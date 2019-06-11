Parker Aerospace : Receives Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for Modification of the Wheels and Brakes on the Piaggio Aerospace P.180 Aircraft

Parker
Aerospace (NYSE:PH), a business segment of Parker Hannifin
Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today
announced that its Aircraft
Wheel & Brake Division has received the supplemental type
certificate (STC) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the
alternative retrofit configuration on the wheels and brakes of the P.180
Avanti, Avanti II, and Avanti EVO executive transport turboprop
aircraft. The new aftermarket steel brake system was developed in
partnership with Piaggio
Aerospace, a leading Italian aircraft manufacturer active in the
business, defense, and security sectors. The certification is
confirmation that Parker followed the original design approval process,
including flight testing, to ensure the safety and performance of the
new wheel and brake system.
Improvements over the previous system
Less costly than the P.180’s previous carbon brakes, the new Parker
high-performance steel brakes were engineered to maintain smoother, more
consistent operation with even wear across their available life. The
wheels in the new retrofit system are aluminum-forged to provide
excellent corrosion resistance as well as advanced safety features that
protect against manual- and thermal-induced over-pressurization. Heat
shields are also included in the new design to help maintain acceptable
tire temperatures.
“Taking a team approach, we worked collaboratively with Piaggio to
successfully plan, design, and test a program that demonstrated absolute
quality with no requested changes from the FAA,” noted Dan Basch,
engineering manager at the Parker Aerospace Aircraft
Wheel & Brake Division. “Our diligent planning and expertise in
aerospace-grade materials resulted in a product retrofit that will bring
a new stream of value to our customers’ operations,” Basch added.
Expected operator savings
“Development of the P.180 wheel and brake retrofit program began in 2016
when Parker and Piaggio both sought to solve customers’ cost reduction
challenges with a solution that would neither compromise quality or add
difficulty to maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities for
their fleet mechanics,” said Parker
Aircraft Wheel & Brake Business Team Leader Tom Dorinsky. “While
carbon offers low-weight advantages compared to steel, its cost of
material is steep. We knew that if we could integrate steel into the
retrofit and ensure its performance that we could achieve drastic
results for our customers’ bottom lines.”
Parker’s new retrofit solution is expected to save P.180 operators as
much as 70 percent in overhaul costs.
Piaggio Aerospace managing the fleet upgrade program
The mutually designed, customized steel brake program is now offered to
aircraft operators as a conversion kit through Piaggio’s P.180 wheel and
brake upgrade program. The replacement kit integrates seamlessly with
existing aircraft systems, requiring no aircraft or landing gear
modifications for installation.
“Piaggio Aerospace is working closely with its customers to update them
on the new aircraft offering so they can immediately begin to take
advantage of its improved design features and potential cost savings,”
explained Dorinsky. “We are proud to be part of this commitment to
innovation which we believe will lead to similar endeavors between our
two companies.”
Certification abroad
The Parker Aerospace Aircraft Wheel & Brake Division also received the
supplemental type certificate from the European Union Aviation Safety
Agency (EASA) and Transport Canada (TC) in February of 2019. The EASA
has jurisdiction as a technical agent for the member states of the
European Union.
To request a conversion kit for the P.180 Avanti, Avanti II, and Avanti
EVO aircraft, operators may contact Piaggio’s spare parts office at +39
335 8105920 or spareparts@piaggioaerospace.it.
Customers in North or South America can contact Piaggio America at +1
561 253 0104 or spares@piaggioamerica.com.
The Parker Aerospace stand is in hall 5, stand #C210, at the Paris Air
Show, June 17-23, 2019.
About Parker Aerospace. Parker
Aerospace is a global leader in the research, design, integration,
manufacture, certification, and lifetime service of flight control,
hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, thermal management,
lubrication, and pneumatic systems and components for aerospace and
other high-technology markets. The company supports the world’s aircraft
and aeroengine manufacturers, providing a century of experience and
innovation for commercial and military aircraft.
About Parker Hannifin. Parker
Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control
technologies. For more than 100 years the company has engineered the
success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and
aerospace markets. Learn more at www.parker.com
or @parkerhannifin.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005096/en/