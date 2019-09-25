Park Hotels & Resorts : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on November 7, 2019

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) (“Park”) today announced that it plans to report financial results for the third quarter 2019 after the stock market closes on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Park will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 7,2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its earnings results and business outlook for the remainder of 2019.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to participate by following these steps:

Telephone:

Please dial (877) 451-6152, or (201) 389-0879 for international participants, and request Park Hotels & Resorts’ Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. It is recommended that participants dial in 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

Webcast:

Please log on to www.pkhotelsandresorts.com 10 minutes prior to the call to register. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of Park’s website.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) is the second largest publicly-traded lodging real estate investment trust with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 66 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 35,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations. For additional information, please visit Park's website at www.pkhotelsandresorts.com.

