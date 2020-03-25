Log in
ReposiTrak :'s MarketPlace Online Sourcing Tool Now Free To Retailers

03/25/2020 | 08:32am EDT

As a Service to the Grocery Industry ReposiTrak Offers Free Use of Online Supplier Discovery and Sourcing Tool To Help Keep Shelves Stocked

ReposiTrak, Inc., the industry leader in solutions for stock replenishment, compliance, sourcing, food safety and risk management for the retail supply chain, is making its online MarketPlace free as an industry service to retailers in these trying times so they can find new, alternative or backup suppliers to help keep products flowing into stores.

ReposiTrak MarketPlace is the world’s largest online database of compliance-vetted suppliers with more than 30,000 category participants. Retailers can search by product category to discover new suppliers, see a supplier’s compliance performance with other companies and make direct contact with suppliers that look promising.

MarketPlace is normally reserved for ReposiTrak compliance management solution customers, but the company is now offering free search access to assist food retailers who are confronting shortages in the face of overwhelming consumer demand during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“In these extraordinary times we felt it was necessary to do our part as a company to support the grocery industry and strengthen food retailer supply chains,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “Retailers can use MarketPlace to identify additional or alternative suppliers to fill a product need, knowing that they can check the vendor’s compliance behaviors with other retailers and easily contact the supplier directly.”

To learn more about how MarketPlace works and request access, retailers can go to (https://repositrak.com/page/marketplaceaccess/)

The ReposiTrak Platform drives growth and supports supply and demand activities for retailers, manufacturers, and their trading partners, consisting of three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. Delivered via one technology platform, all the applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact across the entire enterprise.

About Park City Group and ReposiTrak®

Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) is a Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider that brings visibility to the consumer goods supply chain through its ReposiTrak, Inc. subsidiary. ReposiTrak has three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. The platform provides retailers and suppliers with a robust solution suite to help enhance operational control and increase sales, while enabling them to protect their brands, reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and at www.repositrak.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if", "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Park City Group, Inc. ("Park City Group") are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Any statements of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in Park City's annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

 


© Business Wire 2020
