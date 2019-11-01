Log in
PARK STREET NORDICOM A/S

PARK STREET NORDICOM A/S

(PSNRDC A)
Park Street Nordicom A/S : Quarterly update Q3 2019

0
11/01/2019

Q3 2019 PSN Update

Quarterly Update

Park Street Nordicom

An Overview

Financial Update

Project Pipeline

Sales and Acquisitions

Systems & Design

Park Street Nordicom

Financial Update Q3 2019 (Unaudited management figures)

Park Street Nordicom

Projects Pipeline 2019 - 2020

Park Street Nordicom

Sales Pipeline 2019 - 2020

Park Street Nordicom

Systems & Design

Dynamic Financials

Property Management Full Cycle

In Progress - Administration and Projects

www.xploreview.com

Disclaimer

Park Street Nordicom A/S published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 21:57:00 UTC
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 388 M
Managers
NameTitle
Pradeep Pattem Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew LaTrobe Chairman
David Casado Head-Finance
Birger Engell Reinwald Head-Technical Operations
Hallur Eyfjörd Thordarson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARK STREET NORDICOM A/S-13.43%58
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED6.84%43 960
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-5.78%34 668
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED15.92%29 770
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.77%29 580
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.26.02%26 770
