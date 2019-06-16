Parker Aerospace : Fuel Atomization Nozzles Selected by Vericor Power Systems for Use on TF50F Gas Turbine Engine

Parker
Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation
(NYSE:PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today
announced that its Gas Turbine Fuel Systems PowerGen Division was
awarded the fuel atomization nozzle and dual fuel manifold assembly for
Vericor Power Systems’ TF50F
oil field gas turbine. The newly designed fuel nozzle and manifold
assembly will be produced using additive manufacturing (AM) and
electron-beam manufacturing methods, enabling design features that
provide cleaner fuel burn while reducing part count and improving
manufacturing predictability.
Robust design, improved performance, reduced part count.
Fuel atomization and the control of fuel droplet size is critical to
efficient gas turbine engine combustion; a key driver of droplet size
optimization is the geometry of the internal flow paths within the
engine’s fuel nozzles.
The Gas Turbine Fuel Systems PowerGen Division is leveraging its
extensive engineering expertise in both aerospace and land-based gas
turbine fuel nozzle design in developing the new fuel atomization nozzle
and manifold assembly. The PowerGen Division worked closely with Parker
Hannifin’s Additive
Manufacturing Learning and Development Center, Parker’s company-wide
resource dedicated to bringing Parker’s engineered solutions to market
using additive manufacturing methods.
The new fuel nozzle design takes advantage of additive manufacturing
techniques to improve fuel flow paths within the nozzle. This innovation
enables better fuel atomization and distribution within the engine’s
combustion chamber to enhance combustion performance, providing improved
fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. Further, additive manufacturing
enables the new TF50F fuel nozzle to be produced using fewer parts than
traditionally manufactured nozzles, with a 30-percent part-count
reduction.
The new dual fuel manifold design takes advantage of Parker’s fully
automated electron-beam welding capabilities to significantly improve
the manufacturability of the manifold assembly. The welding takes place
in a high-purity vacuum chamber leading to clean and predictable weld
joints that are free of oxides and nitrates. Further, electron-beam
welding eliminates the need for multi-pass welds, greatly reducing
shrinkage and distortion.
Parker Aerospace’s fuel atomization expertise and the use of additive
manufacturing combined to maximize value for Vericor. “Collaborating
with Vericor to establish specifications and performance parameters
helped the PowerGen team to get a clear picture of the best way to
design and build the fuel nozzles and manifolds for the TF50F gas
turbine,” said Steve O’Connor, general manager for the Gas Turbine Fuel
Systems PowerGen Division. “By utilizing additive and electron-beam
welding manufacturing methods – and removing the constraints of
traditional manufacturing techniques – we are able to deliver a
higher-performing system, requiring fewer parts, which also offers cost
advantages to our customer.”
Testing and verification is complete, with manufacturing underway to
support delivery of the new fuel nozzles to Vericor by early Q3 of 2019.
The Parker Aerospace stand is in hall 5, stand #C210 at the Paris Air
Show, June 17-23, 2019.
About Parker Aerospace. Parker
Aerospace is a global leader in the research, design, integration,
manufacture, certification, and lifetime service of flight control,
hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, thermal management,
lubrication, and pneumatic systems and components for aerospace and
other high-technology markets. The company supports the world’s aircraft
and aeroengine manufacturers, providing a century of experience and
innovation for commercial and military aircraft.
About Parker Hannifin. Parker
Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control
technologies. For more than 100 years the company has engineered the
success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and
aerospace markets. Learn more at www.parker.com
or @parkerhannifin.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190616005043/en/