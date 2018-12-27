Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Log in
PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL CORP. (PKE)
MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE - PKE) announced that it plans to release its financial results for its 2019 fiscal year third quarter ended November 25, 2018 before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Thursday, January 3, 2019.  The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss such results at 11:00 a.m. EST on the same day.  Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call.  The conference call dial-in number is ­­­­­844-466-4114 in the United States and Canada and 765-507-2654 in other countries and the required passcode is 6898105.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, January 3, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. EST on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.  The conference call replay can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 in the United States and Canada and 404-537-3406 in other countries and entering passcode 6898105 and will be available on the Company’s web site at www.parkelectro.com/investor/investor.html.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company’s web site at www.parkelectro.com/investor/investor.html.  

Park Electrochemical Corp. is an Aerospace Company which develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets.  Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials.  Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications.  Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft.  Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications.  As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry.  Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s patented composite Sigma Strut and Alpha Strut product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft.  Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do.  When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkelectro.com.

Contact: Martina Bar Kochva
48 South Service Road
Melville, NY 11747
(631) 465-3600

Park 600x299.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
