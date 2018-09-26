Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Park Hotels & Resorts Inc    PK

PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC (PK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Park Hotels & Resorts : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call on November 2, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) (“Park”) today announced that it plans to report financial results for the third quarter 2018 after the stock market closes on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Park will hold a conference call on Friday, November 2,2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its earnings results and business outlook for the remainder of 2018.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to participate by following these steps:

Telephone:
Please dial (877) 451-6152, or (201) 389-0879 for international participants, and request Park Hotels & Resorts’ Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. It is recommended that participants dial in 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

Webcast:
Please log on to www.pkhotelsandresorts.com 10 minutes prior to the call to register. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of Park’s website.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) is the second largest publicly traded lodging real estate investment trust with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime U.S. markets with high barriers to entry. For additional information, please visit Park's website at www.pkhotelsandresorts.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases via e-mail, please visit our website at www.pkhotelsandresorts.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC
10:16pPARK HOTELS & RESORTS : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call on..
BU
09/17PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC. : Names Carl A. Mayfield Executive Vice President&mda..
BU
08/02PARK HOTELS & RESORTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
08/02PARK HOTELS & RESORTS : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
08/01PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
08/01PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
07/14HILTON WORLDWIDE : Short Hills Celebrates Completion of $9 Million Hotel-Wide Tr..
AQ
07/05PARK HOTELS & RESORTS : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call o..
BU
06/15HNA TO GET CHINA STATE SUPPORT FOR F : Bloomberg
RE
05/22PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC : Wired News - Park Hotels & Resorts Closed on the Sal..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:02aHOTEL REITS : Another Record Year For Hotel Demand 
09/17A Premium REIT Brand That Delivers Something Special 
09/08Real Estate Declines Despite Strong Jobs Report 
09/04Buy Park And Become 'Richie Rich' 
09/04Tracking Mason Hawkins' Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upd.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 728 M
EBIT 2018 463 M
Net income 2018 470 M
Debt 2018 2 540 M
Yield 2018 6,53%
P/E ratio 2018 14,34
P/E ratio 2019 22,20
EV / Sales 2018 3,33x
EV / Sales 2019 3,30x
Capitalization 6 556 M
Chart PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC
Duration : Period :
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 32,7 $
Spread / Average Target 0,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tom J. Baltimore Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sean M. Dellorto Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Patricia M. Bedient Independent Director
Timothy J. Naughton Independent Director
Geoffrey Garrett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC13.36%6 556
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS5.24%15 701
VICI PROPERTIES INC3.90%7 873
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC0.48%7 758
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC-7.35%7 319
HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST-4.15%4 702
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.