Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Parker Hannifin    PH

PARKER HANNIFIN (PH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Parker Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

CLEVELAND, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 76 cents per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of August 28, 2018. The dividend is payable September 14, 2018.

This is the company's 273rd consecutive quarterly dividend.  Parker has increased its annual dividends per share paid to shareholders for 62 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 Index.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies.  For more than 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets.  Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.  

###

Contact:
Media –
Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding
216/896-3258
aidan.gormley@parker.com

Financial Analysts –
Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance
216/896-2265
rjdavenport@parker.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARKER HANNIFIN
11:01pParker Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
08/14PARKER HANNIFIN : Reports Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
AQ
08/11PARKER HANNIFIN : U.S. Department of Labor Recovers $222,000 to Resolve Pay Disc..
AQ
08/10PARKER HANNIFIN : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Oklahoma (Aug..
AQ
08/10PARKER HANNIFIN : Mt. Pleasant High School celebrates unveiling of Innovation La..
AQ
08/10PARKER HANNIFIN : MILITARY $33,708 Federal Contract Awarded to Parker-Hannifin
AQ
08/10PARKER HANNIFIN : MILITARY DLA Awards Contract to Parker-Hannifin, Sargent Aeros..
AQ
08/09PARKER HANNIFIN : MILITARY USAF Awards Remanufacture of Axial Piston Pumps to Pa..
AQ
08/08PARKER HANNIFIN : ASM International Announces Parker Hannifin as First Client Me..
AQ
08/07PARKER HANNIFIN : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Oklahoma (Aug..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Parker Hannifin A Curious Mix Of Value And Cycle Risk 
08/14Parker-Hannifin downgraded at Argus on guidance concerns 
08/13Eaton upgraded, AGCO downgraded at J.P. Morgan in machinery stocks review 
08/06Eaton Outperforming And Still Undervalued, But Mind The Cycle 
08/02Parker-Hannifin (PH) Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 761 M
EBIT 2019 2 186 M
Net income 2019 1 511 M
Debt 2019 2 994 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 14,89
P/E ratio 2020 13,60
EV / Sales 2019 1,70x
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
Capitalization 22 099 M
Chart PARKER HANNIFIN
Duration : Period :
Parker Hannifin Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKER HANNIFIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 188 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas L. Williams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lee C. Banks President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Catherine A. Suever Chief Financial Officer & VP-Administration
William G. Eline Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Martin Craig Maxwell Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARKER HANNIFIN-16.72%22 099
FANUC CORP-22.49%39 248
ATLAS COPCO AB-10.46%31 834
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES13.31%30 473
INGERSOLL-RAND9.77%23 805
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-18.47%21 114
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.