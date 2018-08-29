Park Street Nordicom A/S : Interim Financial Report, 1st half 2018

Interim Financial Report// Half Year2018

Directors' report

Result in the period 1 January-30 June 2018

Park Street Nordicom result analysis primarily uses the term EBVAT (earnings before value adjustments and tax) to measure theGroup's operatingresults.

In the 1st half of 2018, Park Street Nordicom achieved EBVAT of DKK 41.4 million (1st half of 2017: DKK 2.1 million), which is in line with management expectations for the period.

The EBVAT achieved in the 1st half of 2018 is DKK 39.3 million higher than the corresponding amount achieved in the 1st half of 2017. The improvement is primarily driven by the reduction of financial expenses because of overall debt reduction and lower margins from the refinancing activities. These changes were a consequence of restructuring concluded on the 27 of February 2018 with a share capital increase and debt con-version into equity.

The Group's equity as at 30th June 2018 was positive at DKK 734.9 million, compared to DKK 554.9 million as at 31 December 2017. The improve-ment in the Group's equity is due to the profit for the period and, as stated in the note 32 of the Annual Report 2017, the share capital and share premium increase of DKK 142.69 million. This increase consisted in a cash injection of DKK 50 million and a debt conversion into equity of DKK 92.69 million performed by the largest shareholder, Park Street NordAc Sarl.

Expectations for 2018

Park Street Nordicom expectations for EBVAT (earnings before value adjustments and tax) at year-end 2018 is DKK 80 - 85 million, before the inclusion of profits generated in the sale of a property (in August 2018) and revaluation of investment properties due to the selective redevelopments that the Group is performing.

Park Street Nordicom is focussed on efficient management of its property portfolio and in exploring opportunities for significant value enhancement through asset management, design, redevelopment and technology deployment across its current and prospective future portfolio of assets.

The general real estate market in context of Park Street Nordicom Portfolio

The real estate market in Denmark is well supported by a sustained economic growth, public sector investments and increasing foreign capital. The opening of student housing property developed by Danica, expected opening of metro in summer if 2019 and further several small projects in the vicinity of our assets in Norrebro is an exciting development for our core assets in the area and support our strategy to focus redevelopment potential for the area in conjunction with long term strategic partners. The real estate market globally is embracing shift towards design, technology and service led approach to developing and managing space. This is particularly the case in sectors like specialized student housing and co-working areas. ParkStreet Nordicom'sstrategy for its portfolio is to leverage the design and technology skills for creating higher quality space for our prospective partners and tenants. Significant majority of the current portfolio is sustainably occupied and is cash generating, and there remain opportunities in several assets to create significant further value, with additional capital investments.

Park Street Nordicom is implementing several steps towards operational improvements and the strategic partnership with ISS to consolidate thebuilding maintenance and caretaking for our portfolio is a major step towards it. The Group's focus for the future will be onfurther vacancy reductions. and selectively establishing redevelopment opportunities.

The operation of the Group's properties in the first half of 2018 was generally as expected, with the vacancy rate (calculated by rental value) for the Group's investment properties without significant variations from the end of the year 2017. Significant portion of this vacancy is concentrated on potential redevelopment projects in Taastrup, Odense, and within storage assets in Næstved. Significant steps are being taken on the redevelopment project in Taastrup towards generating a future increase in the property value and Net Operating Income.

Property buy and sales

In the 1st half of 2018, Park Street Nordicom sold the following properties and plots:

▪Halfdans Vænge, Næstved (3 plots)

In addition to the above sales, Park Street Nordicom has made the following contracts of sale with handover to the buyers after end of June 2018:

▪Commercial property sold in Hillerod.

Park Street Nordicom acquired the following property:

▪Commercial property acquired in Ringsted

In addition to the above purchase, Park Street Nordicom has made the following buying contracts with handover after end of June 2018:

▪Residential unit in Østerbro, Copenhagen.

Organisation and Annual General meeting held on April 19th2018

The Board of Directors of Park Street Nordicom consists of Andrew La Trobe, Pradeep Pattem, Ohene Aku Kwapong, Anita Nassar and Lars-Andreas Nilsen.

The number of employees of Park Street Nordicom has increased from 24 by the end of 2017 to 26 in June 2018.

At the Annual general meeting of Park Street Nordicom A/S held on 19th April 2018, all proposals by the Board of Directors were approved.

Reference is also made to the distributed minutes of the ordinary general meeting on 19th April 2018, please refer to:http://www.psnas.com/index.php/generalforsamling/