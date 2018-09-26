Park Hotels & Resorts : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call on November 2, 2018

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) (“Park”) today announced that it
plans to report financial results for the third quarter 2018 after the
stock market closes on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Park will hold a
conference call on Friday, November 2,2018 at 11:00 a.m.
Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its earnings results and business outlook
for the remainder of 2018.
The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the
internet. Interested individuals are invited to participate by following
these steps:
Telephone:
Please dial (877) 451-6152, or (201) 389-0879 for
international participants, and request Park Hotels & Resorts’ Third
Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. It is recommended that
participants dial in 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
Webcast:
Please log on to www.pkhotelsandresorts.com
10 minutes prior to the call to register. A replay of the webcast will
also be archived on the Investor Relations section of Park’s website.
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) is the second largest publicly
traded lodging real estate investment trust with a diverse portfolio of
market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real
estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 54 premium-branded
hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime U.S. markets
with high barriers to entry. For additional information, please visit
Park's website at www.pkhotelsandresorts.com.
For additional information or to receive press releases via e-mail,
please visit our website at www.pkhotelsandresorts.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005851/en/