.0 million, as the Company is leveraging investments made in increasing productivity. GAAP net income was $182,000, or 4% of revenue, versus $1.3 million, or 20% of revenue, and GAAP net income to common shareholders was $36,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share.

Full-Year Fiscal 2019 Results (12 months ended June 30, 2019 vs. 12 months ended June 30, 2018):

Total revenue decreased 4% to $21.2 million, as compared to $22.0 million. Total operating expenses were $17.2 million, a 7% decrease from $18.5 million. GAAP net income was $3.9 million, or 18% of revenue, versus $3.4 million, or 16% of revenue, and GAAP net income to common shareholders was $3.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $2.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.

Strategic Outlook:

Over the last 12 months, Park City Group has introduced MarketPlace, validated its value to customers, and built the infrastructure and systems to support it. MarketPlace, as expected, will contribute to the volatility of quarter-to-quarter revenues and will increase non-recurring transactional revenue. To offset this impact, and help improve predictability in quarterly revenue, management is focused on growing its recurring revenue base from Supply Chain and Compliance revenue streams, transforming the Company into more of a SaaS provider. In the short term, this may negatively impact revenues, but over time we believe it will create sustainable growth, as well as improved gross and operating margins.

“As we expand our network, adding additional Tier-2 hubs and the suppliers that work with these customers, we expect fiscal 2020 to again be a year of top line growth,” added Mr. Fields. “Growing our participation with our existing customers continues to represent a significant revenue opportunity, and we are focused on harvesting this opportunity while maximizing our profitability.”

In addition, we believe the Company is now positioned to convert a larger percentage of operating income into net income and a greater percentage of net income into free cash flow. Accordingly, management continues to expect to grow the bottom line faster than the top line.

Conference Call:

About Park City Group:

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.

Specific disclosure relating to Park City Group, including management's analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company's Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in the Form 10-K.

Forward-Looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if”, “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to Park City Group, Inc. (“Park City Group”) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Park City Group may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in Park City’s annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

PARK CITY GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets Assets June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Current Assets Cash $ 18,609,423 $ 14,892,439 Receivables, net allowance for doubtful accounts of $145,825 and $153,220 at June 30, 2019 and

2018, respectively 3,878,658 4,222,348 Contract asset – unbilled current portion 3,023,694 3,502,287 Prepaid expense and other current assets 1,037,099 1,116,387 Total Current Assets 26,548,874 23,733,461 Property and equipment, net 2,972,257 1,896,348 Other Assets: Deposits, and other assets 17,146 18,691 Contract asset – unbilled long-term portion 1,659,110 1,194,574 Investments - 477,884 Customer relationships 788,400 919,800 Goodwill 20,883,886 20,883,886 Capitalized software costs, net 70,864 168,926 Total Other Assets 23,419,406 23,663,761 Total Assets $ 52,940,537 $ 49,293,570 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 530,294 $ 1,490,434 Accrued liabilities 1,399,368 745,694 Contract liability - deferred revenue 1,917,787 2,335,286 Lines of credit 4,660,000 3,230,000 Current portion of notes payable 295,168 188,478 Total current liabilities 8,802,617 7,989,892 Long-term liabilities Notes payable, less current portion 920,754 1,592,077 Other long-term liabilities - 7,275 Total liabilities 9,723,371 9,589,244 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock; $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; Series B Preferred, 700,000 shares authorized; 625,375 shares issued and outstanding at

June 30, 2019 and 2018; 6,254 6,254 Series B-1 Preferred, 550,000 shares authorized; 212,402 shares issued and outstanding at

June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively 2,124 2,124 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,793,372 and 19,773,549 issued

and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively 197,936 197,738 Additional paid-in capital 76,908,566 76,711,887 Accumulated deficit (33,897,714 ) (37,213,677 ) Total stockholders’ equity 43,217,166 39,704,326 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 52,940,537 $ 49,293,570

Park City Group, Inc. INCOME STATEMENT Three Months Ended Year Ended FY ENDS June 6/30/19 6/30/18 % Chg. 6/30/19 6/30/18 % Chg. Total Revenues $ 4,656,245 $ 6,320,623 (26 %) $ 21,169,608 $ 22,036,278 (4 %) Operating Expenses Cost of Services and Product Support (1,488,848 ) (1,937,866 ) (23 %) (5,830,084 ) (6,587,486 ) (11 %) Sales and Marketing (1,472,933 ) (1,621,591 ) (9 %) (6,006,597 ) (6,403,343 ) (6 %) General and Administrative (1,251,507 ) (1,325,162 ) (6 %) (4,742,205 ) (4,894,746 ) (3 %) Depreciation and Amortization (171,716 ) (146,039 ) 18 % (601,433 ) (633,854 ) (5 %) Total Operating Expenses (4,385,004 ) (5,030,658 ) (13 %) (17,180,319 ) (18,519,429 ) (7 %) Operating Income $ 271,241 $ 1,289,965 (79 %) $ 3,989,289 $ 3,516,849 13 % Interest Income 81,492 9,486 759 % 247,059 164,217 50 % Interest (Expense) (21,882 ) - NM (42,684 ) (166,888 ) (74 %) Gain (loss) Investment (148,548 ) - (148,548 ) NM Income Before Taxes 182,303 1,299,451 (86 %) 4,045,116 3,514,178 15 % Provision for Taxes - (29,332 ) NM (142,710 ) (105,395 ) 35 % Net Income $ 182,303 $ 1,270,119 (86 %) $ 3,902,406 $ 3,408,783 14 % Dividends on Preferred Stock (146,611 ) (146,611 ) - (586,443 ) (573,348 ) 2 % Net Income to Common Shareholders $ 35,692 $ 1,123,508 (97 %) $ 3,315,963 $ 2,835,435 17 % GAAP EPS, Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.06 (97 %) $ 0.17 $ 0.14 15 % GAAP EPS, Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.06 (97 %) $ 0.16 $ 0.14 16 % Weighted Average Shares, Basic 19,871,000 19,789,000 19,849,000 19,581,000 Weighted Average Shares, Diluted 20,303,000 20,346,000 20,368,000 20,280,000

PARK CITY GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Years Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 3,902,406 $ 3,408,783 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 601,433 633,854 Stock compensation expense 551,881 588,984 Bad debt expense 510,000 465,050 Decrease (increase) in: Trade receivables 312,283 (4,180,558 ) Long-term receivables, prepaids and other assets (383,703 ) 854,239 Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable (960,140 ) 924,947 Accrued liabilities 462,194 (500,253 ) Deferred revenue (417,499 ) (15,560 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,578,855 2,179,486 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,447,880 ) (204,005 ) Capitalization of software costs - (111,241 ) Sale of long-term investments 477,884 - Net cash used in investing activities (969,996 ) (315,246 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from employee stock purchase plans - 244,417 Proceeds from exercises of options and warrants 164,997 666,903 Proceeds from issuance of note payable 1,268,959 56,078 Net increase in lines of credit 1,430,000 380,000 Redemption of Series B-1 Preferred - (999,990 ) Dividends paid (439,833 ) (782,123 ) Common stock buy-back (482,406 ) - Payments on notes payable and capital leases (1,833,592 ) (591,092 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 108,125 (1,025,807 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,716,984 838,433 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14,892,439 14,054,006 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 18,609,423 $ 14,892,439 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for income taxes $ 76,063 $ 75,714 Cash paid for interest $ 146,889 $ 166,888 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Preferred Stock to pay accrued liabilities $ - $ 200,000 Common Stock to pay accrued liabilities $ 514,286 $ 1,048,710 Dividends accrued on Preferred Stock $ 586,443 $ 573,532

