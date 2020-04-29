Log in
Park Ohio : ParkOhio Announces First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

04/29/2020 | 01:56pm EDT

ParkOhio (NASDAQ: PKOH) announces the following webcast:

What:

ParkOhio (NASDAQ: PKOH) First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

 

 

When:

Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. ET

 

 

Where:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1313047&tp_key=9215c3944f

 

 

How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

 

 

Contact:

Matthew V. Crawford, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President, 440.947.2000

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at http://www.pkoh.com.

ParkOhio is a diversified international company providing world class customers with a supply chain management outsourcing service, capital equipment used on their production lines, and manufactured components used to assemble their products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, ParkOhio operates more than 125 manufacturing sites and supply chain logistics facilities, through three reportable segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products.


© Business Wire 2020
