Parker Drilling : Amends Shareholder Rights Plan to Further Protect Value

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously reported on July 12, 2018, Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) (the "Company") adopted a shareholder rights plan (the "Original Rights Plan") to protect the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders. Consistent with that objective, today the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") unanimously voted to amend the Original Rights Plan (as so amended, the "Section 382 Rights Plan") to protect the potential future value of the Company's net operating losses ("NOLs"), foreign tax credits and other tax attributes (collectively, the "Tax Benefits"). The Company believes these Tax Benefits are valuable assets that could offset potential future income taxes for federal income tax purposes. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had approximately $456 million of federal NOLs and $47 million of foreign tax credits.

The Company's ability to use the Tax Benefits would be substantially limited if it experiences an "ownership change," as defined in Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"). A company generally experiences an ownership change if the percentage of its stock owned by its "5-percent shareholders" increases by more than 50 percentage points over a rolling three-year period. The Section 382 Rights Plan is intended to reduce the likelihood of such an ownership change by deterring any person or group from acquiring beneficial ownership of 4.9% or more of the Company's outstanding common stock.

The Section 382 Rights Plan is similar to those adopted by numerous publicly-traded companies with significant Tax Benefits seeking to protect shareholder value by preserving the ability to utilize such Tax Benefits. The Section 382 Rights Plan is not designed to prevent any action that the Board determines to be in the best interests of the Company. The Company will continue to welcome all constructive input from stakeholders, and the Section 382 Rights Plan will ensure that the Board remains in the best position to maximize the Company's long-term value.

The Section 382 Rights Plan lowers the beneficial ownership threshold for a person or group to become an "acquiring person" under the plan to 4.9%, from 10% in the Original Rights Plan. In addition, a shareholder or group that currently has beneficial ownership of more than 4.9% is grandfathered, but may not acquire additional shares of the Company's common stock without triggering the Section 382 Rights Plan. However, any person or group of affiliated or associated persons who proposes to acquire 4.9% or more of the outstanding shares of common stock may apply to the Board in advance for an exemption in accordance with and pursuant to the terms of the Section 382 Rights Plan.

The Section 382 Rights Plan will expire July 12, 2019, unless shareholders ratify the Section 382 Rights Plan prior to such date, in which case the term extends to three years.

Further details about the Section 382 Rights Plan are available on a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

