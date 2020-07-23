Log in
Park Ohio : ParkOhio Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

07/23/2020 | 03:54pm EDT

ParkOhio (NASDAQ: PKOH) announces the following webcast:

What:

ParkOhio (NASDAQ: PKOH) Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Where:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1329052&tp_key=2f903b5930

How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

Contact:

Matthew V. Crawford, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President, 440.947.2000

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at http://www.pkoh.com.

ParkOhio is a diversified international company providing world class customers with a supply chain management outsourcing service, capital equipment used on their production lines, and manufactured components used to assemble their products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, ParkOhio operates more than 125 manufacturing sites and supply chain logistics facilities, through three reportable segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 301 M - -
Net income 2020 -8,85 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 188 M 188 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 22,00 $
Last Close Price 15,69 $
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew V. Crawford Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick William Fogarty CFO, VP & Director-Corporate Development
James William Wert Vice Chairman
Ronna E. Romney Independent Director
Patrick V. Auletta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS CORP.-53.37%188
ATLAS COPCO AB10.49%54 452
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.18.07%43 662
FANUC CORPORATION2.41%37 273
SANDVIK AB-6.79%24 139
FORTIVE CORPORATION-6.36%24 103
